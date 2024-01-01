We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CreateBoard
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Various Teaching Templates
Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.
Multi-touch
"In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen. "
*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.
Wireless ScreenShare
The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.
*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
*For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
LG ConnectedCare DMS
An IT manager is managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
*'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
Remote-control / Scheduling
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control.
Broadcasting / Alert Messaging
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual classroom devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight categories including display temperature, memory usage, or signal, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis
An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.
Issue Management
Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the classroom.
Bluetooth Connectivity
The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
C-type Connection
The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
*OPS : Open Pluggable Specification.
*OPS Player for LG CreateBoard is sold separately.
*Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
*PIP mode is available for the external source screen.
Secure Function
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (L30)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
YES
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/45mm
-
Weight (Head)
26.1Kg
-
Packed Weight
34.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1271 × 774 × 87mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1401 × 859 × 220mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400 x 200 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
32GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
170W
-
Max.
395W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
580 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1348 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (15W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
5ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.88
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
CPU
Quad core A55
-
GPU
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
Memory(RAM)
4GB
-
Storage
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 11
