Ceiling Mounted Cassette
LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette provides a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment, making it the perfect asset for your business. LG Cassette type indoor units also purifies air for a fresher and healthier environment.
The New Cassette with Air Purification
LG Cassette type indoor unit is equipped with the air purification function. It offers a solution to the problem of ultrafine dust that harms our bodies. This is the CAC*-certified, high-performance product that delivers clean, cool air to your large space.
Square ceiling LG air conditioning(AC) unit draws in dirty air centrally, dispenses clean blue-colored air from four surrounding vents.
*Certification Air Conditioner, the Korea Air Cleaning Association strictly tests the air cleaning function of air conditioner products and certifies reliable products.
*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.
Provide Healthy Air in a Large Space
It is a larger air purification area than the cooling area. It can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean and healthy environment in various vertical spaces, such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.
LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette purifies air across 147m2 and cools larger area on the top half, while the bottom half displays three installation cases.
*The coverage area for air purification may vary depending on the indoor environment.
Ceiling Mounted Cassette Lineup
LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette lineup chart includes Air Purifying Kit, 4 way, 2 way , and 1 way cassette, detailing model name, and Btu/h.