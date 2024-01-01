ARNU42GM2A4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Concealed Duct, Mid/High Static (Slim), Indoor Unit, 42kBtu/h
Multiple Operation
It is possible to operate cooling and heating for several rooms simultaneously by using a spiral duct(embedded or flexible type and stream chamber.
ESP Control
The user has easy access to air volume selection via the remote control by using the ESP(External Static Pressure) control function. The BLDC motor can control the fan speed and air volume.
All Spec
COOLING/HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (Btu/h)
42 000 / 47 000
INDOOR FAN
-
External Static Pressure(Min ~ Max) (mmAq)
4~18
-
External Static Pressure(Min ~ Max) (Pa)
39~176
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
1250 x 270 x 700
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1450 x 338 x 773
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
37.2
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
2.3
PRODUCT
-
Type
Concealed Duct
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.