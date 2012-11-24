Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

AS35GGW10
()
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier AS35GGW10.APH
Compact white LG PuriCare™ AeroHit air purifier placed in a cozy bedroom corner beside a wooden shelf. Text reads 'Slim and sleek design: Slim profile fits tight spaces, while premium design adds sophistication'.
LG PuriCare air purifier in a modern room, with clean air circulating outward in all directions to showcase 360° purification. Text reads '360 H Filter: LG PuriCare™ air purifies 360° around you, in every direction, wherever it is placed.'
Top view of an LG PuriCare air purifier with a user’s hand interacting with the display, showing icons for settings. Text reads 'Convenience made simple: Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display.'
A woman sits on a couch, controlling the LG PuriCare air purifier using the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone. Text reads 'Smart air control: A smart light on top shows overall air quality by monitoring dust particles.'
Diagram showing LG air purifier dimensions (50cm height, 24cm width) and installation guidelines requiring over 1m space from the rear wall.
LG air purifier placed in a modern living room and minimalist furniture
LG air purifier placed in a stylish living room and modern décor
Front view of LG air purifier with visible internal filters
Close-up of LG air purifier's top display
Close-up of the LG air purifier's top display with air quality indicator lights on
Front view of LG air purifier with touch controls
Rear view of the LG air purifier
Pulling the filter forward to remove it from an LG air purifier
360 H filter included in the LG air purifier

Key Features

  • 360 H Filter
  • Slim and fit design
  • PM 1.0 & Gas sensor
  • LG ThinQ™
More
Slim and sleek design 360 H Filter Convenience made simple Smart air control

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions

LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

Slim and sleek design

LG air purifier with 360 H Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

360 H Filter

LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Convenience made simple

LG air purifier connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi, highlighting convenient control and monitoring through the LG ThinQ app

Smart air control

Refined design

Slim and premium design

Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.

Space saver

Save space, with style and grace

Takes up 42% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Hit models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.

Video showcasing LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

*Floor area: approximately 42% reduction in floor area compared to the 360˚ model.

 -Conventional LG 360˚ Hit model (Φ315mm): approximately 77,926mm² 

 -AeroHit model (Φ240mm): approximately 45,239.04mm²

360 H Filter

360-degree purification

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

*The air purifier can purify up to 32㎡ with the original filter.

LG air purifier video showcasing the HEPA filter, highlighting air intake, multi-filtration stages, and clean air release

Powerful air filtration

Clean air with a
multi-filtration system

The HEPA filter reduces dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria¹⁾.

Video showing various moments where an air purifier is needed, featuring the LG air purifier in use.
Video showing how LG air purifier sleep mode reduces noise, letting a user relax in a quiet, fresh indoor space.

Sleep mode 

Enjoy a good
night's sleep

In Sleep mode, the air purifier keeps noise levels as low as 25dB, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep.

Video showcasing LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Streamlined LED display

Breathe easy, read easy

Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display.

Filter replacement reminder

Get smart notifications for filter replacement

User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.

LG air purifier with PM 1.0 sensor and circular LED display, providing precise air quality monitoring and status indication

Get air quality updates in real time

The PM 1.0 sensor²⁾ provides real-time air quality updates that can be monitored on the display or via the mobile app.

LG air purifier features an indicator light that informs users of air quality levels through color changes on the display.

See your air quality at a glance

A smart indicator light on the head displays the overall air quality, monitoring dust particles.

LG ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time³⁾.

1)Powerful air filtration

 *Reduces mold

  -Test application number: CT24-097356E 

  -Test date: `24.11.12 ~`24.12.12

  -Target model: AS35*GW*0

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.7±0.5℃, Humidity 51.0±2.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

  -Test method: Reduction test for Ariborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

  -Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

 

 *Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals

  -Test application number:  CT24-105610 

  -Test date: '24. 12.4~'24.12.12

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test model: AS35*GW*0

  -Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

  -Test method: NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022)

  -Test results: NO₂ (over 62% removal after 30 minutes of operation)

  -Test mode: 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Reduces viruses

  -Test application number: CT24-069319-02-1

  -Test date: '24.12.16

  -Target model: AS3**GWG0

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum air flow

  -Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 30 min, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 30 min, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC 13706-B1)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 95.0% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Reduces bacteria (germ)

  -Test application number: CT24-069319-02-2

  -Test date: '24.12.16

  -Target model: AS3**GWG0

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum air flow

  -Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test bacteria: S.epidermidis (ATCC12228)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 99.5% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

2)PM 1.0 Sensor

 -The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm

 -Test application number: CT24-105346E

 -Test date: '24.12.03 ~ '24.12.05

 -Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

 -Test product: AS35*GW*0

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

 -Operating conditions: Turbo

 -Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

 -Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 -The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

 

3)LG ThinQ

 -Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

 -Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

 -Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

FAQ

Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?

LG's advanced air purification system combines multiple technologies to provide high-quality air. The 360 Safe Plus Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.

 

*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria.

How often should the filter be replaced?

The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.

 

*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.

How do I clean the air purifier filter?

First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.

Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.

 

*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.

What is a HEPA filter?

A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.

 

*The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm

*Test application number: CT24-105346E

*Test date: '24.12.03 ~ '24.12.05

*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

*Test product: AS35*GW*0

*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

*Operating conditions: Turbo

*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more)

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Where is the best place to put the air purifier?

Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.

The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS35GGW10

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    32

  • Power input (W)

    35

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    250

  • CADR (CMM)

    4.17

  • Color

    White

  • Display(Method)

    LED

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 25

  • Rated Voltage

    DC 24 V

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    4.2

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    5.7

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    240 x 500 x 240

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    307 x 566 x 309

  • Weight_Net (g)

    415

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0)

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Sleep Mode

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • [App] Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • [ST11]BAF Certification

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-04

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS35GGW10.APH

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

