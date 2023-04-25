Air Conditioner Buying Guide

One of the key things you’ll need to think about when buying an air conditioner for your home is sizing (or capacity), which is measured in kilowatts (kW).



If you choose an air conditioner that’s too powerful for a room based on its size, the unit will likely run lots of short cycles to reach the right temperature. This may result in the room being too hot or too cold; additionally, you may find that the room doesn’t dehumidify, which means the air won’t be dry enough, so it’ll be uncomfortable to be in. Overpowered models will also use more power and may experience greater wear; resulting in unnecessarily running and maintenance costs.



Alternatively, if you get something that’s too small (or not powerful enough) for a particular room, you may find that the unit dries the air out too much – which, again, will be uncomfortable. What’s more, you’ll find that the unit may need to run more often at maximum power, which will also lead to premature wear and tear.



As a general rule of thumb, you’ll need at least 1 to 1.5 kW of cooling capacity for every 10m2 of floor space. To calculate the floor space, multiply the length of the room by the width. You may also need to factor in the height of the space that’s available, since rooms with high ceilings can require more power to cool.



As well as room size, you should also consider the following:



● Windows and doors: think about the size and orientation of any windows and glass doors in the room. North- or west-facing windows can let in a lot of heat in the summer, for example, whilst rooms with southern-facing windows will be cooler.

● Insulation: are the floors, ceilings or walls insulated? Heavily insulated spaces will be warmer – and require less cooling – than poorly insulated rooms.

● Your location: is your hometown hot and tropical or is the weather milder? A room in North Queensland will require a more powerful air conditioner than a similar room in Tasmania, for example.



At LG, you’ll find 2.5kW and 3.5kW split system units, which are ideal for small- or medium-sized rooms measuring up to 40m2. We also have larger air conditioners for rooms measuring 60m2 or more; you’ll find 7kW split system units and powerful enough for living room type of open area, ducted air conditioners with capacities of 15kW, 18kW and even 20kW.