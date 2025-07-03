Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ทำน้ำแข็งด้วยเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน LG

เตรียมน้ำแข็งให้พร้อมเสมอ เพื่อความสดชื่นในทุกช่วงเวลา

ด้วยการผสมผสานเทคโนโลยีทำน้ำแข็งแบบต่างๆ และเรายังเป็นผู้นำตลาดเครื่องทำน้ำแข็งแบบบางที่ประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยให้คุณสะดวกสบาย รับความสดชื่นจากน้ำแข็งได้เสมอ

น้ำแข็งหลายชนิด

น้ำแข็งหลายชนิดสำหรับทุกโอกาส

มีน้ำแข็งให้เลือกหลากหลายชนิด รวมทั้ง Craft ice คุณภาพสูง ให้คุณยกระดับช่วงเวลาพิเศษ

สำรวจวิธีเพลิดเพลินกับน้ำแข็งในแบบต่าง

Craft ice

Craft ice ละลายช้า¹⁾ น้ำแข็งทรงกลมสำหรับปาร์ตี้ค็อกเทลและสุราชั้นสูง อัพเกรดเครื่องดื่มของคุณด้วยก้อนน้ำแข็งละลายช้า Craft Ice™ เหมาะสำหรับใช้ในบาร์และใส่ค็อกเทลที่บ้าน

ก้อนสี่เหลี่ยม

น้ำแข็งก้อนเหลี่ยมใช้ได้ในเครื่องดื่มหลากชนิด เหมาะกับทุกโอกาส

บด

ไม่ว่าจะอยากเจือจางค็อกเทลหรือแช่เย็นไวน์ น้ำแข็งบดก็ช่วยให้สดชื่นและใช้งานได้รวดเร็ว เหมาะสำหรับใช้ทำเครื่องดื่มทุกแบบที่ต้องการ

ไอคอนแสดงตัวเลือก Craft ice
ไอคอนแสดงตัวเลือกน้ำแข็งก้อนเหลี่ยม
ไอคอนแสดงตัวเลือกน้ำแข็งบด
แก้วใสใส่ Craft ice ก้อนกลมที่ทำจากในตู้เย็น LG
แก้วใสบรรจุน้ำแข็งก้อนเหลี่ยมจากตู้เย็น LG
แก้วที่เต็มไปด้วยน้ำแข็งบดที่ทำจากตู้เย็น LG
เครื่องทำน้ำแข็งเพรียวบางที่ประตู

ทั้งมีน้ำแข็งใช้ และชั้นวางมีที่วางเหลือเฟือ

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็งขนาดกะทัดรัดย้ายมาติดตั้งไว้ที่ประตู ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ช่องแช่แข็งและพื้นที่ชั้นวางด้านบนสุด ให้คุณมีพื้นที่เก็บอาหารสุดโปรดมากขึ้น

เด็กสองคนกำลังดื่มน้ำที่โต๊ะ พร้อมมีตู้เย็น LG และเครื่องจ่ายแบบติดตั้งในตัวที่ด้านหลัง

UVnano

ดูแลหัวฉีดของเครื่องกดของคุณให้สดใหม่ทุกวัน

เทคโนโลยี UV จาก LG ทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดของเครื่องจ่าย กำจัด 99.99%²⁾ ของแบคทีเรีย³⁾ และมอบน้ำดื่มสะอาดสดชื่นให้คุณเสมอ

ไม่มีการเดินท่อน้ำ

ทำน้ำแข็งและน้ำดื่มได้โดยไม่ต้องเดินท่อน้ำให้ตู้เย็น

ไม่ต้องมีท่อน้ำในตัว เพียงเติมน้ำในตัวจ่ายเพื่อให้มีน้ำแข็งและน้ำสุดสดชื่นไว้ดื่มได้ทุกเมื่อจากประตูตู้เย็น

LG ThinQ™

โซลูชันอัจฉริยะช่วยให้ทำน้ำแข็งได้ง่ายดายและสร้างแรงบันดาลใจ

LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้การทำน้ำแข็งแสนสะดวก ด้วยคุณสมบัติอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้ตรวจสอบและจัดการการทำน้ำแข็งอย่างง่ายดาย

หน้าจอแอป LG ThinQ แสดงการควบคุม Ice Plus และมีก้อนน้ำแข็งเหลี่ยมที่พื้นหลัง

Smart ice plus

ตรวจสอบการใช้น้ำแข็งและเปิดใช้งานโหมด Ice Plus อัตโนมัติเพื่อให้มีน้ำแข็งเพียงพออยู่เสมอ

*หน้าจอแอปพลิเคชันมือถือที่แสดงด้านบนเป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจดูแตกต่างจากแอปพลิเคชันจริง

หมุดหมายสำคัญของโซลูชันทำน้ำแข็ง

เสริมความก้าวหน้าเทคโนโลยีน้ำแข็งเพื่อบ้านอัจฉริยะยิ่งขึ้น

เป็นเวลาหลายสิบปีที่ LG ได้พัฒนาเทคโนโลยีการทำน้ำแข็ง เพื่อมอบโซลูชันที่เหมาะกับบ้านของคุณ ตั้งแต่ระบบจัดเก็บไปจนถึงระบบทำความสะอาดตัวเอง ความสำเร็จแต่ละก้าวสะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความมุ่งมั่นของเราเพื่อความสะดวกสบายสำหรับคุณ

ภาพโคลสอัปของเครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง 2006 จาก LG ที่ทำน้ำแข็งที่ประตูเครื่องแรกของโลก มี Spaceplus™ Ice System ในประตูตู้เย็น

2006

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็งประตูที่ 1 โลก

ภาพโคลสอัปของเครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง 2007 Slim SpacePlus™ จาก LG ที่มีถังน้ำแบบดึงและเติมน้ำ พร้อมมีแก้วน้ำอยู่ด้านหน้า

2007

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็งไม่มีท่อน้ำ

ภาพโคลสอัปของเครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง 2010 Slim SpacePlus™ จาก LG ที่ติดตั้งเข้ากับประตูตู้เย็นเพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่จัดเก็บภายในให้สูงสุด

2010

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง SpacePlus™ บาง

แก้วน้ำใสๆ กับรุ่น 2019 จาก LG ที่ทำ Craft ice กลมครั้งแรกของอุตสาหกรรม ออกแบบมาให้ละลายช้าและคงรสชาติของเครื่องดื่มไว้

2019

Craft ice แรกของอุตสาหกรรม

ภาพโคลสอัปของรุ่น 2020 จาก LG มี UVnano สำหรับหัวฉีดเครื่องจ่ายกับ UV LED light สีฟ้าส่องสว่างที่ช่องทางออกของน้ำ

2020

UVnano สำหรับหัวฉีดเครื่องจ่าย

กองน้ำแข็งก้อนเหลี่ยมเล็กๆ สีใส วางซ้อนกันอยู่

2023

Mini-Cube (US เท่านั้น)

กองน้ำแข็งก้อนกลมเล็กๆ สีใส วางซ้อนกันอยู่

เร็วๆ นี้ในปี 2025

Mini-Craft

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์และวิดีโอมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง 

**ผลิตภัณฑ์และฟังก์ชั่นอาจแตกต่างกันในแต่ละประเทศ โปรดตรวจสอบผลิตภัณฑ์และฟังก์ชั่นจริง ณ จุดขาย

 

1) Craft ice 

- Craft ice ที่ละลายช้าๆ ตามขั้นตอนการทดสอบภายในของ LG เปรียบเทียบความเร็วการละลายของก้อน Craft ice กับน้ำแข็งก้อนเหลี่ยมที่มีน้ำหนักเท่ากัน (ประมาณ 69 กรัม) 

- เงื่อนไขการทดสอบ: อุณหภูมิห้อง: 25°C น้ำแข็งแต่ละก้อนละลายในน้ำเย็น ความจุน้ำเย็น 121มล. อุณหภูมิน้ำเย็นประมาณ 9.5℃ -ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อม 

 

2) UVnano 

- UVnano (ชื่อฟังก์ชั่น: Self Care) ได้รับการประเมินด้วยการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติการโดย TÜV Rheinland โดยใช้วิธีการทดสอบสำหรับการตรวจวัดการลดลงของเชื้อ E. coli, S. aureus และ P. aeruginosa ในตัวอย่างน้ำกลั่น หลังจากที่ฉายแสง UV LED ของผลิตภัณฑ์นาน 10 นาทีทุกชั่วโมง หลังจากที่เวลาผ่านไป 24 ชั่วโมงภายใต้สภาพแบบ UV LED Assembly ผลลัพธ์ที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมและการใช้งาน ผลิตภัณฑ์ไม่ได้บำบัดหรือรักษาสภาวะที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสุขภาพ และไม่รับประกันว่าน้ำที่กรองด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์จะปราศจากการปนเปื้อน เช่น อนุภาคจุลินทรีย์ ซึ่งส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพของผู้ใช้ 

- UVnano เป็นคำผสมของคำว่า UV (อัลตราไวโอเลต) และนาโนเมตร (หน่วยความยาว) 

 

3) แบคทีเรีย 

- แบคทีเรียที่ใช้ในการทดสอบ: สแตฟิโลค็อกคัส ออเรียส, เอสเชอริเชีย โคไล, ซูโดโมนาส แอรูจิโนซา

