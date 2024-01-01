About Cookies on This Site

Round Cassette

Round Cassette

Comfortable airflow with a premium rounded design for a luxurious indoor space.

Features
Inquiry To Buy
Exquisite Round Design

LG Round Cassette provides an aesthetic design that makes space more luxurious and inviting.

Compact, Slender Size

A reduced body height of 330mm maintains the interior space for a pleasant sense of openness.

Clean, Elegant Color

The white panel maximizes the elegance of the space, creating an inviting place to visit often and stay longer.

Perfectly Round for Flexible Airflow

With no blind spots, LG Round Cassette covers a large area with its circular shape. Moreover, with its increased airflow and detailed wind direction make possible for cool breeze to spread evenly and widely.

Precise Cooling

The six steps of airflow via Crystal Vane provides even and precise cooling down to bottom.

Faster Cooling

Cooling is up to 30%* faster, so time to reach desired temperature is shortened.

*Experimental environment: Height 3.2m, 14.5kW, cooling mode, high flow rate, horizontal airflow direction.

Silent Operation, Powerful Airflow

With its Full 3D Fan is equipped, airflow rate rose up by 5% than that of conventional 4-way cassette. Yet, the operation noise level is reduced to 39dB(A)* which is lower than that of library(40dB(A)), it realizes comfortable and quieter place.

*14.5kW low flow rate.

Convenient Installation & Maintenance

Each pipe (drain, refrigerant) is attached in the same direction and position, making it quick and easy to install. Additionally, the control box is attached to the outside of the product, allowing the installer to easily provide service.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn more