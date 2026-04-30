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Commerce Cross Sell

Commerce Cross Sell

บ้านอัจฉริยะขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI

เทคโนโลยี AI ที่ช่วยให้บ้านคิดแทนคุณ
ปรับการทำงานอัตโนมัติ และเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายในชีวิตประจำวัน

กลุ่มสินค้าจับคู่การใช้งานที่เข้ากันอย่างลงตัวช้อปเลย

ครบทุกพื้นที่ ตั้งแต่ห้องครัวถึงห้องนั่งเล่น

From kitchen to living room

ความสะดวกที่ออกแบบเพื่อทุกวัน

ควบคุมและตรวจสอบเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ของคุณได้ง่ายๆ ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนและคำสั่งเสียง เพื่อการใช้งานที่สะดวกยิ่งขึ้นในทุกวัน

การใช้งานอัจฉริยะที่เข้าใจคุณ

LG ThinQ® เรียนรู้พฤติกรรมการใช้งานของคุณ
พร้อมแนะนำการตั้งค่าที่ช่วยให้ชีวิตประจำวันสะดวกและลงตัวมากยิ่งขึ้น

เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมได้จากทุกที่

เชื่อมต่อและสั่งงานเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา
ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ® เพิ่มความสะดวกในการดูแลบ้าน แม้ไม่อยู่บ้าน

การจับคู่ที่ลงตัวสำหรับการใช้ชีวิตในบ้าน

ความใส่ใจเล็กๆ ในชีวิตประจำวัน
ที่เริ่มจากสิ่งที่คุณทาน ไปจนถึงสิ่งที่คุณสวมใส่

ดูแลความสดใหม่ในบ้าน
ตั้งแต่ในครัวถึงพื้นที่ซักผ้า

เมื่อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในห้องครัวและพื้นที่ซักผ้าทำงานร่วมกันอย่างลงตัว
คุณจึงจัดเก็บอาหารได้อย่างชาญฉลาด ซักผ้าได้มีประสิทธิภาพ
และมีเวลามากขึ้นสำหรับสิ่งสำคัญในชีวิต
เพราะบ้านที่ทำงานประสานกันได้ดี คือบ้านที่ช่วยให้ทุกวันง่ายขึ้นจริงๆ

พื้นที่พักผ่อนที่ปรับตามจังหวะชีวิตของคุณ
เพื่อทุกช่วงเวลาที่อยากผ่อนคลายอย่างแท้จริง

เพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิง
ในความสบายที่ลงตัว

เพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงในบรรยากาศที่บ้านปรับให้เข้ากับคุณ
ทั้งความเย็นสบายและภาพคมชัดที่ทำงานร่วมกันอย่างพอดี
ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง ซีรีส์ หรือใช้เวลาร่วมกัน
ทุกอย่างถูกเชื่อมต่ออย่างชาญฉลาด
เพื่อความสบายที่คุณสัมผัสได้ และช่วงเวลาที่อยากอยู่ให้นานยิ่งขึ้น

รวมสินค้าที่เราคัดมาเพื่อคุณโดยเฉพาะ