ARNU96GPFA4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Floor Standing, Indoor Unit, 96kBtu/h
Stylish Design
LG Floor Standing air conditioner winning Red Dot Design Award is ideal for modern interiors for any commercial space.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
198~264
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
28.00
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
95900
-
Sensible Heat (kW)
17.6
-
Sensible Heat (Btu/h)
60054
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
31.5
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
107500
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (W)
280 / - / 180
INDOOR FAN
-
Type
Blower Fan
-
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
68 / 61 / - / 50
-
Air Flow Rate(Heating,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
68 / 61 / - / 50
-
Air Flow Rate Range(Min~Max) (m³/min)
50~68
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
Direct
-
Output (W)
700
-
Output (No.)
1
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Rows x Columns x FPI
3 x 40 x 19
-
No.
1
-
Face Area (m²)
0.77
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
1050 x 1880 x 495
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1144 x 2020 x 583
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
104
-
Shipping (kg)
127
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Noble White
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9016
AIR FILTER
-
Type
longlife
TEMPERATURE CONTROL
-
Temperature Control
Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating
SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL
-
Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material
Foamed polystyrene
PROTECTION DIVICE
-
Fuse
O
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A / R32
-
Additional Charging amount (kg(each))
1.32 / 1.10
-
Control Type
EEV
DRAIN PIPE(NATURAL DRAINAGE)
-
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
- / 19, 17
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ22.22 (7/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Gas
Flare
-
Liquid
Flare
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
60 / 57 / - / 53
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
60 / 57 / - / 53
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 x 2C
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
2.88
-
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
2.88
PRODUCT
-
Type
Floor Standing
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.