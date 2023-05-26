How to Pick an Energy Efficient Washing Machine

Below the star rating you’ll see the energy consumption figure, which is given in kilowatt hours (kWh). This measures how much electricity a washing machine uses on a particular type of wash on an annual basis*. Unlike the appliance’s star rating, the energy consumption figure isn’t determined by its size, so you can use this to compare washing machines with different capacities. The lower the figure, the less energy a washing machine uses – and the cheaper it will be to run.



*Warm wash, tested on Cotton Eco wash of 40°C, with highest RPM.