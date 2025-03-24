Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED พบกับนวัตกรรมที่ไม่สิ้นสุด

มีสัญลักษณ์ "OLED TV อันดับ 1 ของโลกเป็นเวลา 12 ปี" พื้นหลังให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ในพื้นที่นิทรรศการ มองไกลๆ จะเห็น LG OLED TV

12 ปีแห่งมรดกทางนวัตกรรมที่กำหนดทิศทางอุตสาหกรรมและความก้าวหน้าที่ปฏิวัติวงการ

เป็นเวลากว่า 12 ปีที่ LG ได้พัฒนาเทคโนโลยี OLED ที่ปฏิวัติวงการอย่างต่อเนื่อง ซึ่งผลักดันให้อุตสาหกรรมของเราก้าวไปข้างหน้า รู้จักเราจาก OLED TV รุ่นแรกของโลกมาจนถึงนวัตกรรม OLED ที่มาพร้อม AI ปี 2025

LG TV หัวเรื่องเขียนว่า OLED evo G5 ของ LG รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุดปี 2025 มีการอ้างอิงถึงรางวัลอยู่ข้างๆ Tom's guide, G5 ดูเหมือนจะสว่างและมีสีสันมากขึ้น รางวัล Best of Innovation in Video Displays ปี 2025 จาก CES Innovation Awards

LG TV หัวเรื่องเขียนว่า Transparent OLED TV รุ่นแรกของโลกปี 2024 มีการอ้างอิงถึงรางวัลอยู่ข้างๆ LG Signature OLED T TV Time Best Inventions 2024, ทีวีที่สวยงามอย่างละเมียดละไมในมุมมองใหม่ และผู้ชนะรางวัล iF Design Award Gold ปี 2025 รางวัล Best of Innovation in Video displays ปี 2024 จาก CES Innovation Awards

LG TV หัวเรื่องเขียนว่า True Wireless OLED TV รุ่นแรกของโลกปี 2023 มีการอ้างอิงถึงรางวัลอยู่ข้างๆ What Hi-Fi, เป็นการเปิดศักราชให้ทีวีรุ่นต่อๆ ไปมีความสะดวกสบายในการใช้งานแบบไร้สายในอนาคต รางวัล Best of Innovation in Video displays ปี 2025 และ Best of Innovation in Gaming & eSports ปี 2024 จาก CES Innovation Awards

LG TV หัวเรื่องเขียนว่า Rollable OLED TV รุ่นแรกของโลกปี 2020 มีการอ้างอิงถึงรางวัลอยู่ข้างๆ Forbes, OLED TV แบบม้วนได้ที่ยอดเยี่ยมนี้ทำให้ทุกคนทึ่งมาก รางวัล Best of Innovation ปี 2020 จาก CES Innovation Awards

LG TV หัวเรื่องเขียนว่า Wallpaper OLED TV รุ่นแรกของโลกปี 2017 มีการอ้างอิงถึงรางวัลอยู่ข้างๆ วิดีโอ ในที่สุดความฝันก็เป็นจริง รางวัล Best of Innovation ปี 2017 จาก CES Innovation Awards

LG TV หัวเรื่องเขียนว่า 55-inch OLED TV รุ่นแรกของโลกปี 2013

*Omdia ครองอันดับ 1 ด้านยอดขายสูงสุด 12 ปีซ้อน ระหว่างปี 2013-2024 ผลลัพธ์นี้ไม่ใช่การรับรองจาก LGE หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัท เข้าชม https://www.omdia.com/ สำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

พบกับนวัตกรรมที่เป็นหัวใจสำคัญของ LG OLED ทุกรุ่น

พัฒนาการของโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha AI แต่ละรุ่นตั้งแต่ปี 2018 จนถึงปัจจุบัน ข้อความที่ฝังอยู่แสดงถึงนวัตกรรมหรือการอัปเกรดของโปรเซสเซอร์ที่เปิดตัวในแต่ละปี โดยปิดท้ายด้วยรุ่นล่าสุด การปรับแต่งเฉพาะตัวขั้นสูงโดยอิงจากข้อมูลภาพ 1.6 พันล้านจุด และข้อมูลเสียง 40 ล้านจุด

*ข้อมูลจำเพาะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ของ Perfect Black OLED ได้เฉพาะกับ LG OLED เท่านั้น

สัมผัสภาพที่สวยงามน่าทึ่งได้ด้วย Perfect Black OLED เท่านั้น เพลิดเพลินไปกับPerfect Black, Perfect Color, การไล่ระดับสีที่ราบรื่นโดยไม่มีความเบลอ, อัตราส่วน Infinite Contrast, ทั้งหมดนี้อยู่ในความละเอียดที่แท้จริงกับพิกเซลที่คมชัด

LG OLED TV ติดตั้งบนผนัง บนหน้าจอเป็นภาพเทือกเขาตัดกับท้องฟ้ายามเย็นที่เต็มไปด้วยดวงดาว หน้าจอถูกแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ด้านหนึ่งที่มีป้ายกำกับว่า การแสดงผล Non Perfect Black, สีสันจะดูหม่นๆ และเป็นสีเทา แทบมองไม่เห็นดาว ในอีกด้านหนึ่งที่มีป้ายกำกับว่า การแสดงผลสีดำ Perfect Black, สีดำจะลึกและมืดสนิท ดาวจะดูสว่างและเป็นสีขาว ทำให้ภาพออกมาดูสวยงามด้วยคอนทราสต์สูง

จอแสดงผล LG OLED ได้รับการรับรองโดย UL สำหรับ Perfect Black โดยวัดตามมาตรฐาน IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection ภายใต้สภาพแวดล้อมแสงในร่มทั่วไป (200 ถึง 500 lux)

*ประสิทธิภาพจริงอาจแตกต่างกันไป ตามสภาพแสงและสภาพแวดล้อมในการรับชม

รูปนกแก้วสีสันสดใสในความละเอียดสูงพิเศษบนพื้นหลังสีดำ มีหยดน้ำลอยอยู่ในอากาศรอบๆ ตัว ภาพนี้แสดงให้เห็นถึง Perfect Color โดยทุกเฉดสีบนตัวนกแก้วนั้นดูสดใสและมีชีวิตชีวา พื้นหลังสีเข้มพร้อมหยดน้ำกระเซ็นที่มีรายละเอียด โดยยังเป็นการเน้นให้เห็นว่าหน้าจอนั้นปราศจากการสะท้อน มีโลโก้การรับรองต่างๆ จาก UL และ Intertek ปรากฏให้เห็น ซึ่งอ้างถึงความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100%, ปริมาณสี 100% และการอ้างว่าปราศจากการสะท้อน และมีข้อความปรากฏให้เห็นว่า “สังเกตสัญลักษณ์การรับรอง Perfect Color”

*คุณสมบัติ "ปราศจากแสงสะท้อน" ใช้ได้กับรุ่น OLED M5 83/77/65 นิ้ว และ OLED G5 83/77/65/55 นิ้ว

*”ความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100%” และ “ปริมาณสี 100% เทียบกับ DCI-P3” ใช้ได้กับ OLED TV ปี 2025

*จอแสดงผล LG OLED ได้รับการรับรองจาก UL สำหรับ Perfect Color ซึ่งวัดตามมาตรฐาน IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection

*ปริมาณสี 100% หมายถึงประสิทธิภาพของจอแสดงผลที่เท่ากับหรือมากกว่าขนาดปริมาณสีมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 ตามที่ Intertek ได้ทำการตรวจสอบยืนยันโดยอิสระ

*จอแสดงผล LG OLED ได้รับการรับรองโดย Intertek ในด้านความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% ซึ่งวัดตามมาตรฐาน CIE DE2000 ด้วยรูปแบบสี 125 รูปแบบ

*การสะท้อนของจอแสดงผลได้ระบุค่า Specular Component Included (SCI) ที่ 550nm ทดสอบแบบเป็นอิสระโดย Intertek

*Intertek ได้ทำการวัดจอแสดงผล LG OLED แล้วพบว่ามีการสะท้อนแสงน้อยกว่า 1% ซึ่งถือเป็นจอแสดงผลที่ปราศจากแสงสะท้อน

ผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์ชั้นนำเลือก LG OLED

OLED TV ของเราเป็นไปตามมาตรฐานสูงสุดบางประการของโรงภาพยนตร์ ฟังความคิดเห็นของผู้เชี่ยวชาญมืออาชีพในอุตสาหกรรมที่ได้รับการยอมรับถึงความชื่นชอบในนวัตกรรมและคุณภาพของ LG OLED TV

Sean Baker ผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์ชาวอเมริกัน พูดถึงสิ่งที่เขาชอบเกี่ยวกับ LG OLED TV มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเขาไว้ว่า “สีดำดูลุ่มลึกมีมิติ โดยรวมแล้ว นี่คือภาพที่น่าทึ่งจริงๆ”

Sean Baker

สัมภาษณ์ Natasha Braier ผู้กำกับภาพเกี่ยวกับเหตุผลที่เธอเลือก LG OLED TV มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเธอไว้ว่า “นั่นเป็นเพราะว่าโดยหลักๆ แล้วมีเพียง LG OLED เท่านั้นซึ่งถ่ายทอดสีสันที่ฉันต้องการได้อย่างครบถ้วน”

Natasha Braier

Walter Volpatto นักปรับแต่งสีมืออาชีพ พูดถึงการถ่ายทอดสีของ LG OLED TV มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเขาไว้ว่า “ทีวีรุ่นนี้จะช่วยให้การถ่ายทอดสีและคอนทราสต์อย่างละเอียดถูกคงไว้ตามที่ผู้สร้างตั้งใจ”

Walter Volpatto

Ed Grau ผู้กำกับภาพพูดถึง LG OLED Perfect Black. มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเขาไว้ว่า “ในฐานะที่ผมให้ความสำคัญกับบริเวณพื้นที่มืดขณะถ่ายทำ ผมจึงรู้สึกทึ่งกับการแสดงสี Perfect Black ของ LG OLED”

Edu Grau

Chris Blauvelt ผู้กำกับภาพชาวอเมริกัน พูดถึงคุณสมบัติหน้าจอ LG OLED TV ที่ปราศจากแสงสะท้อน มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเขาไว้ว่า “ดีจริงๆ เลยที่ได้เห็นความมืดที่แท้จริงของภาพโดยไม่มีการสะท้อนของแสง และผมก็ยังประทับใจกับคุณลักษณะ Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro อีกด้วย”

Chris Blauvelt

Amy Vincent ผู้กำกับภาพ แบ่งปันความประทับใจที่เธอมีต่อ LG OLED TV. มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเธอไว้ว่า “ฉันประทับใจที่ LG OLED สามารถเก็บรายละเอียดของโทนสีและความโค้งในบริเวณพื้นที่มืดได้ดีมาก”

Amy Vincent

John Daro นักปรับแต่งสีจาก LA กล่าวถึงคุณลักษณะ Perfect Black ของ LG OLED TV มีการทำไฮไลท์คำพูดของเขา “Perfect Black นั้นสมบูรณ์แบบเกือบจะที่สุด ผมได้สัมผัสกับระดับสีดำที่มืดสนิทและล้ำลึกมากๆ

John Daro

Tim S. Kang ผู้กำกับภาพ กล่าวถึงประสบการณ์ของเขาเกี่ยวกับคุณภาพของภาพที่ได้จาก LG OLED TV มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเขาไว้ว่า “ผมเห็นกับตาตัวเองเลยว่า LG OLED แสดงผลสีดำได้ดีที่สุด และยังคงเก็บรายละเอียดที่เล็กที่สุดเอาไว้ได้ด้วย”

Tim S. Kang

Na Hong-Jin ผู้กำกับภาพยนตร์ชาวเกาหลีใต้ พูดถึงประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ของเขาบน LG OLED TV มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของเขาไว้ว่า “ผมรู้สึกว่ามันถ่ายทอดสภาพแวดล้อมที่ภาพยนตร์ถูกถ่ายทำออกมาได้เหมือนต้นฉบับมาก”

Na Hong-jin

LG AI TV เจเนอเรชันถัดไป

AI Magic Remote ช่วยเติมเต็ม AI experience ให้สมบูรณ์

ควบคุมทีวีของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย AI Magic Remote โดยไม่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์อื่นเพิ่มเติม! มีเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับการเคลื่อนไหวและล้อเลื่อน ทำให้คุณสามารถชี้และคลิกเพื่อใช้งานเหมือนเมาส์ไร้สาย หรือพูดเพื่อสั่งงานด้วยเสียงได้

*ดีไซน์ ความพร้อมให้ใช้งาน และฟังก์ชันของ AI Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้จะเป็นรุ่นเดียวกันก็ตาม

*คุณลักษณะบางอย่างอาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต 

*AI Voice recognition มีให้บริการเฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

*อาจต้องซื้อ AI Magic Remote แยกต่างหาก ขึ้นอยู่กับขนาด รุ่นของทีวี และภูมิภาคของคุณ

มีอินเทอร์เฟซ LG webOS พร้อม AI Magic Remote อยู่ด้านหน้า ภาพขนาดย่อบนอินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้แสดงคำแนะนำเนื้อหาที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคลจาก AI Voice ID
ครอบครัวสี่คนนั่งล้อมวงกันอยู่หน้าทีวี LG AI TV มีวงกลมปรากฏขึ้นรอบคนที่ถือรีโมท แสดงให้เห็นชื่อของบุคคลนั้น ซึ่งแสดงให้เห็นวิธีที่ AI Voice ID จดจำลายเซ็นเสียงของผู้ใช้แต่ละคน จากนั้น อินเทอร์เฟซ webOS แสดงให้เห็นวิธีที่ AI สลับบัญชีอัตโนมัติและแนะนำเนื้อหาที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคล
AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID จดจำลายเซ็นเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของผู้ใช้แต่ละคน และเสนอคำแนะนำส่วนบุคคลทันทีที่คุณพูด

AI Search

ถามทีวีของคุณได้ทุกอย่าง AI ที่ติดตั้งในตัวจะจดจำเสียงของคุณและให้คำแนะนำที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคลตามคำขอของคุณอย่างรวดเร็ว คุณยังสามารถรับผลลัพธ์และโซลูชันเพิ่มเติมได้ด้วย Microsoft Copilot

AI Chatbot

พูดคุยกับ AI Chatbot ผ่าน AI Magic Remote ของคุณ และจัดการทุกข้อกังวล ตั้งแต่การตั้งค่าไปจนถึงการแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ AI เข้าใจความตั้งใจของผู้ใช้ และมอบโซลูชั่นให้ได้ในทันที

*AI Voice ID ที่แสดงอาจลดลงหรือจำกัด ขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย 

*การรองรับฟังก์ชัน Voice ID อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละภูมิภาคและประเทศสามารถใช้ได้ในทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่ออกจำหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป

*ใช้งานได้กับแอปที่รองรับบัญชี Voice ID เท่านั้น

*AI Search สามารถใช้ได้ในทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่ออกจำหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

*ในสหรัฐอเมริกาและเกาหลีใต้, AI Search จะใช้ LLM Model

*AI Chatbot มีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

*สามารถลิงก์ AI Chatbot เข้ากับฝ่ายบริการลูกค้า

*คุณลักษณะบางอย่างอาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

มี LG AI Magic Remote อยู่ด้านหน้าจอ LG TV บนหน้าจอแสดงคำทักทายเฉพาะบุคคลจาก LG AI โดยใช้คำสำคัญที่ปรับแต่งตามประวัติการค้นหาและรับชมของผู้ใช้ มีไอคอนและป้ายกำกับอยู่ข้างรีโมทที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว
หน้าจอผู้ใช้งานที่กำลังปรับแต่งภาพเฉพาะตัวด้วย AI Picture Wizard มีตัวเลือกหนึ่งถูกไฮไลท์เหมือนกับว่าผู้ใช้ได้ตัดสินใจเลือกไปแล้ว
หน้าจอผู้ใช้งานที่กำลังปรับแต่งภาพเฉพาะตัวด้วย AI Sound Wizard ตารางไอคอนคลิปเสียงต่างๆ มีตัวเลือกหนึ่งถูกไฮไลท์เหมือนกับว่าผู้ใช้ได้ตัดสินใจเลือกไปแล้ว
AI Concierge

การกดปุ่ม AI บนรีโมตของคุณสั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียวจะเปิดใช้งาน AI Concierge ที่มอบคำสำคัญและคำแนะนำซึ่งปรับแต่งตามการค้นหาและประวัติการรับชมของคุณ

AI Picture Wizard

อัลกอริธึมขั้นสูงเรียนรู้ความต้องการของคุณโดยผ่านความเป็นไปได้ของรูปภาพกว่า 1.6 พันล้านภาพ จากสิ่งที่คุณเลือก ทีวีของคุณจะสร้างภาพที่ปรับแต่งเฉพาะสำหรับคุณ

AI Sound Wizard

เลือกเสียงที่คุณชื่นชอบจากคลิปเสียงที่มีให้เลือก จากพารามิเตอร์กว่า 40 ล้านรายการ AI จะสร้างโปรไฟล์เสียงที่ปรับแต่งให้ตรงกับความชอบของคุณ

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับ AI Concierge อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

*เมนูของ AI Concierge ที่แสดงอาจแตกต่างกันเมื่อมีการวางจำหน่าย

*การแนะนำคำสำคัญหลักของ AI Concierge จะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาระหว่างวัน

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีแห่งอนาคต ที่ซึ่งนวัตกรรมและความสมบูรณ์แบบรวมเป็นหนึ่ง

True Wireless
OLED TV เครื่องแ
รกของโลกที่สามารถส่งสั
ญญาณวิดีโอและเสียง
ได้แบบ 4K 144Hz

Zero Connect Box ของเราส่งสัญญาณภาพ 4K

แบบไม่สูญเสียคุณภาพด้วยความหน่วงที่ต่ำ

ขจัดสายไฟที่รกรุงรังและเพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหา

ที่หลากหลายได้โดยไม่ต้องยุ่งยากกับ

ของระบบการเดินสายที่ซับซ้อน

ภาพห้องนั่งเล่นสามแบบที่แตกต่างกัน โดยมี LG True Wireless TV แสดงให้เห็นว่าพื้นที่นั้นดูเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อยเพียงใด โดยไม่ต้องมีสายไฟ นอกจากนี้ ยังเห็น Zero Connect Box ซ่อนอยู่อย่างมิดชิด แทบจะมองไม่เห็น

*ทีวีไร้สาย 144Hz รุ่นแรกของโลก เปรียบเทียบกับทีวีแบบดั้งเดิมที่ติดตั้งจูนเนอร์เพื่อรับสัญญาณออกอากาศ

*4K 144Hz ใช้ได้กับ OLED M5 ขนาด 83/77/65 นิ้ว ในรุ่น True Wireless อื่นๆ จะมีอัตราการรีเฟรชอยู่ที่ 120Hz

*ไม่มีการสูญเสียด้านภาพตามผลการทดสอบภายในด้วย ISO/IEC 29170-2 โดยประสิทธิภาพจริงขึ้นอยู่กับการตั้งค่า สภาพแวดล้อม และการใช้งาน 

*ควรติดตั้ง Zero Connect Box ให้ต่ำกว่าตัวรับสัญญาณไร้สายของทีวี

*การวางกล่อง Zero Connect ไว้ในตู้ อาจส่งผลให้เกิดการรบกวนสัญญาณ ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับวัสดุและความหนาของตู้

*อุปกรณ์จะต้องเชื่อมต่อผ่านสายเคเบิลเข้ากับ Zero Connect Box

*จำเป็นต้องต่อสายไฟเข้ากับหน้าจอทีวีและ Zero Connect Box

*ลูกค้าจะได้รับ LG OLED evo หรือ LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box เมื่อซื้อ

OLED TV แบบไ
ร้สายอย่างแท้จริงและโป
ร่งใสเครื่องแรกของ
โลกที่ส่งสัญญาณวิดี
โอและเสียงแบบ
ไร้สายแบบ 4K ได้

LG SIGNATURE OLED T ปฏิวัติขีดจำกัด 

ของสิ่งที่เป็นไปได้ มอบประสบการณ์การรับชม 

ที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจและเหนือจริงโดยแท้

พื้นที่ต่างๆ ที่มี LG Signature OLED T TV ในแต่ละฉาก ทีวีอยู่ในโหมดโปร่งแสงแสดงให้เห็นว่า ภาพจาก T-Contents ผสมผสานกับโลกแห่งความเป็นจริง ในฉากๆ หนึ่ง มีแถบข้อมูลก็ปรากฏให้เห็นด้วย โดยจะแสดงวันที่ เวลา และอุณหภูมิ

*4K 144Hz ใช้ได้กับ OLED M5 ขนาด 83/77/65 นิ้ว ในรุ่น True Wireless อื่นๆ จะมีอัตราการรีเฟรชอยู่ที่ 120Hz

*การวางกล่อง Zero Connect ไว้ในตู้ อาจส่งผลให้เกิดการรบกวนสัญญาณ ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับวัสดุและความหนาของตู้

*ควรติดตั้ง Zero Connect Box ให้ต่ำกว่าตัวรับสัญญาณไร้สายของทีวี

*อุปกรณ์จะต้องเชื่อมต่อผ่านสายเคเบิลเข้ากับ Zero Connect Box

*จำเป็นต้องต่อสายไฟเข้ากับหน้าจอทีวีและ Zero Connect Box

*ลูกค้าจะได้รับ LG OLED evo หรือ LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box เมื่อซื้อ

*ทีวีโปร่งใสรุ่นแรกของโลก เปรียบเทียบกับทีวีแบบดั้งเดิมที่ติดตั้งจูนเนอร์เพื่อรับสัญญาณออกอากาศ

*ความโปร่งใสของผลิตภัณฑ์ที่กำหนดโดยการทดสอบภายในอยู่ที่ 43% ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมและเงื่อนไขการใช้งานจริง

ยกระดับศิลปะด้วยเทคโนโลยี LG OLED

ศิลปินชื่อดังพากันเลือก LG OLED เป็นผืนผ้าใบดิจิทัลของพวกเขา

นวัตกรรมที่ไม่สิ้นสุดของเราได้ขยายไปสู่โลกแห่งศิลปะด้วย และด้วย LG OLED ศิลปินทั่วโลกจะได้แรงบันดาลใจในการสร้างสรรค์ประสบการณ์ที่ไม่เหมือนใครด้วยเทคโนโลยีจอแสดงผลของเรา และความเป็นเลิศด้านภาพที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้

นิทรรศการศิลปะ Suh Se Ok x LG OLED จัดแสดงพร้อมกับคำกล่าวของ Suh Do Ho หนึ่งในศิลปินว่า "ความพิเศษไม่เหมือนใครของผืนผ้าใบดิจิทัลแบบโปร่งใส ดึงดูดความสนใจของผมได้ทันที” นอกจากนี้ยังมองเห็น LG Signature OLED T ด้วย รวมถึงเห็นคำอธิบายสั้นๆ เกี่ยวกับศิลปินและงาน Frieze Seoul 2024 เช่นกัน

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul เป็นงานแสดงศิลปะระดับนานาชาติที่มีชื่อเสียง

ซึ่งมุ่งเน้นงานศิลปะร่วมสมัย 

โดยมีแกลเลอรี่ศิลปะที่มีอิทธิพลมากที่สุด 

100 แห่งจากทั่วเอเชียเข้าร่วม

มีการจัดแสดงนิทรรศการ Shepard Fairey x LG OLED สามารถดูคำอธิบายถึง Frieze Los Angeles 2024 และเกี่ยวกับศิลปินได้ นอกจากนี้ยังเห็น LG OLED evo AI ด้วย มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของ Shepard Fairey ไว้ว่า "ผมอยากร่วมงานกับ LG OLED เพราะความละเอียดของหน้าจอนั้นน่าทึ่งเหลือเกิน ส่วนการถ่ายทอดสีออกมานั้นก็สลับซับซ้อนและยอดเยี่ยมเอามากๆ”

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles เป็นงานเฉลิมฉลองศิลปะร่วมสมัย

ที่แสดงให้เห็นถึงวัฒนธรรมที่มีชีวิตชีวา

ของ Los Angeles และการมีส่วนร่วมในระดับโลก 

ของภูมิภาคนี้ในด้านทัศนศิลป์

มีการจัดแสดงนิทรรศการของศิลปิน Six N. Five โดยใช้ LG OLED TV รวมถึงเห็นคำอธิบายสั้นๆ ของศิลปินและงาน Frieze Seoul 2023 เช่นกัน มีการไฮไลท์คำพูดของ Six N.Five ไว้ว่า "หน้าจอที่สว่าง สีสันที่แม่นยำ และอัตราส่วน Infinite Contrast ของ LG OLED TV ได้จุดประกายจินตนาการอันไร้ขีดจำกัดให้กับศิลปิน” นอกจากนี้ยังเห็น LG OLED evo TV ด้วย

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York รวบรวมเอาแกลเลอรี

ศิลปะชั้นนำจากทั่วโลกเพื่อแสดงผลงาน

ที่มีความทะเยอทะยานจากศิลปินผู้บุกเบิก นี่เป็น

โอกาสในการพบปะกับศิลปินหน้าใหม่

และบุคคลสำคัญที่สุดบางคนในวงการศิลปะ

นวัตกรรม LG OLED ที่งาน CES ตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมา

มีการจัดแสดงนิทรรศการและการติดตั้ง LG OLED ต่างๆ มากมายในงาน CES ซึ่งรวมถึงงาน CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024, และ CES 2025

LG OLED TV ที่มีงานศิลปะแอบสแทรกต์สีสันสดใสบนหน้าจอ และโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI Gen2 ที่ถูกไฮไลท์อยู่ด้านหลัง มีแสงสว่างเจิดจ้าออกมาจากโปรเซสเซอร์และทีวี แสดงให้เห็นถึงเทคโนโลยีขั้นสูง มีสัญลักษณ์ "OLED TV อันดับ 1 ของโลกเป็นเวลา 12 ปี" ปรากฏให้เห็นเช่นกัน

พบกับ OLED TV
ที่ล้ำสมัยที่สุดของเรา

พบกับ OLED TV <br>ที่ล้ำสมัยที่สุดของเรา เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*Omdia ครองอันดับ 1 ด้านยอดขายสูงสุด 12 ปีซ้อน ระหว่างปี 2013-2024 ผลลัพธ์นี้ไม่ใช่การรับรองจาก LGE หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัท เข้าชม https://www.omdia.com/ สำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

เปรียบเทียบ OLED TV และค้นหารุ่นที่เหมาะกับคุณ

เปรียบเทียบคุณลักษณะเคียงข้างกันได้อย่างง่ายๆ เพื่อเลือกทีวีที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG OLED M5
OLED M5
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG OLED G5
OLED G5
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG OLED C5
OLED C5
จอแสดงผล LG SIGNATURE OLED (97”), LG OLED evo (83,77,65”) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
ขนาด ถึง 97 นิ้ว (97,83,77,65 นิ้ว) ถึง 97” (97,83,77,65,55,48”) ถึง 83” (83,77,65,55,48,42”)
ไร้สายอย่างแท้จริง ไร้สายอย่างแท้จริง - -
โปรเซสเซอร์ โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI Gen2 โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI Gen2 โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65”), Brightness Booster Max (97”) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55”), Brightness Booster Max (97,48”) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55”)
สี Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new programa webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*คุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น โปรดดูหน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละหน้าสำหรับข้อมูลจำเพาะโดยละเอียด

*ข้อมูลจำเพาะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นหรือขนาดหน้าจอ

*การรองรับคุณลักษณะบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ