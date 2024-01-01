We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15KG Large Capacity Frontload Washer
Excellent Durability & Reliability
Fewer Replacements & Repair Expenses
*Product life may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Resistance to Contamination & Rust
*Performance may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Do a Whole Lot at Once
*Load capacity may vary depending on product model and region.
Low Noise and Less Vibration
*Noise levels may vary based on machine settings & other factors..
Save Time and Keep Up with Your Busy Schedule
*The depicted image is intended for promotional purposes only.
High Performance with Less Water Consumption
Cleaner Tubs for Cleaner Laundry
*Cleanliness may vary based on tub clean cycles & cleaning agents.
A Smarter Washing Machine
Smarter Convenience
*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.
All Spec
CYLINDER
-
Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)
5.2 (147)
-
Diameter - in. (mm)
610.8
-
Depth - in. (mm)
518.1
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (WxHxD) - in. (mm)
29 (737) x 40.8 (1,036) x 32 (814)
-
with door opening - in. (mm)
53(1,370)
-
Carton (WxHxD) - in. (mm)
31.49 (800) x 45.55 (1,157) x 33.78 (858)
-
Weight (Product / Carton) - lb(kg)
222.6(100.5) / 247(112)
SPEED
-
Wash - RPM
46
-
Extract (High Speed) - Max RPM
1,000
-
G-force - G
342
ENERGY
-
Electric Power Rating - V/Hz/A
230V / 60Hz / 2.2A
(Heating 9.6A)
-
Electric Consumption - W
500 (Heating 2200)
NOISE & CYCLE TIME
-
Noise Level (Sound Power) - dB
Lower than 62
-
Program duration in minutes(Default) - min
36
SYSTEM & CONTROL
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Available
-
Intelligent Electronics Controls
Available
-
Heating System - W
2000 (Tub Clean only)
-
Drain System
BLDC Pump Drain
-
Pricing Program
Special Vended Price
WASH PROGRAMS
-
Hot
Yes
-
Warm
Yes
-
Cold
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Add Super Wash / Custom PGM
Yes
COVENIENCE FEATURES
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Door Lock Display
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Auto Balancing
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display
Yes
-
Status Indicator
Yes
-
4 Adjustable Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Low decibel Quiet Operation
Yes
-
Coin Box Open Sensing
Yes
-
External Fuse
Yes
-
3D vibration sensor
Yes
-
Auto Dosing interface(4Channel)
Yes
-
Smart solution(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub clean
Yes
-
Wave Force(auto self tub clean)
Yes
-
4Damping System
Yes
EXTERNAL FINISH
-
Drum
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Top Plate
Powder painted steel
-
Transparent Glass Window Door
Avialable
-
Colors
Black Stainless silver
-
Cabinet
Powder painted steel
-
Control Panel
Powder painted steel
-
Frame,Panel
Powder painted steel
-
Frame,Panel lower
Powder painted steel
-
Window Display
Silk Screen
-
Window Display sheet
Aluminum
CIRCUIT PROTECTION
-
PCB Fuse - Main Control Board - amps
12
-
PCB Fuse- Filter Assembly - amps
15
DISCLAIMER
-
Disclaimer
*Noise level is the measured value based on noise during washing cycle.
