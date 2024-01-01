About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V WATER 5, Water Heat Recovery, Outdoor Unit, 14HP, R410A

ARWM140LAS5

LG MULTI V WATER 5, Water Heat Recovery, 14HP is rectangular and has several inlets on the left side of the front.

Flexible Installation

Increased piping length allows for flexible design and installation. A cooling system can be implemented more flexibly in a shop, office, reducing work time and providing efficient design.

Geothermal Application

MULTI V WATER 5 system uses underground heat sources like soil, ground water, lakes, rivers, and more as renewable energy for cooling and heating.

Economic Operation

With 5th generation inverter compressor, the MULTI V WATER 5 enables economical operation with highly energy efficiency. Maximize part load efficiency through 6 By-pass Valve.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)

    50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    342 ~ 456

  • Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)

    60 Hz 380 V 3N~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)

    342 ~ 418

  • Running Current by Voltage (Cooling,Rated) (A)

    10.16 - 9.65 - 9.30

  • Running Current by Voltage (Heating,Rated) (A)

    11.08 - 10.52 - 10.14

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    39.2

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    133800

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    44.1

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    150500

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

  • Rated (kW)

    6.22

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

  • Rated (kW)

    6.78

EFFICIENCY

  • EER(Rated) (W/W)

    6.30

  • COP(Rated) (W/W)

    6.5

POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)

  • Rated

    0.93/0.93

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Hermetically Sealed Scroll

  • Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

    62.1

  • Number of Revolution (rev./min)

    3600

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    5300 x 1

  • Starting Method

    Direct On Line

  • Oil Type

    FW68D(PVE)

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Type

    Stainless Steel Plate

  • Maximum Pressure Resistance (kg/cm²)

    45

RANGE OF WATER FLOW

  • Min.~Max. (LPM)

    67.0 - 170.0

HEAD LOSS ( KPA )

  • Head loss ( kPa )

    29.6

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    772 x 1120 x 547

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    820 x 1245 x 645

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    149 x 1

  • Shipping (kg)

    157 x 1

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Morning Gray / Dawn Gray

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 7038 / RAL 7037

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • High Pressure Prevention

    High pressure sensor / High pressure switch

  • Discharge Tempreature Control

    Over-heat protection

  • Inverter Protection

    Over-heat protection / Over-current
    protection

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    3.5

  • GWP(Global Warming Potential)

    2,087.5

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    7.306

  • Control Type

    Electronic expansion valve

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

  • Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

    Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

  • High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

    Φ22.22 (7/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Brazing

  • Gas

    Brazing

  • Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)

    Brazing

  • High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)

    Brazing

WATER CONNECTING PIPES

  • Inlet (mm)

    PT 40 (Internal Thread)

  • Outlet (mm)

    PT 40 (Internal Thread)

  • Drain Outlet (mm)

    PT 20 (External Thread)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    52 / 53

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3741

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    64 / 65

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    22

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    25

  • Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)

    23

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)

    10.16

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)

    11.08

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

  • Max. (Conditional) (EA)

    23(35)

ALLOWABLE TOTAL INDOOR UNIT CONNECTED CAPACITY RATIO

  • Min. / Max. (Conditional) (%)

    50~130(200)

