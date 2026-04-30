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Clean Air. Cool Comfort.

Clean Air. Cool Comfort.

ตัวช่วยอากาศสะอาด
เพื่อความสบายที่ใช่ในทุกวัน

อากาศที่ดีกว่า ผสานความเย็นสบายอย่างลงตัว
เพื่อบ้านที่สร้างความสบายได้ในทุกช่วงเวลา

กลุ่มสินค้าช้อปเลย

ฟีเจอร์อากาศสะอาด ที่ดูแลบ้านคุณในทุกมิติ

Air Conditioner

เริ่มต้นไลฟ์สไตล์
ที่เป็นมิตรกับโลกมากขึ้น
กับเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG

ด้วยเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ให้คุณปรับการใช้พลังงานได้ตามต้องการ
ประหยัดพลังงาน พร้อมความเย็นสบายในทุกวัน

plasma

Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น

ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9% ผ่านการรับรองโดย TÜV และ Intertek

ช้อปเลย
Auto Cleaning

ระบบทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติ ช่วยดูแลอากาศภายในบ้านอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองอย่างสม่ำเสมอ
ลดการสะสมของฝุ่น สิ่งสกปรก และอนุภาคที่เป็นอันตรายในอากาศ
ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาด สดชื่น และดีต่อสุขภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น

ช้อปเลย
ThinQ®

ควบคุมผ่าน LG ThinQ® ได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา

ตรวจสอบสถานะการทำงาน และควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน
สะดวกสบาย รองรับไลฟ์สไตล์สมาร์ทโฮมยุคใหม่

ช้อปเลย

Plasmaster™ Ionizer++

 -The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions. 

 -Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

Air Purifier
360-degree Purification

ดีไซน์บาง เรียบหรู เข้ากับทุกพื้นที่

ดีไซน์ทรงบาง ใช้งานได้สะดวกแม้ในพื้นที่จำกัด พร้อมดีไซน์พรีเมียมที่ช่วยเติมความเรียบหรู และเข้ากับทุกสไตล์การตกแต่งบ้าน

ช้อปเลย
Slim and Sleek Design

การฟอกอากาศรอบทิศทาง 360°

LG PuriCare™ ช่วยฟอกอากาศรอบตัวคุณแบบ 360 องศา กระจายอากาศสะอาดได้ทั่วทุกทิศทาง ไม่ว่าคุณจะวางเครื่องไว้ตำแหน่งไหนในบ้าน

ช้อปเลย
Smart Air Care

ควบคุมง่าย สั่งงานได้ทุกที่ ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ®

ใช้งานได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา ช่วยให้การดูแลคุณภาพอากาศในบ้านเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น

ช้อปเลย
Dehumidifier
Dual Inverter Compressor

ประหยัดพลังงาน เงียบ และทนทาน

เทคโนโลยีคอมเพรสเซอร์ Dual Inverter ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน
ให้ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่เสถียร เสียงรบกวนต่ำ และใช้งานได้ยาวนาน

ช้อปเลย
Compact Design

ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด เรียบง่าย เข้ากับทุกพื้นที่

ดีไซน์ขนาดกะทัดรัด จัดวางได้ง่ายแม้ในพื้นที่จำกัด
ผสานความเรียบหรูและการใช้งานที่สะดวกสบายอย่างลงตัว

ช้อปเลย
LG ThinQ®

ควบคุมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอัจฉริยะผ่าน LG ThinQ®

ตรวจสอบและควบคุมเครื่องลดความชื้นของคุณได้ง่ายๆ
ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ® บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ช้อปเลย

รวมสินค้าที่เราคัดมาเพื่อคุณโดยเฉพาะ