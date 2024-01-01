About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V i

In a futuristic scene, a 2x2 row of LG MULTI V i outdoor units is showcased. The central unit stands out with a blue glowing AI chip at its core.

AI-Powered VRF System 

Experience the future of intelligent VRF systems with AI technology.

The LG MULTI V i unit, with its AI chip and futuristic circular pattern, is optimally positioned on the roof area.

AI-Powered VRF System 

Dive deeper into its features with the accompanying video.

Why LG
Why LG MULTI V i

AI Energy Management

Optimized Space Control

Powerful Performance

AI Energy Management

The AI-powered MULTI V i diagnoses and utilizes user behavior patterns, automatically sensing the room’s temperature, occupancy, and humidity levels to generate a centralized, energy-efficient, and optimal indoor environment.

Uplifted AI Technology for Spatial Comfort

The integration of AI technology with HVAC systems ushers in a new era of centralized thermal comfort. MULTI V i optimizes the occupants’ productivity and maintains a comfortable indoor space through spatial and situational learning.

Designed for Exceptional Performance  

Experience full performance under temperatures up to 43℃. Even at severe highs up to 52℃, it operates reliably, maintaining optimal indoor conditions in high-humidity climates.

The LG MULTI V i unit sits amid an outdoor deck in a mega city, its backdrop an urban green area bathed in the hazy sunlight.

* Results may vary with conditions and environment.

Combination Series

LG MULTI V i boasts a 26HP in a single unit, scaling to a 96HP by combining up to 4 units. It promotes flexibility in design, installation, and inventory management through its free combination.

Two LG MULTI V i units stand side by side on a rooftop, front-facing view, against a backdrop of towering skyscrapers cloaked in the glass.
Three LG MULTI V i units stand side by side on a rooftop, front-facing view, against a backdrop of assorted tall and short buildings.
Four LG MULTI V i units stand side by side on a rooftop, front-facing view, against a backdrop of a clear, blue sky.
Two LG MULTI V i units stand side by side on a rooftop, front-facing view, against a backdrop of towering skyscrapers cloaked in the glass.
Three LG MULTI V i units stand side by side on a rooftop, front-facing view, against a backdrop of assorted tall and short buildings.
Four LG MULTI V i units stand side by side on a rooftop, front-facing view, against a backdrop of a clear, blue sky.

2 Units

The standard combination performs 22-48 HP.

3 Units

The standard combination performs 50-72 HP.

4 Units

The standard combination performs 74-96 HP.

* The free combination performs from 22HP to 76HP. For more detailed information, please refer to the product data book.

Discover More About LG MULTI V i

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

