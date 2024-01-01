Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

13/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

FV1414H2BA

13/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

(0)
Front view

The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.
ezDispense™

Precise yet Flexible Amount of Dosage

ezDispense™ automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent and its softner compartment can be used for up to 35 loads of extra detergent.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
Energy Efficiency
A Grade
Spin Performance
A Grade
Noise
A Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam ™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

 

*One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x615

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x615

  • Weight (kg)

    78.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    655

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091954565

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

