Oil-free Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller

LG Oil-free Chiller reduces operating costs and increases energy efficiency with a simplified piping structure. Experience a convenient and efficient chiller system featuring the exclusive magnetic bearing technology.

LG Oil-free Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller, rendered in a grey tone and composed of circular and rectangular shapes, is displayed on the left.

Features
The LG Oil-free Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller, featuring a stacked gold coins on the front, is displayed.

Improved Part Load Efficiency

It is possible to precisely control up to 0.1Hz by adjusting the number of rotations through frequency control according to the load. Precision control improves the part load efficiency by 51% compared to the Two-stage model running at a fixed speed, saving energy and cost.

* 25% part load, based on 500RT unit in AHRI condition

1/4 of the magnetic bearing is opened, showing its intricate internal structure. Following, the process diagram of an online UPS is on display.

Magnetic Bearing

The non-contacting Magnetic Bearing technology has improved lubrication loss and enhanced energy efficiency. Moreover, Online UPS is installed to provide emergency power during sudden blackouts in order to maintain the rotation of rotary shaft and protect bearing to operate stably.

Centrifugal chiller and LG Oil-free Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller placed side by side, showing simplified piping of oil-free magnetic unit.

Simplified Piping

Oil-free chiller has simplified the piping structure by eliminating oil-related parts. There is no need to replace oil or filters, so users can save time and money at the same time.

LG Oil-free Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller on the left, noise graph highlighting its low-noise feature on the right.

Low-noise

By simplifying the structure of compressor and eliminating the cause of the noise, it can be applied to areas requiring low vibration and low noise by reducing noise up to 73dB(A).

* The above level indicate the noise values under the optimum operating conditions and may vary depending on the operating and environmental conditions.

A person holds a tablet displaying a control solution. Four red lines extend from the tablet, connecting to buildings on the left.

Optimized central control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Oil-free Chiller Line Up

LG Oil-free Chiller lineup chart includes magnetic bearing chiller, detailing model name, and usRT.

