Washing Machine Buying Guide

Front load washing machines have a drain pump filter, which you can usually find underneath the door at the front of the machine. The filter collects lint and other debris, so you should clean them regularly – on a monthly basis if you can. To do this, follow the steps below:



1. Once you’ve located the access panel, pull it down to reveal the drain hose and drain pump filter. Have a shallow container prepared to collect the drained water.

2. Remove the pump filter by turning it.

3. Remove any lint and debris from the filter.

4. Wash the filter by hand to get rid of any grime or buildup.

5. Reinsert the drain pump filter and close the access panel.



Both top loaders and front loaders have inlet filters, and these can also become clogged over time.



On top loader washing machines, you’ll find the inlet filters located inside the drum. Simply remove and empty the filters, before washing them by hand; you can gently scrub them with a small brush to remove any stubborn grime.



To clean the inlet filter on a front loader, you’ll first need access to the back of your machine. Unplug your machine and turn off the water tap, then unscrew the water inlet hose; remove and clean the filter by hand using a small brush, before inserting it back into the front loader.



Take care of your favourite clothes with a little help from LG. Discover our full selection of washing machines in store now; we also have an extensive range of clothes dryers available online.