Absorption Heat Pump
LG Absorption Heat Pump is a highly efficient and economical system that supplies hot water with the temperature up to 80℃ by using 70-80% of the unused energy, such as waste heat source.
Absorption Heat Pump Type1
This system produces medium-temperature energy by using operating high-temperature energy and low-temperature waste heat energy. It is an economic option as it reduces the heating amount by absorbing heat from the low temperature heat sources to be utilized in mid-temperature.
Absorption Heat Pump Type2
This system produces high-temperature and low-temperature energy by using waste heat energy of medium temperature. When the heat is supplied at the mid-temperature, it is converted into high temperature and low temperature, which is a very useful method for recovering industrial waste heat.
Digital Pressure Check
Digital pressure gauge is used to monitor the pressure inside the refrigerator in real time. The vacuum rate is automatically set and saved. The saved data can be used to accurately and quickly monitor and diagnose leakage.
Absorption Heat Pump Line Up
LG Absorption Heat Pump lineup chart includes WCPX heat pump, detailing model name, and usRT.