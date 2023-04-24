Curved Monitors vs. Flat Monitors

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, it’s worth remembering that curved monitors are generally larger and take up more desk space than flat screen models. This is because curved monitors generally work better if they have a screen size of at least 30”, so that they can wrap around the user and provide a more immersive experience. Conversely, screen size is less of an issue when it comes to flat monitors, although you may find that a larger screen better accommodates gaming.

You’ll probably find that you have fewer size options by choosing a curved monitor. So, if space is at a premium in your home, or if you need a sufficient amount of desk space for other tasks, a flat screen monitor may be a better option for you.

We have curved and flat UltraGear™ monitors that are great for gamers, although they’re perfect for professionals, too. Supporting an impressive 32:9 aspect ratio, these monitors offer enhanced productivity, because you can use multiple tools at the same time. They’re a sound option if you’re looking for a monitor that offers flexibility, whether you choose a curved or flat model. With an all-in-one port with HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C™ compatibility, these monitors double as workstations and entertainment units.