Chiller

LG Chillers are the best when it comes to durability and performance. Read the product details to discover the incredible Chiller Support, Services and Maintenance features.

Air_Conditioners_1HeroBannerD1

Chiller Services & Maintenance

The best solution for product durability and performance

Features Contact Point
Features
Inquiry To Buy
Air_Conditioners_2OverhaulD2

Overhaul

We recommend the compressor to be replaced on the basis of 5 years of use or over 10,000 hours. Whichever comes first, this is called overhaul, and it can prevent secondary accidents, waste energy, and reduce cost loss.

Air_Conditioners_3TubeCleaningD3

Tube Cleaning

Scale and accumulation of pollutants in the heat transfer pipe interfere with the heat transfer of the equipment. It reduces the diameter of the pipe and disturbs the required flow rate, which eventually decreases the lifetime and efficiency of the equipment so periodic internal tube cleaning should be done.

 

Air_Conditioners_4RegularInspectionD4

Regular Inspection

It manages device usage and error history by systematic and efficient management of chiller products. Data analysis can prevent possible risks beforehand, so monthly check on the chiller on regular basis is recommended to prevent failures and maintain performance.

 

Air_Conditioners_5PreventiveMaintenanceD5

Preventive Maintenance

Regular parts replacement service to maintain the performance of the chiller and malfunction prevention is called preventive maintenance. Preventive maintenance service can provide the reliability and stability of the product.

 

Air_Conditioners__zContactPoint_D7

Contact Point

For any purchasing inquiries or technical support, please contact below :

CHILLER / VRF
(02) 368-5454 (local 1138)