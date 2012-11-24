We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.
Takes up 42% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Hit models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.
*Floor area: approximately 42% reduction in floor area compared to the 360˚ model.
-Conventional LG 360˚ Hit model (Φ315mm): approximately 77,926mm²
-AeroHit model (Φ240mm): approximately 45,239.04mm²
360-degree purification
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.
*The air purifier can purify up to 32㎡ with the original filter.
Filter replacement reminder
Get smart notifications for filter replacement
User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time³⁾.
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)Powerful air filtration
*Reduces mold
-Test application number: CT24-097356E
-Test date: `24.11.12 ~`24.12.12
-Target model: AS35*GW*0
-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.7±0.5℃, Humidity 51.0±2.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642
-Test method: Reduction test for Ariborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)
-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%
*Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals
-Test application number: CT24-105610
-Test date: '24. 12.4~'24.12.12
-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test model: AS35*GW*0
-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥
-Test method: NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022)
-Test results: NO₂ (over 62% removal after 30 minutes of operation)
-Test mode: 4 stages (rated air volume)
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*Reduces viruses
-Test application number: CT24-069319-02-1
-Test date: '24.12.16
-Target model: AS3**GWG0
-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum air flow
-Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 30 min, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 30 min, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.
-Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC 13706-B1)
-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
-Test result: 95.0% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*Reduces bacteria (germ)
-Test application number: CT24-069319-02-2
-Test date: '24.12.16
-Target model: AS3**GWG0
-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum air flow
-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.
-Test bacteria: S.epidermidis (ATCC12228)
-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
-Test result: 99.5% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
2)PM 1.0 Sensor
-The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm
-Test application number: CT24-105346E
-Test date: '24.12.03 ~ '24.12.05
-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)
-Test product: AS35*GW*0
-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,
-Operating conditions: Turbo
-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)
-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
-The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.
3)LG ThinQ
-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
FAQ
Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?
LG's advanced air purification system combines multiple technologies to provide high-quality air. The 360 Safe Plus Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.
*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria.
How often should the filter be replaced?
The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.
How do I clean the air purifier filter?
First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.
Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.
*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.
What is a HEPA filter?
A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.
Where is the best place to put the air purifier?
Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.
The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
32
-
Power input (W)
35
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
250
-
CADR (CMM)
4.17
-
Color
White
-
Display(Method)
LED
-
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
-
Rated Voltage
DC 24 V
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
4.2
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
5.7
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
307 x 566 x 309
-
Weight_Net (g)
415
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
-
[App] Auto On / Off
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
[ST11]BAF Certification
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-04
-
Product Type (Model Name)
AS35GGW10.APH
