LG Screen Technology

A key thing to remember is that LED backlit televisions are actually a type of LCD display, and that both technologies use the liquid crystal screen to produce an image. The difference has to do with the backlighting technology used.

LCD (liquid-crystal display) technology uses cold cathode fluorescent lamps, or CCFLs, as backlights. These are placed evenly behind the screen to deliver consistent light across the whole panel, so the picture has the same level of brightness everywhere.

LED/LCD TVs replace these bulbs with LED backlight technology. There are two types of LED backlighting: Full-array backlighting, Direct LED and Edge LED.

Full-array backlighting places the LEDs evenly across the entire screen, arranging them in zones. In each zone, the LED lights can be dimmed (this is known as local dimming technology), and this dramatically improves image depth and blacks. Local dimming allows you to enjoy better contrasts, as specific regions of the panel can be dimmed. On standard LCD displays, this isn’t possible, because the whole picture is evenly lit, as one giant zone.

Edge lighting places the LEDs at the bottom of the screen, rather than across the whole panel. Edge-lit displays don’t produce the same high-quality pictures as full-array LEDs, although they are slimmer.

Meanwhile, OLED technology has eliminated the need for backlighting altogether.