Washing Machine Temperature Guide
Choosing the right wash temperature on your washing machine can feel like a guessing game. Is a hot wash always better? When is a cold wash enough? The temperature you select is one of the most critical factors in your laundry routine, directly impacting cleaning performance, fabric care, and your home's energy consumption. Using the wrong setting can lead to faded colors, shrunken garments, or stains that don't budge. This guide will demystify the temperature dial, explaining when to use cold, warm, and hot water to ensure your clothes come out perfectly clean while staying in great condition for years
Why Washing Machine Temperature Matters
The temperature of the water in your washing machine has a powerful effect on the outcome of your laundry. Selecting the right setting is a balance of three key elements:
1. Cleaning Performance: Different temperatures are effective on different types of stains. Hot water is excellent at dissolving oily stains and sanitizing, while cooler water is often sufficient for everyday grime.
2. Fabric Care: Heat can be harsh on certain fibers. High temperatures can cause colors to fade, fabrics like cotton to shrink, and delicate materials like wool or silk to be permanently damaged.
3. Energy Efficiency: Around 80-90% of a washing machine's energy consumption is used to heat the water. Choosing a cooler wash is the single most effective way to reduce the energy use of your appliance and lower your electricity bills.
Understanding Wash Temperatures in Celsius
To make the best choice, it helps to know what "cold," "warm," and "hot" actually mean in terms of degrees Celsius (°C) on a typical washing machine.
When to Use Which Temperature
1. Benefit of Cold Water Washing
A cold wash (20-30°C) is your best choice for energy savings. It's also essential for protecting dark and brightly colored garments from fading or bleeding. Delicate fabrics like silk, lace, and wool should always be washed in cold water to prevent damage. For enhanced cleaning in cool water, some LG machines feature ColdWash™ technology, which uses unique wash motions to ensure detergent penetrates deeply into fabrics for a powerful clean. Note: As some detergents don't dissolve as well in cold water, using a specially formulated cold-water liquid detergent is recommended.
2. Which Fabrics Benefit from a Warm Water Wash?
A warm wash (40°C) is the workhorse of your laundry room. It's the perfect temperature for everyday clothes made of cotton, linen, and durable synthetics like polyester. It effectively removes body oils and moderate stains without the high energy cost or shrinkage risk of a hot wash.
3. When to Use Hot Water
Reserve the use of a hot water washing machine (60°C+) for specific situations. It's the best choice for items where hygiene is a top priority, such as towels, bed sheets, baby clothes, and the laundry of someone who is ill, as it effectively sanitizes and removes allergens. It's also powerful on tough, greasy stains. For an even deeper clean, LG's Steam™ technology uses pure steam to sanitize fabrics, removing 99.9% of allergens. Note: Always check the care label first, as hot water can cause significant shrinkage or damage to many fabrics.
Choosing the Right Temperature for Different Clothes
Cottons & Linens
White cottons and linens can be washed in warm or hot water (40-60°C) for brightness and hygiene. For colored cottons, use a cold or warm wash (30-40°C) to prevent fading.
Denim
Wash jeans in cold water (30°C) inside-out to preserve their color and prevent shrinking
Delicates (Wool, Silk, Lace)
Cold wash only (20°C or tap cold) on a gentle or hand-wash cycle.
Towels & Bedding
Use a hot wash (60°C) to kill germs and remove body oils effectively.
Sportswear
Most activewear is synthetic. Use a cold or warm wash (30-40°C) to protect the elasticity and moisture-wicking properties.
Baby Clothes
A hot wash (60°C) is recommended for sanitizing cloth diapers and soiled clothes.
Underwear & Socks
White cotton socks and underwear can be washed in warm or hot water. For colored or synthetic items, stick to a warm or cold wash.
How to Change Temperature on LG Washing Machine
Learning how to adjust the temperature on your LG washing machine is simple. After turning on the power, first select your desired wash cycle (e.g., 'Cotton' or 'Mixed Fabric'). The machine will suggest a default temperature. To change it, simply press the 'Temp.' button repeatedly until your desired setting (e.g., 40°C, 60°C, or Cold) is illuminated on the display. For precise steps for your model, it's always best to consult your user manual.
Tips for Choosing the Right Temperature
Sorting Laundry by Temperatures Need
Effective laundry starts with good sorting. Instead of just sorting by color, sort by fabric type and required temperature. Washing your delicate blouses that need a cold wash separately from your towels that need a hot wash will protect your clothes and ensure a better clean for everything.
Understanding Fabric Care Labels
The care label on your clothing is the ultimate guide. It will tell you the maximum temperature the garment can safely withstand. It's always safe to wash at a lower temperature than what's listed, but never higher. ``
FAQ
Q.
What is the difference between Cold Wash and Warm Wash?
A.
Cold Wash is best for energy savings and is gentle on clothes, especially dark colors or delicate fabrics. It uses water temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C. Warm Wash, on the other hand, uses a temperature of 40°C and is ideal for everyday laundry, as it effectively removes moderate stains without the higher energy costs or risk of shrinking associated with hot washes.
Q.
When should I use hot water for laundry?
A.
Hot water (60°C and above) is best for sanitizing and heavy-duty cleaning. It is ideal for items like towels, bed sheets, baby clothes, and laundry from someone who is ill. Hot water also works well for tough, greasy stains and, with LG's Steam™ technology, can remove 99.9% of allergens.
Q.
How can I reduce energy consumption when choosing the wash temperature?
A.
The most effective way to reduce energy consumption is by choosing a cold wash. Cold water washing uses less energy, making it the best choice for energy savings. LG’s ColdWash™ technology ensures a thorough clean even with cold water, protecting delicate fabrics while saving energy.
Q.
What temperature should I use to protect fabrics while still getting a good clean?
A.
For delicate fabrics like silk, wool, and lace, always wash with cold water. For everyday cottons or linens, a warm wash (40°C) is ideal. For heavy-duty cleaning, such as towels and bedding, hot water (60°C or above) is most effective.