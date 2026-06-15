Why Is HVAC Maintenance Important for Cost, Efficiency, and Safety?

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Key Takeaways
• HVAC equipment prices are rising, as shown by the Producer Price Index, driven by refrigerant transitions, manufacturing costs, and metals tariffs, making preventive maintenance and life extension strategies critical for building owners.[1]
• ENERGY STAR recommends changing air filters regularly and tuning up HVAC equipment yearly to maintain efficient operation in residential and commercial buildings.[2]
• Dirty filters, clogged coils, airflow restrictions, and improper refrigerant levels can increase energy consumption and operating costs, so consistent maintenance is necessary.[3]
• Professional inspections are especially important for combustion systems because cracked heat exchangers and venting problems can create carbon monoxide safety risks.[4]
• Monitoring platforms such as LG BECON can help identify refrigerant loss, abnormal operating conditions, drain issues, and component stress before they escalate into major failures.
[1] https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/net-zero-coalition
[2] https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings
[3] https://www.energystar.gov/sites/default/files/2025-03/Benchmarking_Performance_Reporting-Part_3.pdf
[4] https://www.iea.org/reports/the-future-of-heat-pumps
Introduction
A notable shift has recently emerged in the commercial HVAC market: rising equipment costs are changing how building owners approach system management. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index, HVAC equipment prices have shown a steady upward trend, driven in part by regulatory and material cost pressures.[1]
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s AIM Act is accelerating the transition to low-GWP refrigerants, which may lead to system redesigns, while Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper continue to increase manufacturing costs.[2] [3]
As a result, the industry is seeing a clear shift toward maximizing the lifespan of existing systems through proactive maintenance. Rather than relying on age-based replacement cycles, decision-making is increasingly guided by real-time operational data and system performance.[4]
For commercial portfolios, especially those equipped with remote monitoring capabilities, maintaining and optimizing current assets is becoming a more cost-effective and strategic priority than immediate replacement.
[1] https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCU333415333415
[2] https://www.epa.gov/climate-hfcs-reduction
[3] https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2026/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-strengthens-tariffs-on-steel-aluminum-and-copper-imports/
[4] https://www.facilitiesnet.com/hvac/article.aspx?id=17188
Why Does Regular HVAC Maintenance Matter?
Skipping HVAC service is a bit like skipping oil changes on a car. Things run fine for a while, but the neglected items eventually fail in expensive ways. Annual maintenance pays off in several ways, and the stakes climb as system size and occupancy grow.
Reliability
During a tune-up, a technician tightens electrical connections, lubricates moving parts, cleans coils, and verifies refrigerant charge. These are the items that, left alone, cause mid-summer breakdowns.[1] In a commercial setting, an unplanned outage can shut down a retail floor, an office, or a server room, so the value of catching small issues is proportional to what depends on the system.
Equipment life
With routine care, central air conditioners and heat pumps typically last 10 to 15 years, while gas furnaces commonly run 15 to 25 years.[2] Systems that go years without service often fail well before those ranges. Preventable issues, like a clogged filter overheating a heat exchanger, accumulate damage over time.
Energy efficiency
Dirty, clogged filters reduce airflow and force the system to work harder.[3] ENERGY STAR notes that airflow problems alone can cut system efficiency by up to 15 percent.[1]
Warranty protection
Many manufacturer warranties expect documented annual maintenance to remain in force. Skipping tune-ups may affect coverage on a major component failure, and for commercial fleets, missing records on one site can complicate claims across the contract.
Safety
For gas furnaces and boilers, annual inspections include checking the heat exchanger for cracks, verifying combustion, and inspecting the flue system. The EPA recommends having a trained professional inspect, clean, and tune up central heating systems annually, because leaking furnaces and back-drafting flues can introduce carbon monoxide indoors.[4]
[1] https://www.energystar.gov/saveathome/heating-cooling/maintenance-checklist
[2] https://www.nachi.org/life-expectancy.htm
[3] https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/air-conditioner-maintenance
[4] https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/carbon-monoxides-impact-indoor-air-quality
What Are the Warning Signs Your HVAC Needs Repair?
Catching trouble early can mean a minor service call instead of a major component replacement. Four signs are worth taking seriously when they appear.
• Temperature inconsistency
Rooms that won't reach setpoint, or large differences between rooms, typically point to low refrigerant, dirty coils, restricted airflow from a clogged filter, or a thermostat issue.[1] In commercial spaces, uneven temperatures across zones often surface first as tenant or occupant complaints, which makes early detection a service-quality issue as well as a technical one.
• Unusual noises
Grinding or squealing often signals failing motor bearings or a blower problem; clicking and buzzing can indicate relay, contactor, or capacitor failure. Any loud bang on furnace ignition warrants an immediate professional inspection. For rooftop and mechanical-room equipment, where staff rarely hear the unit in daily use, scheduled walk-throughs or remote acoustic monitoring help fill the gap.
• Rising energy bills
A spike that doesn't track with weather or occupancy changes usually means efficiency is being lost somewhere. Common causes include dirty components, refrigerant problems, or a motor drawing excess current. On a commercial utility account, the same pattern shows up in monthly demand charges and benchmarking scores before it shows up in tenant complaints.
• Water near the indoor unit
This usually indicates a clogged condensate drain, cracked drain pan, or failed condensate pump. The U.S. DEO notes that clogged condensate drains reduce a unit's ability to remove water from the system, which can shut the equipment off or cause water damage.[2] In commercial ceilings and tenant spaces, that water damage can also mean drywall, flooring, and inventory loss.[3]
[1] https://www.energystar.gov/saveathome/heating-cooling/maintenance-checklist
[2] https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/air-conditioner-maintenance
[3] https://www.mass.gov/info-details/quick-reference-water-damage-response-in-buildings
HVAC Inspection Checklist
In addition to scheduled maintenance, routine inspections can help identify developing HVAC issues before they affect comfort, energy performance, or equipment reliability. US Department of Energy (DOE) and Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) guidance for major equipment Operations & Maintenance identifies air-handling-system maintenance items such as scheduled filter replacement, coil cleaning, duct integrity evaluation, damper cleanliness and function, and the use of building automation data and occupant complaints to identify poorly performing systems.[1]
• Check air filters through pressure drop, calendar schedule, or visual inspection.
• Inspect coils for dirt or debris that may reduce heat-transfer performance.
• Check ductwork for visible integrity issues or air leakage concerns.
• Verify that dampers are clean and functioning properly.
• Review repeated hot/cold complaints, especially when supported by building automation system sensor data.
• Review trended data logs and functional testing results for recurring operational deficiencies.
• Inspect fans, belts, pumps, and moving components for signs of wear, abnormal vibration, or degraded operation.
• Review monitoring or automation-system data for early signs of equipment condition changes.
[1] https://www1.eere.energy.gov/femp/pdfs/OM_9.pdf
How BECON cloud Uses AI to Predict HVAC Problems
Seasonal tune-ups, filter changes, coil cleaning, and watching for warning signs all depend on someone noticing a problem in time. For commercial and multi-site facilities, remote monitoring fills that role automatically. The LG BECON cloud is an IoT-based air-solution maintenance system that continuously reads sensor data from connected LG system air conditioners and HVAC equipment, lets a control room check operating status in real time, and identifies the root cause of issues before they escalate into failures.
Refrigerant leaks are a major repair category, and any service must be performed by an EPA Section 608-certified technician.[1] BECON cloud's AI fault-prediction module includes refrigerant leakage diagnostics that flag leak patterns at a level that compromises stable system operation, identifying the problem before a technician dispatch is needed.
For chillers, BECON cloud generates monthly diagnostic reports that propose when to descale heat-exchanger pipes, assess compressor operation stability through a machine-learning surge-reduction model, and evaluate compressor health through bearing temperature, oil temperature, oil filter replacement timing, and vibration sensing.
BECON cloud's enhanced EHP inspection report tracks outdoor sensor temperature trends to identify equipment with degraded heat exchange and then recommends outdoor-unit fan air-guide adjustments or outdoor-unit cleaning. It also tracks indoor temperature trends, runtime, and the gap between setpoint and actual temperature to suggest indoor cleaning when needed.
The platform also monitors indoor drain failure (the CH04 error series), including occurrence frequency, duration, and timing. This helps identify the same condensate drain issues that can eventually appear as water pooling near the indoor unit.
[1] https://www.epa.gov/section608/section-608-technician-certification-requirements
How BECON cloud Supports Facility Managers Across Multi-Site Portfolios
For facility managers running multi-site portfolios, BECON cloud also provides hierarchical integrated management across sites, fault triage filters by error severity (Lv1 through Lv4) and contract type, email and app push notifications when errors occur, and a map-view overview of all site statuses.
The platform is compatible with VRF systems, chillers, GHP and EHP equipment, and air-to-water heat pumps, and as of mid-2024 was officially deployed in 29 countries with planned additions ongoing.
The system flags abnormal sensor values, refrigerant losses, compressor stress, and component wear early so problems can be addressed during scheduled visits rather than emergency calls.
LG BECON cloud also helps reduce the risk of declining energy efficiency over time by identifying performance degradation, airflow issues, refrigerant losses, and heat-exchange problems before they significantly impact system operation.
Conclusion
HVAC systems are major investments that impact comfort, indoor air quality, and operating costs. Proactive maintenance, such as seasonal tune-ups, monthly filter checks, clearing debris around the outdoor unit, and addressing warning signs early, helps reduce breakdowns, extend equipment life, maintain efficiency, and prevent safety risks.[1][2]
For commercial installations, where downtime carries direct revenue and tenant-experience consequences, remote monitoring platforms like the LG BECON cloud surface abnormal operating values early, helping turn what would have been an emergency call into a planned visit. By flagging refrigerant losses, compressor stress, and component wear ahead of time, remote monitoring platforms enable scheduled maintenance that helps prevent escalations and protects the long-term value of HVAC investments.
[1] https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/air-conditioner-maintenance
[2] https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/carbon-monoxides-impact-indoor-air-quality
FAQs
How often should HVAC systems be professionally serviced?
Commercial systems with longer run hours, higher occupancy, or critical loads often warrant quarterly or monthly inspections under a service contract.
How often should air filters be changed?
In commercial buildings, intervals are driven by MERV rating, occupancy, and run hours, so high-MERV or high-traffic systems often need monthly checks.
What's included in a comprehensive maintenance tune-up?
A full visit covers thermostat checks, electrical connections, lubrication, condensate drain, coil cleaning, refrigerant charge (cooling), and burner and heat-exchanger inspection (heating). Commercial service agreements often bundle these visits with priority response and parts coverage.
When is it time to replace instead of repair?
ENERGY STAR points to AC and heat pumps over 10 years old, or furnaces and boilers over 15 years old, especially when paired with frequent repairs and rising bills. With new equipment costs subject to tariffs and inflation, extending the service life of legacy systems through consistent maintenance is often the more economical choice for commercial portfolios.
* https://www.energystar.gov/saveathome/heating-cooling/replace
Why does refrigerant work require a certified technician?
EPA Section 608 requires certification for anyone who maintains, services, repairs, or disposes of refrigerant-containing equipment, and refrigerant sales are legally restricted to certified buyers.
* https://www.epa.gov/section608/questions-and-answers-about-refrigerant-sales-restriction
More about LG HVAC
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.