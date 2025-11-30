About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG

คุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าชนิดใดอยู่

ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งสี่เครื่องตั้งอยู่กลางแดด ด้านซ้ายเป็นตู้เย็นรุ่น Multi-door และมีรุ่น Side-by-Side และรุ่น Two-door One-door อยู่ถัดไป

ชนิดของตู้เย็น LG

สำรวจตู้เย็นชนิดต่างๆ ได้แก่แบบ Multi-door, Side-by-Side, 2-Door และ 1-Door ค้นพบประโยชน์ด้านการจัดเก็บและการเข้าถึงของในตู้เย็นที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของแต่ละรุ่น

สำรวจกลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ Multi-Door สีดำด้าน ที่ประตู InstaView Door-in-Door™ เปิดอยู่ มองเห็นช่องจัดเก็บอาหารสด ทางขวา ชั้นวางของตู้เก็บอาหารเต็มไปด้วยของชำ

Multi-Door

ตู้เย็นแบบ 4-Door ที่มีช่องแช่เย็นด้านบน และลิ้นชักช่องแช่แข็งด้านล่าง เปิดออกจนสุด

ผนังห้องครัวที่ดูทันสมัยมีตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ Side-by-Side สีเงินที่ติดตั้งไว้แล้ว ด้านหน้าของตู้เย็นมีเครื่องกรองน้ำและเครื่องกดน้ำแข็งติดตั้งมาในตัว ซึ่งหมายความว่าตู้เย็นนี้มีความจุขนาดใหญ่

Side-by-side

ช่องแช่แข็งอยู่ทางซ้าย และช่องแช่เย็นอยู่ทางขวา เหมาะกับการใช้งานบ่อย

ตู้เย็น LG ทรงสูง มีประตูกระจกใสมองเห็นด้านใน ในครัวสไตล์มินิมอล ภายในสว่างด้วยไฟสีเขียว ทำให้มองเห็นของชำสดใหม่และเครื่องดื่มที่จัดเก็บไว้อย่างชัดเจน

2-Door Refrigerator

ตู้เย็นเพียวบางที่มีช่องแช่เย็นด้านบนและช่องแช่แข็งด้านล่าง เหมาะกับครัวขนาดเล็ก

มีตู้เย็น LG แบบ 1-Door ทรงสูงตั้งอยู่ด้านข้างของผนังสไตล์มินิมอล

1-Door Refrigerator

ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด ประหยัดพื้นที่ ให้ประสิทธิภาพที่เงียบ ทรงพลัง และประหยัดพลังงาน

ชนิด
หน้าแรกของคู่มือการซื้อ
ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็ง แบบ Multi-Door สีดำ พร้อมประตู InstaView Door-in-Door™ ตั้งอยู่ในครัวโทนสีเบจ ตู้เย็นมีดีไซน์ที่กว้างขวาง พร้อมส่วนช่องจัดเก็บของที่มองเห็นได้

ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งขนาดกะทัดรัด พร้อมประตูโปร่งใสที่มีไฟสีเขียวส่องสว่าง เผยให้เห็นขวดน้ำและของชำอยู่ภายใน ด้านหลังตู้เย็นคือห้องครัวโทนสีขาวที่ดูทันสมัย

Multi-Door

ออกแบบมาเพื่อพื้นที่การจัดเก็บที่เปิดกว้าง ซึ่งปรับเปลี่ยนได้ยืดหยุ่น

ดีไซน์แบบ 4-Door ที่กว้างขวาง ช่อง่เย็นด้านบนเปิดออกจนสุด ไม่มีผนังกั้น และมีลิ้นชักช่องแช่แข็งอยู่ด้านล่าง เหมาะสำหรับการซื้อของเข้าบ้านปริมาณมาก ความสะดวกสบายในชีวิตประจำวัน และครอบครัวขนาดกลางถึงใหญ่

ออกแบบมาเพื่อพื้นที่การจัดเก็บที่เปิดกว้าง ซึ่งปรับเปลี่ยนได้ยืดหยุ่น
ช่องแช่แข็งตู้เย็น LG แบบ Side-by-Side สีเงิน ที่มี InstaView และเครื่องกรองน้ำอยู่ตรงกลาง ทางซ้ายมองเห็นโรงงานขนาดใหญ่ และทางขวามือเป็นครัวที่ทันสมัย

ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งขนาดกะทัดรัด พร้อมประตูโปร่งใสที่มีไฟสีเขียวส่องสว่าง เผยให้เห็นขวดน้ำและของชำอยู่ภายใน ด้านหลังตู้เย็นคือห้องครัวโทนสีขาวที่ดูทันสมัย

แบบ Side-by-side

แบบสองประตูที่คลาสสิกสำหรับความสะดวกสบายในชีวิตประจำวัน

ตู้เย็นคลาสสิกแบบ Side-by-Side ซึ่งมีช่องแช่แข็งอยู่ด้านซ้าย และช่องแช่เย็นอยู่ด้านขวา เหมาะสำหรับครัวเรือนขนาดใหญ่ หรือผู้ที่ใช้ช่องแช่แข็งเป็นประจำ

แบบสองประตูที่คลาสสิกสำหรับความสะดวกสบายในชีวิตประจำวัน
ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งทรงสูง พร้อมกระจกใสด้านหน้า ตั้งอยู่ในครัวโทนสีเบจและสีไม้ ประตูโปร่งใสเผยให้เห็นชั้นวางที่สว่างไปด้วยไฟสีเขียว พร้อมของชำต่างๆ จัดเรียงอย่างเป็นระเบียบ มีโต๊ะและต้นไม้วางอยู่ใกล้ๆ

ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งขนาดกะทัดรัด พร้อมประตูโปร่งใสที่มีไฟสีเขียวส่องสว่าง เผยให้เห็นขวดน้ำและของชำอยู่ภายใน ด้านหลังตู้เย็นคือห้องครัวโทนสีขาวที่ดูทันสมัย

แบบ 2-Door

ออกแบบมาเพื่อความเรียบง่ายและการใช้ชีวิตในพื้นที่จำกัด

ช่องแช่เย็นเพรียวบางด้านบน ช่องแช่แข็งด้านล่างที่เหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับพื้นที่เล็กๆ

เหมาะสำหรับครัวเรือนที่มีสมาชิกคนเดียว ซึ่งมองหาพื้นที่จัดเก็บที่จำกัดและไว้วางใจได้

ในสไตล์เหนือกาลเวลา

ออกแบบมาเพื่อความเรียบง่ายและการใช้ชีวิตในพื้นที่จำกัด
ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ 1-Door ในห้องครัวสีขาวโทนเรียบง่าย

ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ 1-Door ในห้องครัวสีขาวโทนเรียบง่าย

แบบ 1-Door

ออกแบบมาเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานในพื้นที่จำกัด

ตู้เย็นแบบประตูเดียวที่ประหยัดพื้นที่ โดยที่ยังคงรักษาของใช้จำเป็นของคุณให้สดใหม่อยู่เสมอ

เหมาะสำหรับอพาร์ตเมนต์ขนาดเล็ก หรือครัวเรือนที่มีสมาชิกคนเดียวซึ่งมองหาพื้นที่จัดเก็บที่ใช้งานง่ายและไว้วางใจได้

ออกแบบมาเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานในพื้นที่จำกัด

*ความพร้อมจำหน่ายของผลิตภัณฑ์และคุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น "โปรดดูรายละเอียดที่หน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละรายการ

สีและเคลือบผิว 

เติมเต็มครัวของคุณด้วยลุคที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

ตู้เย็นของ LG มีให้เลือกหลายสีและเคลือบผิวหลายแบบ

ตั้งแต่โทนสีเรียบง่ายทันสมัยไปจนถึงสีสันดัดกันที่โดดเด่น เหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการจับคู่สี

หรือสร้างจุดเด่นให้กับห้องครัว

ภาพระยะใกล้ของตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ Side-by-Side ที่มีผิวเคลือบสีดำด้านพรีเมียม ซึ่งผสานรวมเข้ากับห้องครัวที่ทันสมัยซึ่งมีตู้เก็บของสีเข้มพื้นผิวมีลวดลายได้อย่างลงตัว พร้อมเครื่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งที่เรียบหรู
ภาพระยะใกล้ของตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งสีดาร์คกราไฟต์ซึ่งผสานรวมเข้ากับครัวที่ทันสมัยในโทนสีเรียบง่ายได้อย่างลงตัว
ภาพระยะใกล้ของตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ Side-by-Side ที่มีเคลือบผิวสีเงิน ผสานรวมเข้ากับห้องครัวทันสมัยที่ดูสว่างได้อย่างลงตัว โดยเน้นให้เห็นเครื่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งที่ดูหรูมีระดับ

สีดำด้าน 

การเคลือบผิวอันทันสมัยซึ่งสร้างความโดดเด่นชัดเจน สีดำด้านสร้างมิติที่แตกต่าง และเข้ากับได้กับครัวสไตล์ร่วมสมัยหรือครัวโทนสีเดียวได้อย่างลงตัว

ดาร์คกราไฟต์

สีดาร์คกราไฟต์ให้ลุคพรีเมียมที่ดูเรียบหรูดูดี โดยเป็นทางเลือกที่ดูนุ่มนวลกว่าสีดำ ซึ่งเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับห้องครัวที่มีสไตล์และร่วมสมัย

สีเงิน

เป็นตัวเลือกที่เป็นกลางและไม่เคยตกยุค ซึ่งเข้ากับการตกแต่งภายในส่วนมาก สีเงินผสมผสานกันได้อย่างลงตัวกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสแตนเลสและครัวในแบบคลาสสิก

เปรียบเทียบผลิตภัณฑ์

เปรียบเทียบคุณลักษณะหลักของแต่ละผลิตภัณฑ์ในกลุ่มสินค้าของ LG เพื่อเลือกผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เหมาะกับบ้านและไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ

Table Caption
คุณสมบัติSide-by-SideAmerican StyleMulti-Door1Door
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GC-X257SFZW
GC-X257SFZW
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GV-K25FFGEB
GV-K25FFGEB
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GN-F452PQAK
GN-F452PQAK
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GN-Y331SLS
GN-Y331SLS
null22.421.616.26.9
thinqYesYesYesNo
ซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลย

*ข้อมูลจำเพาะอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ โปรดตรวจสอบหน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละรายการสำหรับข้อมูลที่เป็นปัจจุบันที่สุด

ข้อแนะนำที่เป็นประโยชน์ โดย LG

ตู้เย็น LG แบบ Side-by-Side ที่มีประตูแบบ Door-in-Door เปิดอยู่ เผยให้เห็นเครื่องดื่มต่างๆ ในห้องครัวที่ทันสมัย

ลองใช้เคล็ดลับง่ายๆ ในชีวิตประจำวันเพื่อใช้งานเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของคุณให้มีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้น

อ่านเพิ่มเติม
ตู้เย็น LG แบบ Side-by-Side ที่มีประตูแบบ Door-in-Door เปิดอยู่ เผยให้เห็นเครื่องดื่มต่างๆ ในห้องครัวที่ทันสมัย

คำถามที่พบบ่อยของตู้เย็น LG

Q.

การใช้ตู้ที่มีช่องแช่เย็นและช่องแช่แข็งแยกกันเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีกว่าหรือไม่

A.

เพื่อให้ได้พื้นที่จัดเก็บมากที่สุด การใช้ตู้ที่แยกกันอาจเป็นทางเลือกที่เหมาะสม แต่สำหรับครัวเรือนส่วนใหญ่แล้ว ตู้เย็นแบบ All-in-One จะคุ้มค่ากว่า ประหยัดพลังงานกว่า และประหยัดพื้นที่มากกว่า ตู้เย็น LG ผสมผสานการควบคุมอุณหภูมิอัจฉริยะเข้ากับการทำความเย็นแบบหลายทิศทาง เหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานในชีวิตประจำวัน

ท้ายที่สุดแล้ว ทางเลือกที่เหมาะสมขึ้นอยู่กับความจำเป็นในการจัดเก็บของใช้ รูปแบบห้องครัว และไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ

Q.

ฉันควรพิจารณาอะไรบ้างเมื่อซื้อตู้เย็น

A.

เมื่อซื้อตูเย็น เริ่มจากเลือกชนิดที่เหมาะกับพื้นที่และไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ เช่น ตู้เย็นแบบ Side-by-Side, Multi-Door หรือ 2-Door

จากนั้นมองหาเทคโนโลยีการทำความเย็นที่มีนวัตกรรมใหม่ๆ ซึ่งช่วยให้เก็บอาหารให้สดได้นานขึ้น

อย่าง LINEARCooling™ หรือ DoorCooling+™ คุณลักษณะต่างๆ เช่น Total No Frost, เครื่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งพร้อมระบบ UVnano, ระบบทำความสะอาดตัวเอง และชั้นวางที่ปรับหรือพับได้ ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายในชีวิตประจำวัน

คุณควรพิจารณาเรื่องระดับประสิทธิภาพพลังงานเพื่อลดค่าใช้จ่ายในการดำเนินงานในระยะยาว

และตรวจสอบการรับประกันสินค้าเพื่อความอุ่นใจเพิ่มเติม ด้วย LG คุณจะเพลิดเพลินไปกับดีไซน์อัจฉริยะและประสิทธิภาพที่เชื่อถือได้ในผลิตภัณฑ์ทุกรุ่น

Q.

ดีไซน์ Door-in-Door ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานตู้เย็นอย่างไร

A.

ดีไซน์ Door-in-Door™ ของ LG ช่วยให้หยิบเครื่องดื่มและของว่างได้ง่ายๆ โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูหลักของตู้เย็น โดยไม่เพียงแต่ประหยัดเวลา แต่ยังช่วยลดการสูญเสียความเย็น ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน ทำให้อาหารสดใหม่ได้นานยิ่งขึ้น เป็นคุณลักษณะอัจฉริยะที่ประหยัดพื้นที่ ออกแบบเพื่อความสะดวกและประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน