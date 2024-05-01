Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024

77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED77G4PSA

77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024

(2)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, webOS Re:New Program logo, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen, as well as the Soundbar below

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

G4

What Hi-Fi?

"...one of the best OLED TVs to arrive this year."

(LG G4, What Hi-Fi?, 06/2024)

Learn More

G4

T3

"...this is the new standard for traditional OLED."

(LG G4, T3, 05/2024)

Learn More

G4

AVForums

LG G4 is the Best-in-class OLED TV for 2024

Learn More

G4

T3 Awards

"OLED G4's pictures are simply stunning."

(T3 Awards 2024, Best Gaming TV)

Learn More

G4

HDTVTest

The LG G4 receives our highly recommended best-in-class Award

Learn More

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

Learn More

webOS 24

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

Learn More

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.
The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.
11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out more

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar mounted flat against the wall in a modern living space. LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. Brightness Booster Max with an image of whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.
Find out More

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
LG OLED TV in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

Preserves colors that set the mood

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action with the support of AI Voice Remastering.

A woman singing with the mic on her hand as there is an orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give you a Dynamic Sound Booster packed with power.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

*Screen images simulated.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Brightness Booster Max

 

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, &quot;gray is not black&quot; is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked &quot;Others&quot; and &quot;LG OLED.&quot; The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

*Screen Images simulated.
**’Others’ refers to it as a non-glossy OLED.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

Reflection Free

Crisp OLED clarity in any light. LG OLED evo G4 prevents 99% of light reflections on the screen, making them appear dimmer and less intrusive, even in sun-drenched rooms. See the brightest picture without distractions, certified by Intertek.

*Screen images simulated.
**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G4.
***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be different based on actual conditions.

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.
One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 within an angled of perspective against a marbled wall showing how it merges against the wall. LG OLED TV, OLED G4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Clean looks at one with the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Flush Fit with zero gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

The perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY fits flat against the wall for a cohesive interior look.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Soundbar SG10TY matches with OLED G (65/77").

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 55" to 97".

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED G4's varying sizes, showing OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77", OLED G4 83", and OLED G4 97".

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.
Make your TV experience yours FIND OUT MORE

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.
webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.
Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".
With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Your TV knows what you love

My Profile

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

 

Quick Card

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

 

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text &quot;Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control&quot; is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text &quot;Short press&quot; is displayed.

AI Concierge

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

 

Always Ready

Whatever information you want, whether it's the time, weather, sports alerts or even Google Calendar and Google Photos, just ask your AI assistant. Your assistant is always ready to help.

 

*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.
****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.
Magic Remote

The magic is in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

An LG TV displays a movie, and the screen is divided so one half shows a movie and one side shows Spotify. The cursor clicks a button to bring up the Multi-View settings panel and clicks the Live TV button, and the Spotify window changes to a screen showing the sports scene. A third window showing a yoga video on YouTube slides in from below. Then, a fourth window showing Spotify slides in from below so the screen shows different content in all four quarters.
Multi View

Multiply your view,
multiply your fun

When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.

*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

Get total connectivity from your TV

A logo of LG ThinQ™, matter, and Apple Home. An LG TV mounted on a wall and an LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° on the left. The TV displays Home Hub and a cursor clicks &quot;Air purifier&quot; and the LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° is activated.

Mobile Connectivity

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

Home Hub

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.
******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

A rich array of content ready to watch

A logo of LG ThinQ™, matter, and Apple Home. An LG TV mounted on a wall and an LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° on the left. The TV displays Home Hub and a cursor clicks &quot;Air purifier&quot; and the LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° is activated.

LG Channels

Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favorite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

OTT Services

OTT Services

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

A black and white still image from an interview with Sean Baker. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Lee Sung Jin. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Hamaguchi Ryusuke. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Sean Baker. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Lee Sung Jin. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
Beef(2023)
A black and white still image from an interview with Hamaguchi Ryusuke. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

Anora(2024)

Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker on his influences and inspirations.

Beef(2023)

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.
Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.
A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and NVIDIA G-SYNC logo in the top right corner.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 55/65/77/83" G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

 

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing &quot;Trine 4: The Nightmare Price&quot;. A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55G4. All C4, and 97/83G4 models feature a "CO2 Measured" label.
****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G4 & C4 models. Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021.

 

1. Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2. In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
3. Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1712 x 982 x 24.8

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    37.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1712 x 982 x 24.8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1712 x 1039 x 321

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    501 x 321

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    37.4

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    44

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    49.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

