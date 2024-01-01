About Cookies on This Site

Hydro Kit, Mid Temperature, 25kW

ARNH08GK3A4

Hydro Kit, Mid Temperature, 25kW

Integration Solution

Total solution provided with heat pump, air conditioning that is and domestic hot water supply.

Eco-Conscious Solution

Hydro Kit reduces CO2 emissions with its highly efficient solution.

Various Applications

Applicable to a variety of commercial facilities including hospitals, residences, and restaurants that need heating and domestic hot water supply.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)

    50/60 Hz, 220~240V, 1Ph

  • Running Current by Voltage (Rated) (A)

    10.56 / 10.10 / 9.68

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    13.8

  • Rated (kcah/h)

    11870

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    47000

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

  • Rated (W)

    2300

  • Rated (kW)

    2.3

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Twin Rotary Inverter

  • Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

    52.5

  • Number of Revolution (rev./min)

    3,600

  • Starting Method

    Direct On Line

  • Oil Type

    FVC68D(PVE)

  • Oil Charging (cc)

    1,300

REFRIGERANT(REFRIGERANT TO REFRIGERANT)

  • Type

    R410A, R32

  • Control Type

    EEV

REFRIGERANT(REFRIGERANT TO WATER)

  • Type

    R134a

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    2.3

  • Additional Charging amount (kg)

    0.8

  • t-CO₂ eq

    3.29

  • Control Type

    EEV

HEAT EXCHANGER(REFRIGERANT TO REFRIGERANT)

  • Type

    Brazed Plate HEX

  • Quantity (EA)

    1

  • Number of Plate (Sheet)

    50

HEAT EXCHANGER(REFRIGERANT TO WATER)

  • Type

    Brazed Plate HEX

  • Quantity (EA)

    1

  • Number of Plate (Sheet)

    76

  • Rated Water Flow (ℓ / min)

    19.8

  • Head Loss (kPa)

    5

TEMPERATURE CONTROL

  • Temperature Control

    Microprocessor, Thermostat for heating

WATER TANK TEMPERATURE SENSOR

  • Type(Sensor Holder) (inch)

    Male PT 1/2

  • Length (m)

    12

SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL  

  • Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material

    Foamed polystrene

SAFETY DEVICE

  • Safety Device

    Fuse, High Pressure Swithch

REFRIGERANT PIPING CONNECTION

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Brazing

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Brazing

WATER CONNECTING PIPES

  • Inlet (inch)

    Male PT1

  • Outlet (inch)

    Male PT1

DRAIN PIPING CONNECTION

  • Drain Piping Connection

    Male PT1

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    - / 44

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    520 x 1074 x 330

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    682 x 1168 x 423

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    86

  • Shipping (kg)

    94

EXTERIOR

  • Material

    Painted Steel Plate

  • RAL Code

    RAL 7030

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0~1.5 x 2C

PRODUCT

  • Type

    Hydro Kit

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.