LG Self-ordering Kiosk

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

27KC3K-C

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

Front view with infill image

A woman is ordering food at a kiosk in a family restaurant.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Interior Fit Design
in Calming Beige Colors

The seamless design in two tones of calming beiges of the kiosk, creating a harmonious atmosphere which fits your business space interior.

Two two-tone beige kiosks are installed side by side in harmony with the store’s interior atmosphere.

Various store menus are being guided through the screen in vivid images.

27-inch Screen

Through a 27-inch display, the users can access more information with vivid product images for placing an order. This display can be also utilized as a large advertising screen by showing advertisements when in standby mode.

The built-in drawer at the kiosk’s bottom has a receipt printer and a card reader, which can be managed by opening the drawer.

Easy Maintenance

The drawer-type design of the kiosk allows for convenient device maintenance of the receipt printer, card reader, etc. by simply opening the drawer without needing to disassemble the body.

27KC3PK-CW applies Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise.

Windows OS

By applying Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, it is compatible with various peripheral devices and applications.

Various Payment Methods

Various payment methods such as Bar codes, QR codes, IC Chip card* and MST cards* are supported. In addition, a built-in printer can easily print out receipts without additional peripherals.

27KC3PK-CW supports barcodes, QR codes, IC chip cards, and MST cards.

*EMV terminal is required by local payment company to support the functions.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size

    27 inch

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)

  • Brightness

    300nits

  • Touch type

    In-cell

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Stereo Max 2W x 2 (built-in)

NETWORK

  • Network

    Ethernet

SOC

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC onboard Processors (Jasper Lake)

  • Memory(RAM)

    SO-DIMM, DDR4 3200MHz, 8GB

  • Storage

    SSD 128GB

  • OS

    Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise

RECEIPT PRINTER

  • Type

    Thermal

  • Printing speed

    Max 250mm/sec

  • Cuting

    Auto

  • Paper size

    3.15 inch (Roll diameter 80mml)

QR/BARCODE SCANNER

  • QR/Barcode scanner

    2D, 1D

CARD READER

  • Card Reader

    depend on EMV terminal

FRONTAL DRAWER

  • Type

    Sliding

  • Area

    Receipt printer / Bar code scanner / Card reader

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Audio assistive technology

    Storm Interface AudioNav Keypad, EN 301 549 / ADA Compliant, Mini USB B & 3.5mm Audio Jack Socket

  • Braille assistive guide

    Yes (Embossed Braille with Arabic numerals)

JACK INTERFACE

  • VGA (D-SUB) / Audio Jack

    1 / 2

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB

    4 (USB3.2 Gen1)

  • RJ45 (Ethernet)

    1

  • RJ11

    1 (For Cash drawer 12V/24V)

  • Serial Port (RS232C)

    3 (1*RS232/422/485, 2*RS232 5/12/Ring switch by BIOS)

  • Power Input

    1 (DC-12V, 4-pin Lockable DC Jack 4P Connector)

POWER

  • Rated Volage

    220V ~ 60Hz

  • Power Consumption (On Mode) (W/h)

    40

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode) (W/h)

    0.5

WEIGHT

  • Set

    14.6Kg

COLOR

  • Color

    Calming Beige

POWER CABLE

  • Power cable

    1.5m

DIMENSION

  • Desk Top (WxHxD)

    364.3 x 812 x 342 mm (with a cradle)

OPERATION CONDITION

  • Temperature

    0°C~40°C

  • Humidity

    10%~80%

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.