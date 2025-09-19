Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
การจัดส่งสินค้าและบริการเสริมติดตั้ง

การจัดส่งสินค้าและบริการเสริมติดตั้ง

เงื่อนไขการจัดส่งสินค้าฟรีและบริการเสริมติดตั้งเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า* สำหรับการสั่งซื้อสินค้าผ่าน LG.com

เราพร้อมมอบความสะดวกสบายในการช้อปออนไลน์ด้วยบริการจัดส่งฟรี! สำหรับบริการติดตั้งเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า มีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมที่สามารถชำระกับช่างผู้ให้บริการได้โดยตรงก่อนวันติดตั้ง พิเศษ! สำหรับสินค้าบางรายการ
เรามีบริการติดตั้งจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะทาง เพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจในคุณภาพและความปลอดภัยสูงสุด

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า

1. สินค้าประเภทที่ไม่ต้องทำการติดตั้ง
    - พื้นที่กรุงเทพมหานคร และปริมณฑล 3-5 วันทำการเพียงสั่งซื้อและชำระเงินก่อนเวลา 10.00 น. ของทุกวันทำการ    
    - พื้นที่ต่างจังหวัด ใช้เวลา 5-7 วันทำการ
2. สินค้าประเภทที่ต้องทำการบริการเสริมติดตั้ง ซึ่งมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่ม โดยลูกค้าชำระค่าติดตั้งกับผู้ให้บริการได้โดยตรงก่อนวันติดตั้ง (เพื่อความสะดวกในการเตรียมอุปกรณ์ส่วนเกินหากมี)
    - พื้นที่กรุงเทพมหานคร และปริมณฑล 5-8 วันทำการ
    - พื้นที่ต่างจังหวัด ใช้เวลา 8-10 วันทำการ

ข้อตกลงและเงื่อนไขการจัดส่งสินค้าฟรี

• ผลิตภัณฑ์ดังกล่าวจะต้องทำการซื้อผ่าน LG.com เท่านั้น
• หากคำสั่งซื้อเสร็จสมบูรณ์หลังเวลาที่กำหนด วันทำการถัดไป จะนับเป็นวันแรกของการจัดส่งสินค้า
• ในกรณีที่ท่านสั่งซื้อสินค้ามากกว่า 1 ชิ้น และคนละหมวดหมู่สินค้า ท่านอาจจะไม่ได้รับสินค้าพร้อมกัน
• หากระบุข้อมูล “ที่อยู่การจัดส่ง” ไม่ครบถ้วน อาจส่งผลทำให้การจัดส่งล่าช้าได้
• การจัดส่งสินค้าอาจใช้เวลามากกว่าระยะเวลาที่กำหนด ในกรณีที่เป็นสินค้าสั่งซื้อล่วงหน้า (Pre-Order) กรณีสินค้าขาดตลาด หรือกรณีอันเกิดจากเหตุสุดวิสัยอื่น ๆ เช่น ภัยธรรมชาติ
• กรณีที่ไม่ได้รับสินค้าภายในระยะเวลาที่กำหนดคุณสามารถเช็คสถานะโดยเข้าไปยังอีเมล์ของคุณที่ลงทะเบียนเอาไว้เพื่อนำเลข order ไปเช็คสถานะผ่าน LG.com หรือ กรุณาติดต่อศูนย์บริการ 02-057-5757

 

เงื่อนไขการจัดส่ง และการติดตั้งสินค้า
