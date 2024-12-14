About Cookies on This Site

UHD Standard Signage

75UH5J-M

UHD Standard Signage

(0)
Front view with infill image

New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

75UH5J-M has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Adequate Brightness Level

The 75UH5J-M series boasts an adequate brightness level of 500 cd/m² for indoor displays, effectively showcasing content and capturing the public’s attention. This makes it an adequate display solution for marketing purposes in various settings, including meeting rooms, airports, retail outlets, and shopping malls.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Conformal Coating

In various places the 75UH5J-M series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting 75UH5J-M series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

Compatible with AV Control System

The 75UH5J-M series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

The AV control system helps users control the 75UH5J-M.

* Network based control

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product

    Standard (UHD)

  • Year

    Y22

  • Month

    M06

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500nit(typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth

    10 bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    6ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(3)
    HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4
    HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), HDCP2.2/1.3

  • DVI-D IN

    Yes(1), HDCP1.4

  • Audio IN

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes(1)

  • IR IN

    Yes(1)

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    41.5Kg

  • Packed Weight

    51.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS ver.

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Crestron Inside

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    170W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    230W

  • Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)

    581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving, ~70%)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Power Off)

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (NewErP) / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.