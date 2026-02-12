Washing Machine Temperature Guide

The temperature of the water in your washing machine has a powerful effect on the outcome of your laundry. Selecting the right setting is a balance of three key elements:

1. Cleaning Performance: Different temperatures are effective on different types of stains. Hot water is excellent at dissolving oily stains and sanitizing, while cooler water is often sufficient for everyday grime.

2. Fabric Care: Heat can be harsh on certain fibers. High temperatures can cause colors to fade, fabrics like cotton to shrink, and delicate materials like wool or silk to be permanently damaged.

3. Energy Efficiency: Around 80-90% of a washing machine's energy consumption is used to heat the water. Choosing a cooler wash is the single most effective way to reduce the energy use of your appliance and lower your electricity bills.