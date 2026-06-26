How AI-Powered HVAC Is Transforming Commercial Buildings

2-1 AI Smart Care

AI Smart Care evaluates factors such as temperature, humidity, refrigerant conditions, fan speed, and operating settings to determine efficient operating parameters. Based on this analysis, the system can autonomously adjust operation to help achieve target conditions while operating at the most efficient point possible, helping reduce energy consumption without compromising comfort.



2-2 AI Energy Management

AI Energy Management enables users to set monthly energy consumption targets and supports HVAC operation to align with those goals. The system collects and analyzes operational data to learn usage patterns, establish daily energy targets, and monitor real-time consumption. Based on this analysis, it predicts remaining energy usage and calculates the required saving rate to stay within the target.



* To use the above function, users should input the monthly target consumption on the wired remote controller.

* For sites with less than one year of operational history, a recommended energy consumption target based on approximately one month of operational data is provided to help customers set their target value.



2-3 AI Energy Waste Alert

AI Energy Waste Alert uses continuous monitoring and analysis to learn operating patterns and identify behavior that may result in unnecessary energy consumption. By comparing real-time operation against expected performance, the system can detect potential inefficiencies early and notify users before they lead to excessive energy use.



* To use this function, at least 2 weeks of usage pattern learning period is required.

* The waste alert will be displayed at least 2 hours after the indoor unit is turned on.