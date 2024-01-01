ARNH08GK3A4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hydro Kit, Mid Temperature, 25kW
Integration Solution
Total solution provided with heat pump, air conditioning that is and domestic hot water supply.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)
50/60 Hz, 220~240V, 1Ph
-
Running Current by Voltage (Rated) (A)
10.56 / 10.10 / 9.68
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
13.8
-
Rated (kcah/h)
11870
-
Rated (Btu/h)
47000
POWER INPUT(HEATING)
-
Rated (W)
2300
-
Rated (kW)
2.3
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Twin Rotary Inverter
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
52.5
-
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
3,600
-
Starting Method
Direct On Line
-
Oil Type
FVC68D(PVE)
-
Oil Charging (cc)
1,300
REFRIGERANT(REFRIGERANT TO REFRIGERANT)
-
Type
R410A, R32
-
Control Type
EEV
REFRIGERANT(REFRIGERANT TO WATER)
-
Type
R134a
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
2.3
-
Additional Charging amount (kg)
0.8
-
t-CO₂ eq
3.29
-
Control Type
EEV
HEAT EXCHANGER(REFRIGERANT TO REFRIGERANT)
-
Type
Brazed Plate HEX
-
Quantity (EA)
1
-
Number of Plate (Sheet)
50
HEAT EXCHANGER(REFRIGERANT TO WATER)
-
Type
Brazed Plate HEX
-
Quantity (EA)
1
-
Number of Plate (Sheet)
76
-
Rated Water Flow (ℓ / min)
19.8
-
Head Loss (kPa)
5
TEMPERATURE CONTROL
-
Temperature Control
Microprocessor, Thermostat for heating
WATER TANK TEMPERATURE SENSOR
-
Type(Sensor Holder) (inch)
Male PT 1/2
-
Length (m)
12
SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL
-
Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material
Foamed polystrene
SAFETY DEVICE
-
Safety Device
Fuse, High Pressure Swithch
REFRIGERANT PIPING CONNECTION
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
-
Connection Type(Liquid)
Brazing
-
Connection Type(Gas)
Brazing
WATER CONNECTING PIPES
-
Inlet (inch)
Male PT1
-
Outlet (inch)
Male PT1
DRAIN PIPING CONNECTION
-
Drain Piping Connection
Male PT1
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
- / 44
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
520 x 1074 x 330
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
682 x 1168 x 423
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
86
-
Shipping (kg)
94
EXTERIOR
-
Material
Painted Steel Plate
-
RAL Code
RAL 7030
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 x 2C
PRODUCT
-
Type
Hydro Kit
