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curated for meaningful connections

curated for meaningful connections

ความบันเทิงที่ใช่
เลือกได้ในสไตล์คุณ

ครบทุกประสบการณ์ ที่เปลี่ยนทุกช่วงเวลาธรรมดาให้พิเศษยิ่งขึ้น

ประสบการณ์บันเทิงที่เหนือกว่าช้อปเลย

ประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงที่เหนือกว่าทุกมิติ

ยกระดับทุกช่วงเวลาการใช้งาน ด้วยนวัตกรรมที่ผสานทั้งดีไซน์และประสิทธิภาพอย่างลงตัว เพื่อให้ทุกการใช้งานเต็มอิ่ม ชัดเจน และมีชีวิตชีวายิ่งขึ้นในแบบของคุณ

หน้าจอ LG StanbyME 2 จัดแสดงอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นที่ทันสมัย มี StanbyME 2 วางอยู่บนขาตั้ง โดยอันหนึ่งแขวนบนผนัง และอีกอันวางบนโต๊ะโดยใช้ฝาพับ

LG StanbyME 2

ความบันเทิงที่ไม่ติดกรอบ เคลื่อนที่ตามไลฟ์สไตล์คุณ

StanbyMe

จอไลฟ์สไตล์พกพาสุดล้ำ

StanbyMe

ภาพสวยสบายตาในทุกสภาพแวดล้อม ด้วย AI Brightness Control

StanbyMe

สั่งงานด้วยเสียงได้อย่างง่ายดาย แค่พูดว่า “Hi LG”

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, the new color evolution displays a vivid crystalline color image with sharp facets of red, green and blue. Featured by 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual Engine and Motion Booster 330Hz with VRR 165Hz.
MRGB

RGB Primary Color Ultra

MRGB

เทคโนโลยี Micro Dimming Ultra

xboom

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha11 4K Gen3

ภาพ will.i.am ในชุดสีขาวสวมแว่นกันแดดถือ XBOOM Bounce อยู่ข้างใบหน้าของเขา

เสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ xboom ซึ่งปรับแต่งโดย will.i.am

ขอแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ xboom Bounce ที่สร้างสรรค์ร่วมกับ will.i.am สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่รังสรรค์โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญ ซึ่งมาพร้อมกับดีไซน์ที่โดดเด่นไม่ซ้ำใคร

xboom

AI Sound ที่เหมาะกับทุกแนวเพลง

xboom

ปรับเสียงให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่

xboom

เชื่อมต่อหลายเครื่อง และ Auracast™

สินค้าที่คัดสรรมาเพื่อคุณ