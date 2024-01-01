We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compact Series
LSBC Compact Series
Large LEDs inside an airport show passengers’ departure schedules and advertisements.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solution
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.953
-
Module Resolution (W × H)
128 × 128
-
Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)
250 × 250
-
Weight per Module (kg, ±0.003 kg)
0.70
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 4
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
256 × 512
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
500 × 1,000 × 68
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.500
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
12.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
24.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
262,144
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front or Rear
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
800
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200-9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160 × 140
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
300
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
100
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
600
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)
1,024
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)
341
-
Power Consumption (BTU/m², Max.)
2,047
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-20 to +40
-
Operating Humidity
10-90% RH
-
IP Rating Front / Rear
IP5X / IP5X
SERIES
-
Series
LSBC
-
