4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
* 55 inch
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
* webOS 5.0 only * PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
Conformal Coating
The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.
* Actual images (TV display) available may differ from the example images shown.
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UP8000
-
Stand Type
1 pole (Fixed)
-
Front color
Ashed Brown
DISPLAY
-
Inch
65"
-
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
Direct
-
Brightness
400
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
1,000,000:1
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Response Time(G to G, ms)
Typ 8ms / Max 11ms
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Life span (hrs)
30000
VIDEO
-
SoC
K6Hp
-
SoC (Marketing Name)
Quad
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes (Ready)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL / SECAM
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
Yes
-
Global IPTV Support
Yes
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
Yes (Smart)
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
Yes / Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Cloud (version)
Yes (1.0)
-
Pro:Centric Direct (version)
Yes (4.5)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
PCS500R
Yes
-
PCS400R
Yes
-
Quick Menu (Version)
Yes (4.0)
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
Yes (webOS 5.0)
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar)
Yes
-
Gallery Mode
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
Yes
-
SDP Server compatibility
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
Yes (Ready, MR18HA)
-
SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)
Yes
-
Mood Display
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
WiFi (version)
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Screen Share (Miracast)
Yes
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
LG ThinQ App
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
Yes
-
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
Yes
-
IoT
Yes
OTHER FEATURE
-
EzManager
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Wake on RF
Yes
-
WOL / WOWL
Yes / No
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Diagnostics
Yes (IP Remote)
-
SI Compatible Protocol
Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)
-
HTNG-CEC
Yes(1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
Yes(1.4)
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
Lock mode
Yes (Limited)
-
Port Block
Yes
-
Welcome Video
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
-
Insert Image
Yes
-
One Channel Map
Yes
-
IP Channel Manager
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
External Power Out
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
Yes
-
RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility
Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
External Clock Compatibility
Yes (LEC-005)
-
External Clock Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Yes
-
Auto Off / Sleep Timer
Yes/Yes
-
Energy Saving mode
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Conformal Coating
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
Yes
-
Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)
Yes
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
Yes
-
NTP sync timer
Yes (Clock Setup NTP)
-
BEACON
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (2 supported)
-
HDMI In
1 (2.0)
-
USB
2 (2.0)
-
RF In
1
-
CI Slot
1 (CI+ 1.4)
-
HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)
2 (2.0)
-
Headphone Out
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω Vol. Control 1)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
Clock Interface (RJ12)
1
ETC
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
300x300
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Weight without Stand
21.5
-
Weight with Stand
22.9
-
Weight in Shipping
28.9
-
Size without Stand
1454 x 838 x 57.7
-
Size with Stand
1454 x 909 x 340
-
Size in Shipping
1600 x 970 x 228
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel
6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
TBD
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
TBD
-
Standby Power Consumption
TBD
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
ErP Class
TBD
-
On Power Consumption
TBD
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65%
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
TBD
ACCESSORY
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover
Yes (option)
-
Power Cable
Yes (1.5M, Angle Type)
