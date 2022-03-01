About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังนั่งถือแก้วกาแฟ

แอร์ 12000 BTU กินไฟกี่แอมป์ พร้อมบอกทริคคำนวนค่าไฟ

03/2022/08

การคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ 12,000 BTU ด้วยสูตรง่าย ๆ

 

สูตร (ไม่ลับ) การคำนวณค่าไฟของเครื่องปรับอากาศ 12000 BTU

หนึ่งในปัญหาที่หลายคนไม่กล้าตัดสินใจติดตั้งแอร์ภายในบ้าน นั่นคือ เป็นกังวลเรื่องค่าไฟว่าอาจต้องจ่ายแพงขึ้น แต่จริง ๆ แล้วเนื่องจากเทคโนโลยีที่มีความก้าวหน้าทำให้ผู้ผลิตออกแบบนวัตกรรมแอร์ที่ช่วยประหยัดไฟฟ้ามากขึ้น โดยทั่วไปคนส่วนใหญ่มักเลือกใช้งานแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ที่มีเครื่องหมายไฟเบอร์ 5 ฉลากที่บ่งบอกระดับการใช้ไฟฟ้าและข้อมูลเบื้องต้นต่าง ๆ ของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ซึ่งเป็นการการันตีว่าแอร์เครื่องนี้ประหยัดพลังงานแน่นอน.

อย่างไรก็ตามหากคุณมีความกังวลเรื่องการใช้งานแอร์ว่าจะประหยัดไฟหรือไม่ โดยเฉพาะแอร์ 12000 BTU ที่กำลังเป็นหัวข้อการค้นหาอันดับต้น ๆ ใน Google ว่ากินไฟกี่แอมป์ บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมสูตรการคำนวณค่าไฟฟ้าของแอร์ 12000 BTU มาฝาก เพื่อช่วยให้คุณสามารถประเมินค่าไฟฟ้าเบื้องต้นได้ด้วยตัวเอง.

แอร์ในห้องนั่งเล่น

สูตรคำนวณค่าไฟของแอร์ 12000 BTU.

การคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ต่อปี ตาม BTU ด้วยสูตรง่าย ๆ

การคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์อันดับแรกที่ผู้ใช้งานต้องทราบคือ เป็นแอร์ประเภทไหน เช่น ระบบแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter) หรือระบบแอร์รุ่นธรรมดา (Non-Inverter) หากเป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์จะประหยัดไฟมากกว่า โดยมีหลักการคำนวณง่าย ๆ ดังนี้.

ระบบแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์

ค่าไฟต่อปีจะสามารถคำนวนได้ดังนี้ ขนาด BTU Cooling Capacity (btu/hr) หารด้วย ค่า SEER (btu/hr/w) หารด้วย 1,000 คูณ ชั่วโมงการใช้งานในแต่ละวัน คูณ จำนวนวันที่ใช้งานในแต่ละปี และคูณ ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อหน่วย จะได้ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อปีของแอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์.

**ค่า Cooling Capacity และค่า SEER หรือค่าประสิทธิภาพพลังงาน สามารถดูได้จากข้อมูลจำเพาะของสินค้า หรือบนฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 หรือสอบถามจากพนักงานผู้ขาย
ระบบแอร์รุ่นธรรมดา

ค่าไฟฟ้าการใช้งานแอร์ต่อปีจะคำนวณได้จากสูตร ค่าไฟต่อปีเท่ากับจำนวนชั่วโมงการใช้งานตลอดทั้งปี คูณด้วย ค่ากำลังไฟฟ้า (วัตต์) คูณด้วยค่าไฟต่อหน่วย จากนั้นนำค่าทั้งหมดมาหารด้วย 1,000 จะได้ค่าไฟทั้งหมดตลอดทั้งปีของการใช้แอร์รุ่นธรรมดา.

สรุปสูตรคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์

ค่า BTU / ค่า SEER / 1,000 x ชั่วโมงการใช้งาน x จำนวนวันใช้งาน x ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อหน่วย

ตัวอย่าง :แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1

- ขนาดแอร์ 12,000 BTU /ค่า SEER 20.60 /1,000 x 8 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน x 365 วัน x ค่าไฟฟ้า 3.96 บาท/หน่วย
- ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อปี = 6,735 บาท
การใช้สูตรคำนวณที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นเป็นการประเมินค่าไฟแอร์เบื้องต้น โดยหน่วยค่าไฟสามารถเปลี่ยนไปตามอัตราค่าไฟของการไฟฟ้า โดยการคำนวณค่าไฟของแอร์แต่ละเครื่องจะถูกคำนวณจากการเปิดแอร์ 8 ชม. ต่อวัน ในกรณีที่มีการใช้งานแอร์มานาน อัตราการกินไฟอาจจะสูงกว่าเล็กน้อย อีกทั้งแอร์ 12,000 BUT ยังกินไฟโดยประมาณ 4.0-5.0 แอมป์ อีกด้วย.

ตารางการเช็ค “ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อหน่วย” จากการไฟฟ้านครหลวง

หากคุณกำลังสงสัยว่าแล้วตัว "ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อหน่วย" ที่บ้านหน่วยละกี่บาท ซึ่งอ้างอิงตารางค่าไฟต่อหน่วยจากการไฟฟ้านครหลวง สามารถดูตารางด้านล่าง ดังนี้.

อัตราปกติปริมาณการใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าไม่เกิน 150 หน่วยต่อเดือน

ค่าพลังงานไฟฟ้า
15 หน่วย (กิโลวัตต์ชั่วโมง) แรก (หน่วยที่ 1 – 15)หน่วยละ

2.3488 บาท

10 หน่วยต่อไป (หน่วยที่ 16 – 25)10 หน่วยต่อไป (หน่วยที่ 26 – 35)หน่วยละ

2.9882 บาท

10 หน่วยต่อไป (หน่วยที่ 26 – 35)หน่วยละ

3.2405 บาท

65 หน่วยต่อไป (หน่วยที่ 36 – 100)หน่วยละ

3.6237 บาท

50 หน่วยต่อไป (หน่วยที่ 101 – 150)หน่วยละ

3.7171 บาท

250 หน่วยต่อไป (หน่วยที่ 151 – 400)หน่วยละ

4.2218 บาท

เกินกว่า 400 หน่วย (หน่วยที่ 401 เป็นต้นไป)หน่วยละ

4.4217 บาท

ค่าบริการ (บาท/เดือน)8.19

-

อัตราปกติปริมาณการใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าเกิน 150 หน่วยต่อเดือน

ค่าพลังงานไฟฟ้า
150 หน่วย (กิโลวัตต์ชั่วโมง) แรก (หน่วยที่ 1 – 150)หน่วยละ3.2484 บาท
250 หน่วยต่อไป (หน่วยที่ 151 – 400)หน่วยละ4.2218 บาท
เกินกว่า 400 หน่วย (หน่วยที่ 401 เป็นต้นไป)หน่วยละ4.4217 บาท
ค่าบริการ (บาท/เดือน)38.22 

อัตราตามช่วงเวลาของการใช้ (Time of Use Tariff : TOU Tariff )

 On PeakOff Peak
แรงดัน 12 – 24 กิโลโวลต์5.11352.6037
แรงดันต่ำกว่า 12 กิโลโวลต์5.79822.6369

แนะนำวิธีเปิดแอร์อย่างไรให้ประหยัด เย็นสบายทั่วห้อง

- ติดตั้งคอมเพรสเซอร์ในบริเวณที่เหมาะสม ควรหลีกเลี่ยงบริเวณที่เป็นพื้นปูนหรือดาดฟ้า รวมถึงพื้นที่อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับแสงแดดโดยตรง

- หลีกเลี่ยงการใช้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ให้ความร้อนในขณะที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ
- หลีกเลี่ยงการเพิ่มความชื้นภายในห้อง เพราะแอร์จะยิ่ทำงานหนักและกินไฟมากกว่าเดิม
- ปิดประตู-หน้าต่างให้สนิทก่อนเปิดใช้งานแอร์
- ตั้งเวลาปิดแอร์ก่อนออกจากห้อง สามารถตั้งเวลาหรือปิดแอร์ก่อนสัก 30 นาที หรือ 1 ชั่วโมง
- ล้างแอร์อย่างสม่ำเสมอระยะเวลาที่เหมาะสมในการล้างแอร์จะอยู่ที่ 6 เดือน

 

 

 

หากคุณกำลังตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อแอร์ 12000 BTU เพื่อการใช้งานภายในบ้าน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าไฟฟ้าในแต่ละปี “แอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์” เป็นอีกหนึ่งทางเลือกที่ดี ประหยัดไฟมากกว่า ทำงานเงียบ ขอแนะนำแอร์ 12,000 Btu ประหยัดไฟฟ้า ใช้งานคุ้มค่า ที่ LG.

LG แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ รุ่น IVQ13S1

LG แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL UV รุ่น IVQ13S1.

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1 ขนาด 12,000 Btu ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 2 ดาว มีระบบเพื่ออากาศสะอาด 5 ขั้นตอน.

เริ่มจากกรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ Pre-filer จากนั้นจึงกรองดักจับฝุ่นที่เล็กลงมาด้วย Fine Dust Filter ซึ่งสามารถกรองฝุ่นได้เล็กถึง PM2.5 และด้วยเทคโนโลยี UVnano สามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรียภายในพัดลมโพรงกระรอกด้วยแสง UVC ที่ติดตั้งไว้ด้านในอย่างทั่วถึงทั้ง 4 จุดได้ถึง 99.99%* อีกทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชัน Plasmaster Ionizer++ ที่ปล่อยประจุไอออน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9%** และยังช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ และเพื่อความมั่นใจกับอากาศสะอาดในครั้งต่อไปที่เปิดแอร์ก็ยังมีฟังก์ชันไล่ความชื้นอัตโนมัติภายในคอยล์เย็นด้วย Auto Cleaning ฉลาดและสะดวกกว่าเพราะสามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้บนสมาร์ทโฟน ผ่าน แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ได้อีกด้วย ให้คุณสามารถดูการใช้พลังงานแบบเรียลไทม์เป็นรายวัน สัปดาห์ หรือเดือน เพื่อช่วยควบคุมค่าไฟให้อยู่ในบัดเจ็ทได้ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ ไม่ต้องวุ่นวายในการคำนวนค่าไฟตามสูตร เรียกได้ว่าเป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ฟังก์ชันครบครัน พร้อมมอบอากาศเย็นสะอาด และความสะดวกที่เหนือกว่า.

LG แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUALCOOL Smart รุ่น IK13R

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ รุ่น IK13R

LG แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter 12,000 BTU รุ่น IK13R.

ประหยัดพลังงานและเย็นเร็วขึ้นกับแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter 12,000 BTU รุ่น IK13R มาพร้อม เทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer++ ปล่อยประจุไอออนกว่า 8 ล้านตัว ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9%** นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถควบคุมสั่งงานได้จากที่ไหน เมื่อไหร่ก็ได้ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน และยังเย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยระบบ DUAL Inverter Compressor คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบโรตารี่คู่ที่เหนือกว่าระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ทั่วไป.

 

LG แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUALCOOL Flow รุ่น IFR13E2

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ รุ่น IFR13E2

LG แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IFR13E2.

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IFR13E2 ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก Fine Dust Filter กำจัดฝุ่น PM2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดและบริสุทธิ์ และมีฟังก์ชัน Auto Cleaning ที่ช่วยไล่ความชื้นภายในตัวเครื่อง ช่วยให้เครื่องปรับอากาศสะอาด ไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย อีกทั้งตัวแผงคอยล์ร้อนภายในของแอร์แอลจีทุกรุ่นยังใช้วัสดุทองแดงแท้และมีการเคลือบสารป้องกันสนิม Gold Fin สารเคลือบเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอร์แอลจีอีกด้วย.

อย่างไรก็ตามการคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ไม่ว่าจะใช้สูตรคำนวณหรือเทียบเคียงจากข้อมูลในอินเทอร์เน็ต ค่าไฟที่ได้เป็นเพียงการประเมินค่าใช้จ่ายแบบคร่าว ๆ แต่ในความเป็นจริงแล้วค่าไฟแอร์ที่แท้จริงมาจากปัจจัยหลายอย่าง อาทิ ขนาดห้อง เวลาในการใช้งาน การตั้งอุณหภูมิ โหมดการทำงานที่เลือกใช้ รวมถึงการดูแลรักษาคุณภาพแอร์ หากคุณสนใจแอร์รุ่นดังกล่าว สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น..

*จากผลการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติงาน TUV Rheinland (ประเทศเกาหลีใต้) พบว่าแบคทีเรีย Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis Klebsiella pneumonia ถูกกำจัดออกจากใบพัดลมในเครื่องปรับอากาศ 99.99% หลังจากสัมผัสกับแสง UV LED เป็นเวลา 4 ชั่วโมง.

**ตรวจสอบโดย TUV Rheinland และ Intertek ว่าสามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่เกาะติดได้มากถึง 99.9% (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli และ Pseudomonas aeruginosa) ในห้องทดสอบขนาด 30 ตร.ม. (รุ่นทดสอบ SW09BAJWAN) แต่ไม่รวมถึงประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดแบคทีเรียในเครื่องปรับอากาศ และประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดแบคทีเรียอาจแตกต่างไปจากสภาพการใช้งานจริง.