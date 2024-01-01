We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Oil-free Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller
LG Oil-free Chiller reduces operating costs and increases energy efficiency with a simplified piping structure. Experience a convenient and efficient chiller system featuring the exclusive magnetic bearing technology.
* 25% part load, based on 500RT unit in AHRI condition
* The above level indicate the noise values under the optimum operating conditions and may vary depending on the operating and environmental conditions.
Oil-free Chiller Line Up
LG Oil-free Chiller lineup chart includes magnetic bearing chiller, detailing model name, and usRT.