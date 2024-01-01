About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way Dual Vane, Indoor Unit, 24kBtu/h

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way Dual Vane, Indoor Unit, 24kBtu/h

ARNU24GTBB4

Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way Dual Vane, Indoor Unit, 24kBtu/h

(0)
LG Dual Vane Cassette, Indoor Unit, ARNU24GTBB4 is a square shape, and air can extend in four ways.

4 Way Air Flow

New dual vane 4-way cassette allows comfortable and convenient air flow. It operates 6 airflow modes including power mode, smart mode and refresh mode.

5-Step Air Purification (Optional)

A powerful air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. It is easy to manage air purification system with one-touch air purification filter.

Human Detection (Optional)

Human detection provides users with direct or indirect air flow preferences.

Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    240 230 220

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    7.10

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    24200

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    27300

  • Nominal (kW)

    8.00

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    32 / 27 / 20

RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (A)

    0.31 / 0.26 / 0.21

INDOOR FAN

  • Type

    3D Turbo Fan

  • Air Flow Rate(H/M/L) (m³/min)

    18 / 17 / 15

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    Brushless DC

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Output (W)

    51

  • Output (No.)

    1

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    3 x 8 x 21

  • No.

    1

  • Face Area (m²)

    0.33

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    840 x 204 x 840

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    922 x 276 x 917

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    21

  • Shipping (kg)

    26

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    White

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 9003

AIR FILTER

  • Type

    Long life filter

TEMPERATURE CONTROL

  • Temperature Control

    Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating

SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL  

  • Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material

    Foamed polystrene

PROTECTION DIVICE

  • Fuse

    Fuse

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A/R32

  • Additional Charging amount (kg(each))

    0.32 / 0.26

  • Control Type

    EEV

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    32/25

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Flare

  • Gas

    Flare

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 39 / 37 / 35

  • Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    39 / 37 / 35

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 46 / 44 / 42

  • Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    46 / 44 / 42

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0~1.5 x 2

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    1.23

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    0.98

PRODUCT

  • Type

    Dual Vane

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.