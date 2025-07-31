Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
ภาพเคลื่อนไหวของ LG Smart TV ที่แสดงโลโก้ webOS ตามด้วยข้อความ "Watch", "Play", และ "Discover" แล้วจบที่หน้าจอหลักของ LG webOS ซึ่งแสดงแอปสตรีมมิงและช่องรายการต่างๆ

เพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์มากมายจาก webOS

"Watch" (ดู), "Play" (เล่น), และ "Discover" (ค้นพบ) คอนเทนต์ต่างๆ ด้วย webOS โดยเพลิดเพลินกับแอปสตรีมมิงกว่า 4,000 รายการ และช่องรายการกว่า 4,000 ช่องทั่วโลกบน LG Channels

*ช่องรายการและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

webOS คืออะไรWatchPlayDiscoverโปรโมชัน

webOS, หัวใจของความบันเทิงจาก LG

webOS ช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงทุกสิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบได้อย่างง่ายดาย จากหน้าจอหลักของคุณโดยตรง

ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการรับชม รวมอยู่ในหน้าจอเดียว

คอนเทนต์โปรดทั้งหมดของคุณรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว ทั้งกีฬา ดนตรี เกม การเรียนรู้ และโฮมออฟฟิศ เพียงแค่คลิกเดียวก็จะพาคุณไปยังที่ที่คุณต้องการ 

ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การรับชมของคุณ

สร้างบัญชีส่วนตัวได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยทุกคนจะมีหน้าจอหลักเฉพาะตัวพร้อมคำแนะนำคอนเทนต์ที่ปรับให้ตรงความสนใจของแต่ละคน เพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น

แตะเพื่อเล่น พร้อมใช้งานในไม่กี่วินาที

เข้าถึงแอปสตรีมมิงที่คุณชื่นชอบได้เพียงแค่แตะ โดยเปิดแท็บ TV ในแอป ThinQ เพื่อเข้าถึง Prime Video และแอปอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย เพียงแค่แตะแอปใน ThinQ แอปก็จะเล่นบนทีวีของคุณได้ในไม่กี่วินาที

*รูปภาพหน้าจอจำลอง ใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น

*คอนเทนต์และแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

*อาจมีการจำกัดการสร้างบัญชีตามอายุและจำนวนบัญชีที่มีอยู่แล้ว

*จำเป็นต้องสมัครใช้งานแยกต่างหากสำหรับ Apple TV+ และบริการที่เกี่ยวข้อง

*Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

webOS ที่ได้รางวัล

โลโก้รางวัลต่างๆ ได้แก่ CES, iF Design Award และ AVForums Editors' Choice

*รางวัล CES Innovation Awards อ้างอิงจากเอกสารบรรยายที่ส่งให้คณะกรรมการตัดสินเท่านั้น โดย CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของข้อมูลที่ส่งมาหรือข้อกล่าวอ้างใดๆ และไม่ได้ทำการทดสอบอุปกรณ์ที่ได้รับรางวัล 

ค้นพบแอปเพิ่มเติม

สำรวจโลกของแอปที่เหนือจินตนาการ

*อาจไม่สามารถเปิดบางแอปพร้อมกันกับ webOS และอาจมีให้บริการแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

คำว่า "Watch" ปรากฏบนพื้นหลังสีดำแบบไล่เฉด
Global Streaming Service

จักรวาลแห่งคอนเทนต์ให้คุณได้สำรวจ 

รายการที่ชวนให้ติดตามจนหยุดดูไม่ได้ ดื่มด่ำกับคอนเทนต์ที่น่าสนใจบน Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video และ Apple TV+

ภาพแอนิเมชันแสดงโลโก้ของ Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ และ Apple TV+ ลอยอยู่เหนือภาพคอลลาจของรายการทีวียอดนิยมอย่างมีชีวิตชีวา เน้นย้ำให้เห็นถึงการเข้าถึงแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิงระดับโลกของสมาร์ททีวีของ LG และประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สมจริง

*คอนเทนต์และแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

*จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, และ Apple TV+ และบริการที่เกี่ยวข้อง

*Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

FILMMAKER MODE™

รับชมเวอร์ชันผู้กำกับ ที่บ้านของคุณ 

FILMMAKER MODE™ จะทำการปิดการปรับภาพให้เคลื่อนไหวอย่างราบรื่น (Motion Smoothing) และคงรูปแบบดั้งเดิมของภาพยนตร์เอาไว้ ทั้งอัตราส่วนกว้างยาว สี และอัตราเฟรม เพื่อให้คุณรับชมทุกฉากได้ตรงตามเจตนารมณ์ของผู้กำกับอย่างแท้จริง 

*รูปภาพหน้าจอจำลอง ใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น

*การรองรับ FILMMAKER Mode อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

Sports Portal

สัมผัสบรรยากาศของสนามกีฬาได้ที่บ้านคุณ 

ดำดิ่งสู่ความมันส์ด้วย Sports Portal ศูนย์รวมเกมการแข่งขันถ่ายทอดสด ไฮไลท์ของเกม ตารางคะแนนลีก และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายบนหน้าจอเดียว

หน้าจอการตั้งค่าของ LG TV ที่แสดงอินเทอร์เฟซของ Sports Portal โดยส่วน “My Team” จะขยายและยุบตัวลงอย่างอัตโนมัติ ตามด้วยการเลื่อนหน้าจอลงอย่างลื่นไหลให้เห็นช่องกีฬาและคอนเทนต์ต่างๆ ที่สามารถเลือกชมได้

*รูปภาพหน้าจอจำลอง ถูกใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น

*คอนเทนต์และแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

*ลีกที่รองรับและคุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศ

*คุณลักษณะนี้ต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

*เพื่อรับการแจ้งเตือน ต้องเพิ่มทีมหรือผู้เล่นลงใน “My Team”

คำว่า "PLAY" ปรากฏบนพื้นหลังสีดำแบบไล่เฉด

*คอนเทนต์และแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงโดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า

*อาจต้องมีการสมัครใช้งานแยกต่างหาก

*อาจจำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ควบคุม เช่น คอนโทรลเลอร์ เมาส์ หรือคีย์บอร์ด ขึ้นอยู่กับแต่ละเกม

*การใช้งานร่วมกับ GeForce NOW อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามผู้ผลิตและคุณสมบัติของจอยเกม โปรดตรวจสอบรายการคอนโทรลเลอร์ที่รองรับได้ที่: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*ผู้ให้บริการอาจยกเลิกบริการเกมได้ตามดุลยพินิจของตน

Fitness

เพื่อนคู่ใจสายฟิตเนสของคุณ

ไม่ว่าคุณจะชอบโยคะหรือนั่งสมาธิ พบกับการออกกำลังกายที่สนุกสนานและมีประสิทธิภาพได้ที่ LG TV

ผู้หญิงออกกำลังกายไปพร้อมกับการดูวิดีโอออกกำลังกายบน LG TV โดยมีคอนเทนต์ฟิตเนสที่หลากหลาย เช่น โยคะและการทำสมาธิ เลื่อนผ่านหน้าจอ เพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่า LG TV เป็นเพื่อนคู่ใจในการออกกำลังกายที่หลากหลายและครบครัน

*รูปภาพหน้าจอจำลอง ใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น

*คอนเทนต์และแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงโดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า

*อาจต้องมีการสมัครใช้งานแยกต่างหาก

คำว่า "Discover" ปรากฏบนพื้นหลังสีดำแบบไล่เฉด
Learning

เรียนรู้อย่างสนุกสนานบนหน้าจอใหญ่ 

มีโลโก้ Pinkfong แสดงอยู่ด้านหน้า LG TV
Pinkfong

ร้องเพลง เล่น และเรียนรู้กับ Baby Shark และครอบครัวในแพลตฟอร์มการศึกษาที่สนุกสนานอย่าง Pinkfong

มีโลโก้ ABCmouse แสดงอยู่ด้านหน้า LG TV
ABCmouse

ABCmouse มีกิจกรรมการเรียนรู้กว่า 10,000 รายการสำหรับเด็ก 2–8 ปี ได้ช่วยจุดประกายความรักการเรียนรู้

มีโลโก้ PlayKids+ แสดงอยู่ด้านหน้า LG TV
PlayKids+

สำหรับเด็กอายุ 2–12 ปี วิดีโอ เพลง และเกมที่สร้างโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญ ช่วยให้การเรียนรู้สนุกในทุกช่วงวัย

*รูปภาพหน้าจอจำลอง ใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น

*คอนเทนต์และแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค และอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงโดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า

*อาจต้องมีการสมัครใช้งานแยกต่างหาก

สมาร์ททีวีของ LG ที่ล้อมรอบด้วยกล่องของขวัญและถุงช้อปปิ้ง แสดงให้เห็นถึงข้อเสนอพิเศษแบบจำกัดเวลาและอีเวนต์สตรีมมิงสุดพิเศษที่มีให้ใช้งานบนแพลตฟอร์ม webOS"

เพลิดเพลินกับข้อเสนอพิเศษบน webOS

ดีลและอีเวนต์สตรีมมิงแบบจำกัดเวลา ทุกอย่างนี้เกิดขึ้นได้บน webOS

เลือกมาให้สำหรับคุณ

มีสองหน้าจอแสดงคุณลักษณะหลัก: หน้าจอหนึ่งแสดง LG AI Magic Remote พร้อมป้ายกำกับว่า “webOS for AI” และอีกหน้าจอหนึ่งแสดงโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 พร้อมข้อความ “alpha AI Processor” ด้านล่าง

LG AI TV เจเนอเรชันถัดไป

