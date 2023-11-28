About Cookies on This Site

BLACK EDITION

BLACK ITEMS

Black Edition
ดีลเด็ดดำ ลดสูงสุด 47%

 
  • สมัคร LG member ลดทันที 10%* ไม่มีขั้นต่ำ
  • คูปองลดเพิ่ม 15%*
  • ส่งฟรีไม่มีขั้นต่ำ และผ่อน 0% สูงสุด 18 เดือน*

วันที่ 28 พ.ย. 66 - 5 ธ.ค. 66 เท่านั้น
*เฉพาะบัตรที่ร่วมรายการ

Black Edition<br>ดีลเด็ดดำ ลดสูงสุด 47% ช้อปเลย !

โปรซื้อ 1 แถม 1

ซื้อตู้เย็นรุ่น Instaview 1 ตัว
แถมฟรี ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CLS

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE

*เงื่อนไขเป็นไปตามที่บริษัทฯกำหนด

 

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE ช้อป โปร 1 แถม 1

LG ชวน แชร์

แชร์แลย
ซื้อยกเซ็ต ถูกกว่า

ซื้อยกเซ็ต
ถูกกว่าลดสูงสุด 44% 

 

- สมัคร LG member ลดทันที 10% ไม่มีขั้นต่ำ

- คูปองลดเพิ่ม 10%*

- ส่งฟรีไม่มีขั้นต่ำ 

- ผ่อน 0% สูงสุด 18 เดือน**

 

วันที่  1 ธ.ค. 66 - 31 ธ.ค. 66 เท่านั้น

 

*เงื่อนไขเป็นไปตามที่บริษัทกำหนด

**เฉพาะบัตรที่ร่วมรายการ

ซื้อยกเซ็ต<br>ถูกกว่าลดสูงสุด 44%  ช้อปเลย !
LG StanbyME คู่หูความบันเทิงในบ้านคุณ

LG StanbyME

คู่หูความบันเทิงในบ้านคุณ 

LG StanbyME ช้อปเลย
LG Instaview™

LG Instaview™

เคาะสองครั้งเพื่อเห็นด้านใน

LG Instaview™ ช้อปเลย
LG Air Purifier เครื่องฟอกอากาศ สำหรับคุณ

LG มอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์

เพื่อคุณและครอบครัว

LG มอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ ช้อปเลย

                                    

ฟีเจอร์สินค้าที่น่าสนใจ

รูปห้องนั่งเล่นที่ดูเย็นสบาย ติดเครื่องปรับอากาศ Art Cool สีเขียวในห้อง

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
นี่คือภาพของ Fine Dust Filter ในเครื่องปรับอากาศ Art Cool Green

Fine Dust Filter

มั่นใจกับอากาศสะอาดในบ้านได้มากกว่าที่เคย

กำจัดฝุ่น PM และอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก ให้เหลือแต่อากาศสะอาดภายในบ้าน

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
นี่คือรูปของ PlasmasterTM Ionizer++

PlasmasterTM Ionizer++

มั่นใจกับความสะอาดปราศจากแบคทีเรีย

กำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื่นผิวได้มากกว่า 99.9%

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
นี่คือภาพ DUAL Inverter CompressorTM

DUAL Inverter CompressorTM

ประสิทธิภาพเหนือกว่า เร็ว ทนทาน และเงียบกว่า

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter CompressorTM

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ภาพจอเกม Ultragear ที่กำลังเล่นเกมส์ด้วยภาพที่คมชัด ไหลลื่น เต็มอรรถรส

Gaming Monitors

ประสบการณ์สุดล้ำของเหล่าเกมเมอร์

Gaming Monitors ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
นี่คือภาพเกมรถที่มีภาพสีคมชัดสมจริงที่เล่นบนหน้าจอ Ultragear

อัตราการรีเฟรช 165Hz

การเคลื่อนไหวอย่างลื่นไหลในทุกแมตเกม

ความเร็ว 165Hz ช่วยให้เห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทำให้ภาพดูลื่นไหล ตอบสนองต่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
นี่คือภาพเกมที่เล่นบนหน้าจอ Ultragear มอนิเตอร์

1ms MBR

ก้าวสู่ชัยชนะอย่างรวดเร็ว

1ms MBR ช่วยให้เกมลื่นไหล ลดภาพเบลอและภาพซ้อน ไม่กระตุก สร้างความได้เปรียบเหนือคู่แข่ง

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
ภาพเกมรถที่เล่นอย่างรวดเร็วลื่นไหลถูกเล่นบนหน้าจอของ Ultragear™ มอนิเตอร์

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

ชัดเจน ราบรื่น และรวดเร็วกว่า

เทคโนโลยี FreeSync ™ Premium .ให้คุณสัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหล ที่มีความละเอียดสูง ลดการกระตุกของหน้าจอ

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ภาพของ LG OLED evo G3 บนผนังของอพาร์ตเมนต์ที่ทันสมัยและแปลกตาในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ พร้อมฉากกลางคืนสุดโรแมนติกที่เล่นบนหน้าจอ OLED TV อันดับ 1 ของโลกครบรอบ 10 ปี

LG OLED evo G3

#OLEDที่โอจริงกว่า10ปี

สัมผัสความสว่างคมชัดอีกขั้น

#OLEDที่โอจริงกว่า10ปี ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม #OLEDที่โอจริงกว่า10ปี เลย
ชิปประมวลผล α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 กับแผงวงจรที่มีแสงสีน้ำเงินเปล่งออกมาจากชิป

ชิปประมวลผลใหม่ล่าสุด

ความอัจฉริยะที่พัฒนาต่อเนื่อง

ภาพเสือสีขาวบนฉากหลังสีดำนี้แสดงให้เห็นการเพิ่มความสว่างสูงสุด

อัปเกรดความสว่างสูงสุด

OLED ที่สว่างและคมชัดอีกขั้น

มุมมองมุมของ LG OLED G3 บนผนังของอพาร์ทเมนต์ที่มองเห็นวิวเมือง พร้อม Soundbar ด้านล่าง

One Wall Design

ดีไซน์บางสวยแนบชิดกับผนัง

นี่คือรูปของ LG WashTower ที่มีอ่างอาบน้ำสีขาววางไว้ด้านข้าง

 

LG WashTower™

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะครบวงจร ด้านการซักและอบผ้า

ด้วยดีไซน์แบบแนวตั้ง ประหยัดพื้นที่ ใช้งานง่าย พร้อมนวัตกรรมอัจฉริยะภายในตัวเครื่อง ซักและอบเสื้อผ้าให้สะอาดพร้อมถนอมเนื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ 

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะครบวงจร ด้านการซักและอบผ้า เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ภาพคุณสามารถการออกแบบการวาง Washtower ได้หลากหลาย

Refind Your Space

เนรมิตรพื้นที่ในบ้านคุณได้อย่างใจ

 

ดีไซน์เรียบหรูและประหยัดพื้นที่ ด้วย LG WashTower

เครื่องซักผ้า-อบผ้าแนวตั้ง 

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
ภาพของแผงควบคุมที่อยู่ตรงส่วนกลางของเครื่อง Washtower

Centralized control 

ใช้งานง่ายด้วยแผงควบคุมเดียวกัน ตรงกลาง 

แผงควบคุมแบบครบวงจรที่ถูกติดตั้งให้ง่ายต่อการใช้งาน และ

สะดวกสบายมากขึ้น

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
ภาพการทำงานของโปรแกรม AIDD ใน Wash Tower

Smart Paring

ปฏิบัติการอันชาญฉลาดเพื่อการใช้งาน ที่ให้ประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด 

เทคโนโลยี Smart Paring  อัจฉริยะด้านการเชื่อมต่อ โดยเครื่องอบผ้าจะทำการวอล์มเครื่อง ระหว่างที่เครื่องซักผ้ากำลังทำงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาในการใช้งานมากยิ่งขึ้น 

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

สินค้าแนะนำ

ประสบการณ์ใหม่จาก LG

เคล็ดลับงานบ้าน ที่จะทำให้คุณใช้ชีวิตได้สะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

ภาพเคล็ดลับการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าที่ดีจาก LG

คู่มือการซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
ภาพเคล็ดลับการเลือกซื้อทีวีจาก LG

คู่มือการเลือกซื้อทีวี

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
ภาพเคล็ดลับการเลือกซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊คจาก LG

คู่มือการซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊ค (laptop)

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

