21/17KG WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution
More Space to Inspire Your Space
*Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.
Take Control with Center Control
Conventional Stacked Washer and Dryer
LG WashTower™ with Center Control
Built-in Intelligence
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle for washer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mite and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of Live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
-
Body Color (Dryer)
Steel Black
-
Body Color (Washer)
Steel Black
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
17
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
FrontLoad
-
AI DD
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
Heat Pump Dryer
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
TrueSteam
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
154
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
[WT_WM]Cotton
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Hygiene (Sanitary)
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Quick Wash
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Duvet
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
[WT_DR]Cotton
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Bedding Refresh
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Duvet
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Quick Dry
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
[WashTower] Smart Pairing
Yes
