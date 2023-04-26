With the LG ThinQ® app, you can remotely adjust your refrigerators settings, so that you can store your groceries at an optimum temperature. You’ll also be notified if the fridge door has been left open too long, or if you want to activate the Hygiene Fresh+. LG ThinQ® uses AI to recommend settings based on your usage; it also offers maintenance tips.

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.