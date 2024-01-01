About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette provides a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment, making it the perfect asset for your business. LG Cassette type indoor units also purifies air for a fresher and healthier environment.

 

An LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette adorns a sprawling hallway, flanked by light bars and offset by a tastefully decorated red brick wall to the right.

Features Lineup
Features
Inquire To Buy

The New Cassette with Air Purification

LG Cassette type indoor unit is equipped with the air purification function. It offers a solution to the problem of ultrafine dust that harms our bodies. This is the CAC*-certified, high-performance product that delivers clean, cool air to your large space.

Square ceiling LG air conditioning(AC) unit draws in dirty air centrally, dispenses clean blue-colored air from four surrounding vents.

*Certification Air Conditioner, the Korea Air Cleaning Association strictly tests the air cleaning function of air conditioner products and certifies reliable products.

5-step filtration, the airflow from left to right passes through pre-filter, dust electrification, PM1.0 filter, deodorization filter, and ionizer.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Spaces

A powerful 5-step air purification system removes odors, germs, and PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Provide Healthy Air in a Large Space

It is a larger air purification area than the cooling area. It can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean and healthy environment in various vertical spaces, such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette purifies air across 147m2 and cools larger area on the top half, while the bottom half displays three installation cases.

*The coverage area for air purification may vary depending on the indoor environment.

Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

Real-time monitoring with a wireless or wired remote controller, panel LED lamp, and smart phone

 

 

Convenient Attachment and Detachment

Easier installation by attachment to the indoor unit body.

 

 

Auto Elevation Grille

Auto Elevation Grille allows easy filter cleaning with 4-point support structure, auto leveling and auto stop detection features and memory located at user’s level.

A man, relaxing with a book, receives indirect airflow on the left, while a woman exercises on the right under direct airflow.

Independent Vane Control

The independent vane operation feature uses separate motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.

 

6-Step Vane Control

 

There are 6 different steps to control air flow direction with 1 way cassette. It also has the vane for auto swing that moves between left and right sides for up to 120 degrees.

 

Minimized Height

 

The height of 1 Way Cassette is 132mm, making it the ideal solution for installation in limited space.

 

 

Flexible Installation

 

The access for inspection at 1 Way Cassette does not require additional ducted space making the installation environment uncomplicated.

 

Ceiling Mounted Cassette Lineup

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette lineup chart includes Air Purifying Kit, 4 way, 2 way , and 1 way cassette, detailing model name, and Btu/h.

A man in a suit holds a smartphone in his right hand, displaying the LG website.

Inquire To Buy

Please inquire to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

