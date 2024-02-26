We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LIVE SHOPPING
ฉลองวันเกิดครบรอบ 36 ปี ช้อปคุ้ม 6 ต่อ!
ต่อที่ 1 สินค้าราคาพิเศษ ลดสูงสุด 60%
ต่อที่ 2 รับคูปองส่วนลดพิเศษ เฉพาะใน Live เท่านั้น
ต่อที่ 3 พิเศษ! เฉพาะช่วง LG Birthday รับส่วนลด 10% และลดเพิ่มอีก 3% สำหรับ LG Member เท่านั้น
ต่อที่ 4 เมื่อซื้อสินค้าครบ 30K รับฟรี Free Air purify รุ่น AS20GPRZ0 / *1 คน ต่อ 1 สิทธิ์ *เฉพาะใน Live เท่านั้น ของมีจำนวนจำกัด
ต่อที่ 5 ผ่อน 0% นานสุด 18 เดือน
ต่อที่ 6 ส่งฟรี ไม่มีขั้นต่ำ ติดตั้งฟรี
แล้วพบกัน 31 ก.ค. 2567 เวลา 12.00 น. - 14.00 น.
รับชมไลฟ์ LG Global และ Website LG.com