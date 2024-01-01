About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Light Series

GSCD100-GR

Ultra Light Series

GSCD Ultra Light Series

With a lightweight design, the Ultra Light Series can be easily composed of a large screen without providing heavy load to the installing structure. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.

There is a screen installed on the corner of the building.

An LED signage is installed on the exterior wall of the building, transmitting the information with outstanding clarity under the sunlight.

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 7,000 nits*, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.

* GSCD100-GR series only

GSCD series is very light that can be installed on the roof of the building.

Lightweight Design

The weights of the cabinet is very light, so even if a large LED screen is installed on the roof, it puts less pressure on the building's load.
The control unit of the cabinet is easy to attach and detach.

Easy Maintenance

The control unit (PDU) of the cabinet is a modular type which can be easily attached or detached, supporting easy maintenance.
Capable of front or rear installation depending on the customers' needs.

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment.
Content is clearly displayed even when the screen is installed on a 90° corner.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add a 90° corner option*, the GSCD series can deliver content effectively even when installed on the corners.

* Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.

The IP65 certified cabinet allows GSCD series to work well even in rainy or cloudy weather.

IP Rated Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the cabinet are IP65 certified, allowing stable operation less affected by weather.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the GSCD series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSCD series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with web OS enables GSCD series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    10.41

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    48 × 24

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    500 × 250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.30

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 4 / 2 × 2 (Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    96 × 96 / 96 × 48 (Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,000 × 1,000 × 85.1 mm / 1,000 × 500 × 85.1 mm (Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    1.000 / 0.500 (Half-sized)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    19.0 / 10.6 (Half-sized)

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    19.0 / 21.2 (Half-sized)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    9,216

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ±0.5 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum Profile

  • Service Access

    Front or Rear (One Option Only)

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration)

    5,000/7,000 cd/m² (GN/GR Series)

  • Color Temperature

    3,200-9,300 (K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    136

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    10,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    650 / 330 (Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    216 / 110 (Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    650 / 660 (Half-sized)

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-99%RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP65 / IP65

CONTROLLER(CVCA)

  • Connectivity - Input

    HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2, HDCP 1.4), OPS, USB 2.0

  • Connectivity - Output

    Gigabit Ethernet × 16, RS-232C In/Out (4 Pin Phone-jack)

  • Connectivity - Control

    RJ45 In (LAN)

  • Video - Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 @ 60Hz

  • Video - Format

    RGB / YCbCr4:4:4 / YCbCr4:2:2

  • Feature

    8 GB (System 4 GB + Available 3.6 GB), Temperature Sensor, Local Key Operation, Signal Redundancy, HDR10

  • Software - Platform

    webOS 4.0 w / Open API Support

  • Software - Setup and Maintenance

    LG LED Assistant

  • Software - Content Management

    LG SuperSign CMS

  • Software - Cloud Monitoring

    LG ConnectedCare

  • Physical Specs - Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    443 × 63 × 307.5 → EIA Standard Rack (2U)

  • Physical Specs - Weight (kg)

    4.9

  • Power Specs - Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Specs - Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Specs - Power Consumption (W)

    50 (Max.)

  • Environmental Conditions - Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Environmental Conditions - Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

  • Certifications - Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • Certifications - EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

SERIES

  • Series

    GSCD

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.