12.7 cu. ft. Objet Collection™ Bottom Freezer InstaView™ Smart Inverter Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in Beige Glass

Reflecting your lifestyle
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside
LinearCooling™
Seals in freshness longer
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Cooling freshly and quickly
FRESHConverter™
Temperature set by food type
Complete your space
LG Freezer Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.
Knock twice to see inside
Knock twice on the newly designed InstaView™ door lets you see inside without opening the door.
Expanded fridge storage, improved volume
A bigger bottom freezer increases total volume and offers expanded fridge storage capacity.
*Based on the regulation of Vietnam (TCVN 7828:2016), Refrigerator's total capacity is 332L of LGE model LBD33BLM.
*Comparing to conventional LGE Model GR-D305MC, Refrigerator's total capacity of LBD33BLM is bigger.
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).
Cooling freshly and quickly
Drinks get colder2) with reliable DoorCooling⁺ ™ technology.
FRESHConverter™
Temperature set by food type
Store food at the appropriate temperature settings for meat, fish and vegetables.
Deodorizer
Minimize odors with dual filters
Carbon filtration technology deodorizes the air, keeping it fresh inside.
Fresh food with fresh saving
The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ saves energy by adjusting motor speed.
*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).
Plenty of ice with non plumbing
Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.
*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.
Pull-out tray
Easy access
Pull-out shelf makes it easy for you to access food stored inside the freezer.
Fridge cleaning without alarms or unplugging
Effortlessly clean without the need to unplug or turn off the fridge alarm.
*Pressing the Cleaning Time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes.
*When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.
LG ThinQ®
Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®
LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
A flat door fridge freezer adds a little extra style to the kitchen.
Fresh design, fresh innovation
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LBD33BLM. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LBD33BLM. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
2)DoorCooling⁺ ™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ vent closed and opened condition of LBD33BLM. DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
FAQ
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.
What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
340
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Mist Beige (Glass)
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
340
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
88
-
Product Weight (kg)
83
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Cleaning Time
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Finish (Door)
Mist Beige (Glass)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
