Floor Standing, Indoor Unit, 48kBtu/h

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Floor Standing, Indoor Unit, 48kBtu/h

ARNU48GPTA4

Floor Standing, Indoor Unit, 48kBtu/h

LG Floor Standing ARNU48GPTA4 is a tall rectangular shape and has air outlets with filter on the top and bottom.

Stylish Design

LG Floor Standing air conditioner winning Red Dot Design Award is ideal for modern interiors for any commercial space.

Powerful Air Flow

The LG Floor Standing air conditioner is ideal for commercial and factory spaces thanks to its rapid and powerful airflow that instantly reaches up to 20 meters away.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    198-264

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    14.10

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    48100

  • Sensible Heat (kW)

    9.30

  • Sensible Heat (Btu/h)

    31733

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    15.9

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    54200

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    190 / 140 / 110

INDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Blower Fan

  • Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    37 / 33 / 28 / 24

  • Air Flow Rate(Heating,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    37 / 33 / 28 / 24

  • Air Flow Rate Range(Min~Max) (m³/min)

    24~37

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Output (W)

    224

  • Output (No.)

    1

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    3 x 38 x 19

  • No.

    1

  • Face Area (m²)

    0.39

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    590 x 1840 x 440

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    690 x 1940 x 531

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    49

  • Shipping (kg)

    58

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Noble White

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 9016

AIR FILTER

  • Type

    Longlife

TEMPERATURE CONTROL

  • Temperature Control

    Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating

SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL  

  • Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material

    Foamed polystyrene

PROTECTION DIVICE

  • Fuse

    O

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Additional Charging amount (kg(each))

    0.59 / 0.49

  • Control Type

    EEV

DRAIN PIPE(NATURAL DRAINAGE)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    - / 19, 17

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Flare

  • Gas

    Flare

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    54 / 51 / 49 / 45

  • Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    54 / 51 / 49 / 45

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0~1.5 x 2C

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    1.63

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    1.63

PRODUCT

  • Type

    Floor Standing

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.