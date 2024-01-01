ARNU48GTMA4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way Standard, Indoor Unit, 48kBtu/h
4 Way Air Flow
New dual vane 4-way cassette allows comfortable and convenient air flow. It operates 6 airflow modes including power mode, smart mode and refresh mode.
5-Step Air Purification (Optional)
A powerful air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. It is easy to manage air purification system with one-touch air purification filter.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
198~264
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)
198~242
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
14.10
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
48 100
-
Sensible Heat (kW)
10.2
-
Sensible Heat (Btu/h)
34 804
COOLING/HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (W)
15.9
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (W)
89 / 84 / 78
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (A)
0.51 / 0.48 / 0.46
INDOOR FAN
-
Type
Turbo Fan
-
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 31 / 29 / 27
-
Air Flow Rate(Heating,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 31 / 29 / 27
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
Direct
-
Output (W)
135
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 12 x 19
-
Face Area (m²)
0.57
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
840 x 288 x 840
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
922 x 360 x 917
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
25.6
-
Shipping (kg)
30.2
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Morning Fog
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9001
AIR FILTER
-
Type
Pre Filter
TEMPERATURE CONTROL
-
Temperature Control
Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating
SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL
-
Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material
Foamed polystrene
PROTECTION DIVICE
-
Fuse
O
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A / R32
-
Additional Charging amount (kg(each))
0.49 / 0.41
-
Control Type
EEV
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
-
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
- / 25(1)
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Liquid
Flare
-
Gas
Flare
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 46 / 43 / 41
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 46 / 43 / 41
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 60 / 56 / 55
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 60 / 56 / 55
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Power Level)
ISO 9614
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 x 2C
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
0.56
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
0.71
PRODUCT
-
Type
Ceiling Cassette
-
