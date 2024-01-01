We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Similar Product
Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller
LG Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the ice produced overnight.
Modular Design
Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.
* Ice Thermal Storage type can be manufactured only on special orders.