Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
จอมอนิเตอร์ 31.5" 4K IPS Smart Monitor Swing จอสัมผัส ขาตั้งหมุนได้

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

จอมอนิเตอร์ 31.5" 4K IPS Smart Monitor Swing จอสัมผัส ขาตั้งหมุนได้

จอมอนิเตอร์ 31.5" 4K IPS Smart Monitor Swing จอสัมผัส ขาตั้งหมุนได้

32U889SA-W
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง +30 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง {32U889SA-W.ATM}
  • มุมมองด้านหน้า
  • มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมปรับจอภาพหมุนได้ 90 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง -15 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง -30 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้างของจอภาพเอียง -30 องศา +25 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง -30 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง -30 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง -25 องศาและปรับความสูงลง
  • มุมมองด้านหลัง
  • มุมมองด้านหลัง +15 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง +15 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง +15 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง
  • มุมมองด้านซ้าย
  • มุมมองด้านซ้ายพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง
มุมมองด้านข้าง +30 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง {32U889SA-W.ATM}
มุมมองด้านหน้า
มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมปรับจอภาพหมุนได้ 90 องศา
มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง
มุมมองด้านข้าง -15 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้าง -30 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้างของจอภาพเอียง -30 องศา +25 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้าง -30 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง
มุมมองด้านข้าง -30 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง -25 องศาและปรับความสูงลง
มุมมองด้านหลัง
มุมมองด้านหลัง +15 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้าง +15 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้าง +15 องศาพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง
มุมมองด้านซ้าย
มุมมองด้านซ้ายพร้อมปรับความสูงของจอภาพลง

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • จอทัชสกรีน 31.5 นิ้ว ความละเอียด 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • มาพร้อมขาตั้งและล้อเลื่อน ปรับเอียง หรือจอเป็นแนวตั้งได้
  • รองรับ webOS เพลิดเพลินกับสตรีมมิ่งที่หลากหลาย
  • แชร์หน้าจอได้ง่าย AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • รองรับการเชื่อมต่อ 3xUSB-C (1up/2dn, PD 65W), 2xHDMI
เพิ่มเติม
CES 2025 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2025 Innovation Awards

ผู้ได้รับรางวัล

อุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วงคอมพิวเตอร์และอุปกรณ์เสริม

LG Smart Monitor Swing logo.

ความยืดหยุ่นที่ไร้รอยต่อสำหรับการทำงานและการเล่น

สัมผัสกับความยืดหยุ่นที่ทรงพลังด้วย LG Smart Monitor พร้อมหน้าจอสัมผัส มาพร้อมขาตั้งแบบมีล้อสำหรับปรับมุมและตำแหน่งต่างๆ ได้อย่างเหมาะสม เพลิดเพลินกับการควบคุมหน้าจอสัมผัสที่ราบรื่น จอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่ 31.5 นิ้ว และคุณภาพภาพ 4K ที่น่าทึ่งสำหรับการทำงานและความบันเทิง

ภาพดังกล่าวแสดงให้เห็นผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังใช้ LG Smart Monitor Swing ร่วมกับเด็ก โดยมีผู้คนสามคนนั่งบนโต๊ะร่วมกันและมองดู LG Smart Monitor Swing มีผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังดูหน้าจอ LG Smart Monitor Swing พร้อมกับสุนัขของเขา และชายอีกคนกำลังใช้งาน LG Smart Monitor Swing

*ภาพจำลองนี้ใช้เพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ได้ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

ในภาพนี้ ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังทำงานโดยใช้ LG Smart Monitor Swing

ความยืดหยุ่นช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน

圖片中，一名女子與三個小孩正在使用 LG Smart Monitor Swing 玩樂。

31.5" 4K UHD IPS พร้อมหน้าจอสัมผัส

ในภาพด้านซ้าย LG Smart Monitor Swing ในสำนักงานแสดงแผนภูมิต่างๆ ในขณะที่ในภาพด้านขวา LG Smart Monitor Swing ที่บ้านกำลังฉายภาพยนตร์

webOS Work & Play

ภาพนี้แสดงให้เห็นด้านหลังของ LG Smart Monitor Swing

ขาตั้งแบบยืดหยุ่นบนล้อ

LG Smart Monitor Swing ใช้ฉากสำหรับทุกความต้องการ

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังวาดภาพประกอบโดยใช้ LG Smart Monitor Swing

ชีวิตประจำวันของคุณแม่ทำงาน กับ Swing

ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังถือแป้นพิมพ์ด้วยมือข้างหนึ่งในขณะที่สัมผัสหน้าจอ LG Smart Monitor Swing ด้วยอีกมือข้างหนึ่ง

วันทำงานเสริมด้วย Swing

ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังดูวิดีโอบน LG Smart Monitor Swing กับสุนัขของเขา

เบื้องหลังงานสร้างสรรค์ของคอนเทนต์ครีเอเตอร์ กับ Swing

วิดีโอสดอีคอมเมิร์ซกำลังเล่นบน LG Smart Monitor Swing

หนึ่งวันของทีมนักธุรกิจกับ Swing

โฆษณาผลิตภัณฑ์กำลังเล่นบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในห้างสรรพสินค้า หน้าจอสัมผัส 4K UHD IPS ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว

วันผู้จัดการร้านค้าปลีกกับ Swing

จอสัมผัส 31.5 นิ้ว 4K UHD IPS

ภาพสมจริง เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

ดื่มด่ำไปกับสีสันที่สดใสและรายละเอียดต่างๆ ด้วยจอภาพ IPS 4K UHD ขนาด 31.5 นิ้วของเรา หน้าจอสัมผัสที่ใช้งานง่ายช่วยให้ควบคุมได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทำให้เข้าถึงการปรับแต่งได้อย่างรวดเร็ว เพลิดเพลินกับภาพที่ชัดเจนและสีสันที่แม่นยำด้วยขอบเขตสี DCI-P3 ที่กว้างถึง 95% และความสว่าง 350nits สัมผัสกับความคมชัดที่น่าทึ่งและภาพที่เหมือนจริงที่ทำให้เนื้อหาของคุณมีชีวิตชีวา

ภาพนี้แสดงให้เห็นผู้หญิงและเด็กสามคนกำลังเล่น LG Smart Monitor Swing

"*ภาพเหล่านี้ถูกจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*ความสว่าง: 350nits (ทั่วไป) ช่วงสี: DCI-P3 95% (ทั่วไป)"

ปรับได้อย่างง่ายดาย ปรับให้เข้ากับทุกมุมมอง

จอภาพอัจฉริยะของเรามาพร้อมขาตั้งแบบยืดหยุ่นพร้อมบานพับสปริงบิด ซึ่งปรับเอียง หมุน ความสูง และโหมดแนวตั้งได้ เพื่อปรับมุมได้อย่างง่ายดาย ฐานทรงสี่เหลี่ยมหนาช่วยให้มั่นคง และโทนสีเทา-ขาวที่ดูเรียบลื่นเข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับบ้านหรือที่ทำงาน 

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*ขาตั้งนี้ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อรองรับน้ำหนักศีรษะระหว่าง 4-6.5 กก. และความเสียหายที่เกิดจากการเกินขีดจำกัดนี้จะไม่ครอบคลุมภายใต้การรับประกัน

ขาตั้งแบบมีล้อพร้อมอะแดปเตอร์ซ่อนอยู่

ด้วยล้อเลื่อนที่แข็งแรง เคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวกทุกที่ที่คุณต้องการ พร้อมเพลิดเพลินไปกับการเคลื่อนย้ายที่ราบรื่นและมั่นคง นอกจากนี้ อะแดปเตอร์ซ่อนอยู่ยังช่วยซ่อนสายไฟได้อย่างเรียบร้อย ช่วยให้ดูสะอาดและเป็นระเบียบ 

*รูปภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*อะแดปเตอร์ในตัวอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ความยืดหยุ่นช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน

ปรับให้เข้ากับงานหรือสภาพแวดล้อมใดๆ ก็ได้ด้วยความเป็นไปได้มากมาย ขับเคลื่อนด้วย webOS คุณสามารถจัดการงานในสำนักงานที่บ้านได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้พีซี และเพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหามากมาย โดยรักษาสมดุลระหว่างงานและความบันเทิงได้อย่างลงตัว นอกจากนี้ จอสัมผัสที่ใช้งานง่ายและขาตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่นได้ยังช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน โดยให้การควบคุมที่ง่ายดายและการปรับแต่งแบบไดนามิก 

ในภาพทางซ้าย ผู้ชายกำลังเล่นกีตาร์ขณะอ่านโน้ตเพลงบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในภาพทางขวา พนักงานสามคนกำลังทำงานร่วมกันโดยใช้ LG Smart Monitor Swing
ในภาพทางซ้าย ผู้ชายกำลังดู LG Smart Monitor Swing กับสุนัขของเขา ในขณะที่ในภาพทางขวา ผู้หญิงกำลังทำงานกับ LG Smart Monitor Swing

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง 

USB-C 

ฮับสำหรับการทำงานที่เชื่อมต่อได้ง่าย

พอร์ต USB-C จำนวน 3 พอร์ตช่วยให้สามารถแสดงผล ถ่ายโอนข้อมูล และชาร์จอุปกรณ์ได้ (สูงสุด 65W) ทำให้รองรับแล็ปท็อปของคุณได้ในเวลาเดียวกันผ่านสายเคเบิลเพียงเส้นเดียว 

แล็ปท็อปเชื่อมต่อกับ LG Smart Monitor Swing ผ่าน USB-C โดยจะชาร์จผ่าน USB-C ในขณะที่แสดงหน้าจอเดียวกัน

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติต่างๆ ได้ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*เพื่อให้ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้อง ต้องใช้สาย USB-C ที่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจเพื่อเชื่อมต่อพอร์ต USB-C กับจอภาพ โปรดทราบว่าสายที่แถมมาอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ"

แอป LG Switch

ปรับแต่งได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยแอป LG Switch

แอป LG Switch ช่วยปรับแต่งจอภาพของคุณให้เหมาะกับการทำงานและการใช้ชีวิต คุณสามารถนำทางและเลือกฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยคีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ พร้อมทั้งสลับไปมาระหว่างพีซีและ webOS ได้อย่างราบรื่นด้วยปุ่มลัด นอกจากนี้ คุณยังสามารถแบ่งจอภาพออกเป็น 6 ส่วน เปลี่ยนการออกแบบธีม หรือเปิดแพลตฟอร์มวิดีโอคอลด้วยฮ็อตคีย์ที่แมปไว้ได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Quick Control

พบกับความสะดวกสบายของการควบคุมด่วนบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ซึ่งช่วยให้เข้าถึงเมนูต่างๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านการกระทำง่ายๆ ด้วยคีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยให้สลับระหว่างพีซีและ webOS ได้อย่างราบรื่นโดยใช้แป้นพิมพ์ลัด 

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*แอพ LG Switch เป็นแอพสำหรับพีซีเท่านั้น

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลดแอพ LG Switch เวอร์ชันล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.com

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth 

สะท้อนภาพจากอุปกรณ์ของคุณโดยตรง

แชร์เนื้อหาจากอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทของคุณไปยังจอภาพของเราได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย AirPlay 2* (สำหรับอุปกรณ์ Apple), Screen Share** (สำหรับอุปกรณ์ Android) เชื่อมต่อได้ทันทีและเพลิดเพลินกับประสบการณ์การรับชมและเสียงที่ราบรื่นบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นด้วยการแตะเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง 

หน้าจอเดียวกันกำลังถูกแชร์ผ่าน LG Smart Monitor Swing แล็ปท็อป แท็บเล็ต และสมาร์ทโฟนโดยใช้ AirPlay 2 และ Screen Share

*เครื่องหมายและโลโก้ของ Apple และที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. คุณสมบัติที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศและภูมิภาค

*หากต้องการใช้ AirPlay และ HomeKit กับจอภาพนี้ แนะนำให้ใช้ iOS, iPadOS หรือ macOS เวอร์ชันล่าสุด Apple, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศและภูมิภาคอื่นๆ ป้าย Works with Apple Home เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc.

*การแชร์หน้าจอ: รองรับใน Android หรือ Windows 10 ขึ้นไป

*เชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ของคุณกับเครือข่ายเดียวกันกับจอภาพของคุณ"

webOS

รองรับ Home Office โดยไม่ต้องใช้พีซี

webOS ช่วยให้คุณสามารถเข้าถึงพีซีและ Cloud PC จากระยะไกลได้โดยใช้ Remote PC ฟังก์ชันนี้ช่วยให้คุณใช้บริการ Home Office ต่างๆ ได้ เช่น การประชุมทางวิดีโอและแอปพลิเคชันบนคลาวด์ ทั้งหมดนี้ทำได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้พีซี

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเสริมความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คีย์บอร์ด เมาส์ ชุดหูฟัง และตัวควบคุมเกม เว็บแคม (แบบ Pogo) ข้างต้นไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ (จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก

*พีซีระยะไกลมีให้ใช้งานเฉพาะบนพีซีที่ใช้ระบบปฏิบัติการ Windows 10 Pro หรือใหม่กว่าเท่านั้น

*ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและสมัครใช้บริการสตรีมมิ่งที่เกี่ยวข้อง บริการสตรีมมิ่งแยกต่างหากอาจต้องชำระเงินค่าสมัคร และจะไม่มีให้บริการ (ต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก)

*ฟังก์ชันพีซีระยะไกลรองรับบน Windows 10 Pro หรือรุ่นใหม่กว่า และเข้ากันได้กับพีซีของบริษัทอื่นที่รองรับการเชื่อมต่อพีซีระยะไกล รวมถึง Gram

*บริการที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

webOS 

การสลับช่องรายการแบบไร้รอยต่อ

ด้วย webOS คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการเข้าถึงเนื้อหาต่างๆ ได้อย่างราบรื่นผ่านแอปต่างๆ เช่น Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV และ LG Channels ฟรี รับคำแนะนำส่วนบุคคล สำรวจแอปต่างๆ เช่น Sports, Game และ LG Fitness และควบคุมทุกอย่างได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทหรือสัมผัส การออกแบบไร้ขอบ 3 ด้านของตัวเครื่องสีขาวเพรียวบางช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชม ขณะที่ลำโพงสเตอริโอ 5Wx2 ให้เสียงที่ชัดใสเพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ดีที่สุด 

ด้วยระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS คุณจะสามารถเข้าถึงเนื้อหาต่างๆ ได้อย่างราบรื่นผ่านแอปต่างๆ เช่น Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV และ LG Channels ฟรี รับคำแนะนำส่วนบุคคล สำรวจแอปต่างๆ เช่น Sports, Game และ LG Fitness และควบคุมทุกอย่างได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทหรือสัมผัส

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเสริมความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*บริการสตรีมมิ่งและแอปในตัวอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

*จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและสมัครใช้บริการสตรีมมิ่ง บริการบางอย่างอาจมีค่าธรรมเนียมเพิ่มเติม เนื่องจากบริการเหล่านี้ไม่ได้รวมอยู่และต้องสมัครใช้บริการแยกต่างหาก

*มีแอปและบริการที่ปรับแต่งได้มากมาย รวมถึงเพลง กีฬา การทำงานที่บ้าน และเกมบนคลาวด์สำหรับบัญชีที่ลงทะเบียนแต่ละบัญชี”

เกม 

เข้าสู่เกมได้ทันที

ไม่ต้องใช้คอนโซลเกม เล่นเกมผ่าน LG Smart Monitor เข้าถึงเกมบนคลาวด์ได้โดยตรงจาก Home และเชื่อมต่อกับแอพสตรีมมิ่งสำหรับเนื้อหาเกมได้อย่างรวดเร็ว 

เพลง 

คัดสรรตามรสนิยมเพลงของคุณ

เพลิดเพลินกับเพลงที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่ด้วยลำโพงสเตอริโอ 5W x 2 คุณสามารถค้นหาเพลงได้อย่างง่ายดายและเข้าถึงเพลงที่เล่นล่าสุดจากบริการสตรีมมิ่งของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ยังแนะนำเพลงยอดนิยมตามความชอบของคุณ 

กีฬา 

ติดตามทีมกีฬาของคุณ

สนับสนุนทีมของคุณด้วยบริการส่วนบุคคล แสดงข้อมูลอัปเดตเกี่ยวกับทีมกีฬาที่คุณชื่นชอบตามโปรไฟล์ของคุณ 

LG Fitness 

ฟิตเนสส่วนตัวที่บ้าน

เปลี่ยนห้องนั่งเล่นของคุณให้เป็นยิมส่วนตัวด้วย LG Fitness เพลิดเพลินกับการออกกำลังกายที่หลากหลาย ติดตามความคืบหน้า และบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณ ทั้งหมดนี้จากความสะดวกสบายของโซฟาของคุณ 

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุณสมบัติ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คีย์บอร์ด เมาส์ ชุดหูฟัง และตัวควบคุมเกมด้านบนไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ (จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก)

*จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและสมัครรับบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่เกี่ยวข้อง บริการสตรีมมิ่งแยกต่างหากอาจต้องชำระเงินสมัครรับบริการ และจะไม่มีให้บริการ (ต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก)

*ความพร้อมใช้งานของ Gaming Portal อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ในภูมิภาคที่ไม่รองรับ ผู้ใช้จะถูกเปลี่ยนเส้นทางไปยัง Gaming Hub ที่มีอยู่

*บริการที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ

การควบคุมความสว่าง

ระบบอัจฉริยะที่สว่างสดใสในทุกสภาพแสง

การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแหล่งกำเนิดแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับความสว่างของหน้าจอโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกลางวันหรือกลางคืน

รูปภาพด้านซ้ายแสดงลักษณะตอนกลางวันด้วยคุณสมบัติปรับความสว่าง ในขณะที่รูปภาพด้านขวาแสดงลักษณะตอนกลางคืนด้วยคุณสมบัติเดียวกัน

*รูปภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

Dynamic Tone Mapping

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ความสว่างและคอนทราสต์ที่สมจริง

เพลิดเพลินกับภาพตามที่ควรจะเป็น ด้วย Dynamic Tone Mapping ที่ปรับความสว่างและคอนทราสต์เพื่อให้ได้รายละเอียดและความสมจริงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด ภาพยนตร์และเกมจะสัมผัสประสบการณ์ที่สมจริงและมีคุณภาพสม่ำเสมอในทุกเนื้อหา

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*ใช้ได้เฉพาะเมื่อสัญญาณวิดีโอ HDR เข้ามาเท่านั้น

หน้าจอ LG Smart Monitor Swing แสดงอินเทอร์เฟซ ThinQ Home Dashboard

ThinQ Home Dashboard

ควบคุมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ThinQ Home Dashboard ช่วยให้ชีวิตสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น ตรวจสอบและจัดการสถานะของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าและอุปกรณ์ LG ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายบนหน้าจอเดียวด้วยรีโมท

*หากต้องการใช้คุณสมบัติ ThinQ โปรดติดตั้งแอป 'LG ThinQ' จาก Google Play Store หรือ Apple App Store บนสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณ และเชื่อมต่อกับ Wi-Fi ดูคำแนะนำการใช้งานโดยละเอียดในส่วนวิธีใช้ของแอปพลิเคชัน

*จำเป็นต้องใช้อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายที่บ้านเพื่อลงทะเบียนเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในแอป LG ThinQ

*ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานจริงของแอป LG ThinQ อาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และรุ่น

*ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ลงทะเบียนเป็นทีวีในแอป LG ThinQ คุณสามารถเปลี่ยนชื่ออุปกรณ์ที่ลงทะเบียนในแอป LG ThinQ ได้

*คุณสามารถใช้การควบคุมระดับเสียง ตัวชี้ และฟังก์ชันเปิดปิดเครื่องผ่านแอป LG ThinQ ได้"

การควบคุมด้วยเสียงด้วย Magic Remote

ด้วยแอป ThinQ คุณสามารถควบคุมจากระยะไกลได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้คำสั่งเสียงผ่าน Alexa ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจอภาพอัจฉริยะจะทำหน้าที่มากกว่าแค่จอแสดงผล จอภาพอัจฉริยะจะกลายเป็นศูนย์กลางสำหรับความบันเทิงและความต้องการด้านการทำงานทั้งหมดของคุณ ช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์มัลติมีเดียโดยรวมของคุณ ทั้งหมดนี้ต้องการเพียง Magic Remote เท่านั้น 

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังปรับระดับเสียงของ LG Smart Monitor Swing โดยใช้ Magic Remote

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเสริมความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ อาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง

*เพื่อให้ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้อง คุณต้องเชื่อมต่อ LG Smart Monitor เข้ากับแอป ThinQ

*ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจออาจแตกต่างจากแอปจริง บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาค/ประเทศหรือเวอร์ชันของแอป

*คุณสามารถเปลี่ยนการตั้งค่าภาษาและภูมิภาคได้ 22 ภาษาสำหรับ 146 ประเทศ ได้แก่ อังกฤษ / เกาหลี / สเปน / ฝรั่งเศส / เยอรมัน / อิตาลี / โปรตุเกส / รัสเซีย / โปแลนด์ / ตุรกี / ญี่ปุ่น / อาหรับ (ซาอุดีอาระเบีย/สหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์) / เวียดนาม / ไทย / สวีเดน / ไต้หวัน / อินโดนีเซีย / เดนมาร์ก / ดัตช์ / นอร์เวย์ / กรีก / อิสราเอล (เช่น สหรัฐอเมริกา/อังกฤษ)

**รีโมตคอนโทรลรวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

**รีโมต Magic จำหน่ายแยกต่างหากและอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศ

**มีฟังก์ชัน Alexa โปรดดูรายละเอียดในข้อมูลจำเพาะของผลิตภัณฑ์

ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานในทุกพื้นที่ทำงาน

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพทางธุรกิจด้วยจอภาพอเนกประสงค์

สัมผัสอิสระในการออกแบบธุรกิจของคุณ คุณสมบัติอเนกประสงค์ ขาตั้งที่ปรับได้ และการเชื่อมต่อที่ขยายเพิ่มทำให้จอภาพนี้เป็นเพื่อนคู่ใจที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ปรับให้เข้ากับความต้องการของคุณในสภาพแวดล้อมการทำงานใดๆ ได้อย่างราบรื่น ไม่ว่าคุณจะทำงานจากสำนักงาน ไซต์ของลูกค้า หรือจากระยะไกล โซลูชันนี้จะช่วยให้คุณทำงานได้อย่างชาญฉลาด รวดเร็ว และมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น

คนสี่คนกำลังนั่งอยู่รอบโต๊ะและประชุมโดยใช้ LG Smart Monitor Swing

สำนักงานส่วนตัว: จอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเรารองรับโซลูชันอเนกประสงค์สำหรับการนำเสนอและการประชุมขนาดเล็กในสำนักงานส่วนตัวของคุณ

ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังถือเสื้อแจ็คเก็ต ขณะที่ผู้หญิงกำลังสัมผัสหน้าจอ LG Smart Monitor Swing เพื่อดูข้อมูลเสื้อแจ็คเก็ต

ธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก: จอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเราช่วยให้ทำงานร่วมกันและเสนอไอเดียได้ง่ายและมีประสิทธิภาพด้วยการสัมผัสเพียงครั้งเดียว 

ผู้ป่วยนอนอยู่บนเตียงในโรงพยาบาล โดยมีแพทย์สองคนยืนอยู่ข้างๆ พวกเขา LG Smart Monitor Swing อยู่ข้างๆ แพทย์

โรงพยาบาล: จอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเราสามารถปรับได้เพื่อให้ผู้ป่วยดูผลการทดสอบได้อย่างสะดวกสบายโดยไม่ต้องขยับตัว 

ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังเล่นกอล์ฟในสนามกอล์ฟแบบมีหน้าจอในร่ม โดยมี LG Smart Monitor Swing อยู่ข้างๆ เพื่อแสดงข้อมูล

สนามซ้อมกอล์ฟแบบมีหน้าจอ: วางจอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเราในพื้นที่ในร่มที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างพื้นที่ฝึกซ้อมกอล์ฟของคุณเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย 

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังดูแบนเนอร์กิจกรรมที่แสดงบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในร้านกาแฟ

การค้าปลีก: จอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเราแสดงวิดีโอส่งเสริมการขายหรือแบนเนอร์กิจกรรม ทำให้เป็นเครื่องมือที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการโปรโมตธุรกิจ ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังดูแบนเนอร์กิจกรรมที่แสดงบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในร้านกาแฟ

ผู้ชายในเลานจ์ VIP กำลังอ่านข่าวบน LG Smart Monitor Swing

VIP Lounge: จอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเราทำหน้าที่เป็นหน้าจอส่วนตัวสำหรับลูกค้าที่รออยู่ในเลานจ์ คอยส่งข่าวสารหรือตรวจสอบเอกสารในเลานจ์ VIP

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังตรวจสอบตารางงานบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในห้องพักของโรงแรม

ห้องพักในโรงแรม: จอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเราช่วยให้คุณทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพด้วย webOS ในตัว ซึ่งนำเสนอแอปและบริการด้านการทำงานที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อให้คุณทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่น 

เด็กกำลังดูชั้นเรียนออนไลน์บน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในห้อง

การเรียนรู้ทางไกล: จอมอนิเตอร์อัจฉริยะของเรามาพร้อมจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่ที่มีความละเอียดสูงและขาตั้งแบบยืดหยุ่น ช่วยให้คุณมีสมาธิในการเรียนและทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดที่บ้าน 

คนสี่คนกำลังนั่งอยู่รอบโต๊ะและประชุมโดยใช้ LG Smart Monitor Swing
ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังถือเสื้อแจ็คเก็ต ขณะที่ผู้หญิงกำลังสัมผัสหน้าจอ LG Smart Monitor Swing เพื่อดูข้อมูลเสื้อแจ็คเก็ต
ผู้ป่วยนอนอยู่บนเตียงในโรงพยาบาล โดยมีแพทย์สองคนยืนอยู่ข้างๆ พวกเขา LG Smart Monitor Swing อยู่ข้างๆ แพทย์
ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังเล่นกอล์ฟในสนามกอล์ฟแบบมีหน้าจอในร่ม โดยมี LG Smart Monitor Swing อยู่ข้างๆ เพื่อแสดงข้อมูล
ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังดูแบนเนอร์กิจกรรมที่แสดงบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในร้านกาแฟ
ผู้ชายในเลานจ์ VIP กำลังอ่านข่าวบน LG Smart Monitor Swing
ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังตรวจสอบตารางงานบน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในห้องพักของโรงแรม
เด็กกำลังดูชั้นเรียนออนไลน์บน LG Smart Monitor Swing ในห้อง

*ภาพจำลองนี้ใช้เพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ได้ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(3ea)

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(3ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    900 x 617 x 337

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 1312.3 x 420

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    TBD.

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.1kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    21.2kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

INFO

  • Product name

    32U889SA-W

  • Year

    2025

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x2

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ค้นหา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา