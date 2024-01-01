About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
15KG Large Capacity Frontload Washer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

15KG Large Capacity Frontload Washer

CWT29MDCRB

15KG Large Capacity Frontload Washer

(0)
TCW2013CS1

Introducing Your Business Partner1

Commercial Washer

Introducing Your Business Partner

Technology Beyond Innovation

Durability

Technology Beyond Innovation

LG is committed to developing durable machines for your business.
Inverter Direct Drive™

Excellent Durability & Reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive™ drums on LG Commercial Laundry machines are directly attached to the motor, making it durable and reliable for years to come. Thanks to a fewer number of parts, these machines also need fewer repairs.
Multi Heat Treatment

Fewer Replacements & Repair Expenses

Multi Heat Treatment improves durability and resists against gradual abrasion. LG washing machines enjoy extended operating life and less repairs, helping your business save costs.

*Product life may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.

Premium Powder Coating

Resistance to Contamination & Rust

Premium Powder Coating provides the same durability as car paint, which does not rust easily and extends product lifetime. The coating also helps resist scratches and contamination that frequently occur in communal washing machines.

*Performance may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.

Powerful

Performance & Efficiency

Powerful & Cost-Saving

Increase revenue and customer satisfaction with LG.
Large Capacity

Do a Whole Lot at Once

Customers favor the large capacity of LG Commercial Laundry machines because they can finish their laundry in one load. Bigger capacity means more customer rotations for your business.

*Load capacity may vary depending on product model and region.

Gyro Balancing System

Low Noise and Less Vibration

The noise and vibration emitted by LG Commercial Laundry machines are low enough for people to focus on other tasks while they wait. Create a pleasant environment that can meet the needs of various customers.

*Noise levels may vary based on machine settings & other factors..

Atomizing & Twin Spray

Save Time and Keep Up with Your Busy Schedule

Twin Spray rinses your clothes non-stop while spinning, resulting in a speedier wash and higher customer rotation rate. Atomizing Spray also sprays water on the door, so you don't have to clean excess suds off the door glass.

*The depicted image is intended for promotional purposes only.

10° Tilted Drum

High Performance with Less Water Consumption

The specially-engineered 10° slope drum enables washing machine to use less water because it more puts the laundry into the water without sacrificing superior washing performance. Don't compromise washing result to save your cost.
Convenience
Convenience

Efficient System & Easy Maintenance

Easy and hygienic management so you can focus on your business.
Tub Cleaning System

Cleaner Tubs for Cleaner Laundry

Dirty tubs that are used for long periods of time can affect laundry performance. The Tub Cleaning System keeps the tub hygienic and clean* for the many people who use the washing machine.

*Cleanliness may vary based on tub clean cycles & cleaning agents.

Smarter Convenience

A Smarter Washing Machine

Quickly check the laundry status, monitor the usage patterns, and product errors through LG Smart Solution anytime and anywhere. Easily interact with it and operate remotely while enjoying the latest innovations.

Smarter Convenience

*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.

Print

All Spec

CYLINDER

  • Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)

    5.2 (147)

  • Diameter - in. (mm)

    610.8

  • Depth - in. (mm)

    518.1

DIMENSIONS

  • Product (WxHxD) - in. (mm)

    29 (737) x 40.8 (1,036) x 32 (814)

  • with door opening - in. (mm)

    53(1,370)

  • Carton (WxHxD) - in. (mm)

    31.49 (800) x 45.55 (1,157) x 33.78 (858)

  • Weight (Product / Carton) - lb(kg)

    222.6(100.5) / 247(112)

SPEED

  • Wash - RPM

    46

  • Extract (High Speed) - Max RPM

    1,000

  • G-force - G

    342

ENERGY

  • Electric Power Rating - V/Hz/A

    230V / 60Hz / 2.2A
    (Heating 9.6A)

  • Electric Consumption - W

    500 (Heating 2200)

NOISE & CYCLE TIME

  • Noise Level (Sound Power) - dB

    Lower than 62

  • Program duration in minutes(Default) - min

    36

SYSTEM & CONTROL

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Available

  • Intelligent Electronics Controls

    Available

  • Heating System - W

    2000 (Tub Clean only)

  • Drain System

    BLDC Pump Drain

  • Pricing Program

    Special Vended Price

WASH PROGRAMS

  • Hot

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

  • Cold

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Add Super Wash / Custom PGM

    Yes

COVENIENCE FEATURES

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Door Lock Display

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Auto Balancing

    Yes

  • Auto Suds Removal

    Yes

  • Forced Drain System

    Yes

  • Remaining Time Display

    Yes

  • Status Indicator

    Yes

  • 4 Adjustable Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Low decibel Quiet Operation

    Yes

  • Coin Box Open Sensing

    Yes

  • External Fuse

    Yes

  • 3D vibration sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Dosing interface(4Channel)

    Yes

  • Smart solution(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub clean

    Yes

  • Wave Force(auto self tub clean)

    Yes

  • 4Damping System

    Yes

EXTERNAL FINISH

  • Drum

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

  • Top Plate

    Powder painted steel

  • Transparent Glass Window Door

    Avialable

  • Colors

    Black Stainless silver

  • Cabinet

    Powder painted steel

  • Control Panel

    Powder painted steel

  • Frame,Panel

    Powder painted steel

  • Frame,Panel lower

    Powder painted steel

  • Window Display

    Silk Screen

  • Window Display sheet

    Aluminum

CIRCUIT PROTECTION

  • PCB Fuse - Main Control Board - amps

    12

  • PCB Fuse- Filter Assembly - amps

    15

DISCLAIMER

  • Disclaimer

    *Noise level is the measured value based on noise during washing cycle.

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.