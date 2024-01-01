About Cookies on This Site

A couple shopping at a mall with colorful shopping bags.

Make your shoppers' stay more comfortable

Energy saving

- Efficient measurement of energy usage for individual tenants
- Efficient ventilation and cooling to minimize operation cost

Comfort environment

- Fresh air with ventilation and cooling
- Cooling with wide coverage

Effective management

- Offers both individual and central control
- Easy management via smartphone

An image of a shopping mall with thumbnails of an atrium, retail stores, a food court, and a control center.

An image of a food court at a shopping mall with air conditioning on.

Food court

Effective ventilation allows customers to enjoy their meals in a pleasant environment without worrying about food smell.

Three images of a clothing shop, a jewelry shop and a restaurant with air conditioning on.

Retail store

Various indoor units offer customized control for each shop natural installation for each entry.

An image of an atrium at a shopping mall with air conditioning on.

Atriums

Always maintain optimal conditions through smooth heating and cooling, even in crowded places.

An Image of someone using dual monitors for efficient energy management.

Smart control & Energy management

Efficient control and energy management of all the spaces in the mall reduces operating costs.

Product lineup for shopping mall

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

Dàn lạnh Multi V

MULTI V indoor units

Air handling unit (ahu)

Hot water solution (hydro kit)

Chiller

Chiller

Control solutions

Control solutions
Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of shopping malls

SM mall

The largest shopping mall chain in the Philippines. / Chiller, FCU

See more

Kalina mall

Large shopping center in eastern Russia.
/ Chiller, MULTI V, AHU

See more

Pick n pay

A large-scale shopping center in Johannesburg.

/ Chiller, MULTI V, AUH

See more

Cresta shopping centre

The aspirational shopping center in south Africa. / MULTI V, AHU

See more