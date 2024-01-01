ARNU36GTYA4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Round Cassette, Indoor Unit, 36kBtu/h
Compact Design
The air conditioner's circular shape efficiently utilizes the surrounding area, while its reduced height enhances the open area of the interior space.
Minimal Exposure Design
Pipes are brought together in one place to minimize exposure. Hanger covers hide installations to add a clean look.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
198 ~ 264
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)
198 ~ 242
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
10.6
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
36200
-
Sensible Heat (kW)
7.60
-
Sensible Heat (Btu/h)
25932
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (W)
63 / 47 / 36
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (A)
0.67 / 0.52 / 0.40
INDOOR FAN
-
Type
3D Turbo Fan
-
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 27.0 / 24.0 / 21.0
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
Direct
-
Output (W)
157
-
Output (No.)
1
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Rows x Columns x FPI
3 x 12 x 21
-
No.
1
-
Face Area (m²)
0.5
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
1050 x 330 x 1050
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1137 x 395 x 1132
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
30.0
-
Shipping (kg)
37.9
EXTERIOR
-
Color
White
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9003
AIR FILTER
-
Type
Long life
TEMPERATURE CONTROL
-
Temperature Control
Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating
SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL
-
Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material
Foamed polystrene
PROTECTION DIVICE
-
Fuse
Fuse
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A/R32
-
Additional Charging amount (kg(each))
0.49 / 0.41
-
Control Type
EEV
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
-
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
32(1-1/4) / 25(1)
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Gas
Flare
-
Liquid
Flare
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 43 / 39 / 37
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 52 / 48 / 46
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Power Level)
ISO 3741
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 x 2
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
2.50
-
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
1.97
PRODUCT
-
Type
Round Cassette
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.