ลำโพง Soundbars
ลำโพง XBOOM
ลำโพง XBOOM 360

ภาพของซาวด์บาร์ LG กับทีวี OLED C

LG SoundBar SC9S

ภาพและเสียงที่ประสานกันอย่างลงตัว

 

สร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น มาพร้อมการออกแบบที่ลงตัว

 

ภาพและเสียงที่ประสานกันอย่างลงตัว

ซาวด์บาร์ LG

ภาพซาวด์บาร์ SC9S เข้ากันอย่างลงตัวกับทีวี LG OLED C

LG SoundBar SC9S

การจับคู่ที่สมบูรณ์แบบ
สำหรับทีวี LG OLED C

รับประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น มาพร้อมการออกแบบที่ลงตัวที่สุด

การจับคู่ที่สมบูรณ์แบบ
สำหรับทีวี LG OLED C

รับประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น มาพร้อมการออกแบบที่ลงตัวที่สุด
ภาพการเล่นเกม
WOW Orchestra

สร้างเสียงที่มีมิติด้วยการผสานระหว่างทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ LG

ภาพทีวีกำลังทำงานร่วมกับซาวด์บาร์ LG แสดงการสตรีมมิงเพลงแบบ HD
เปิดประสบการณ์เสียงสุดดื่มด่ำ

สัมผัสคุณภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์
ด้วย Dolby Atmos

ภาพซาวด์บาร์ LG แสดงการเชื่อมต่อ
WOW Interface

ควบคุมการใช้งานซาวด์บาร์และทีวี LG ง่ายๆผ่าน Magic remote

LG XBOOM 360

ผู้หญิงพักผ่อนบนโซฟาพร้อมเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงด้วย QXO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

ดื่มด่ำประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางแบบ 360°

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางในอีกขั้น
ดื่มด่ำประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางแบบ 360°

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางในอีกขั้น
ภาพ XO3 สำหรับแสดงเสียง 360°

สร้างประสบการณ์เสียง 360° อย่างแท้จริง

สัมผัสเสียงทรงพลังรอบทิศทาง

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังดู XO3 ที่มีแสงไฟประดับ

ดื่มด่ำกับช่วงเวลาพิเศษ

ปรับแสงไฟได้หลายเฉดสี

ภาพ XO3 สำหรับแสดง IP54

ปรับแต่งข้อความได้หลากหลาย

สร้างสรรค์ข้อความตามใจคุณ

LG XBOOM

ภาพ XL7S ในอารมณ์ของการปาร์ตี้

LG XBOOM XL7S

ปลดปล่อยความสนุกไปกับเสียงอันทรงพลัง

สนุกจัดเต็มกับปาร์ตี้ด้วย LG XBOOM XL7S

ปลดปล่อยความสนุกไปกับเสียงอันทรงพลัง

สนุกจัดเต็มกับปาร์ตี้ด้วย LG XBOOM XL7S
ภาพ XBOOM สำหรับแสดงเบส
เสียงอันทรงพลัง

เสียงอันทรงพลังเติมเต็มงานปาร์ตี้ของคุณได้

ภาพ XBOOM สำหรับแสดงโหมดคาราโอเกะ
Multi Color Ring Lighting

สนุกสนานยิ่งขึ้นด้วยแสงไฟรูปหลากหลายสี

ภาพ XBOOM กับโทรศัพท์มือถือสำหรับแสดงการเชื่อมต่อ
ปรับแสงและข้อความได้หลากหลาย

ปรับโหมดแสงและข้อความเติมเต็มความสนุก

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับลำโพง LG

เทคโนโลยีของ LG ให้คุณฟังเพลงโปรดของคุณด้วยเสียงที่เหมือนจริง ดั่งรับฟังวงดนตรีสด ไม่ว่าคุณจะชอบลำโพงขนาดเล็กหรือแยกชิ้น ด้วยดีไซน์สุดคลาสสิกทำให้วางได้สวยงามในทุกมุม พบกับระบบเสียงสมบูรณ์แบบได้เลยที่นี่

ค้นหากลุมผลิตภัณฑ์ลำโพง LG ที่นี่

